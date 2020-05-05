Daily Deal: The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School

The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School has 3 courses to help you learn more about top Adobe apps and elements of graphic design. The first course covers Adobe Photoshop and all aspects of the design process from the importing of images right through to final production considerations for finished artwork. The second course covers Adobe Illustrator and will lead you through the design process, where you’ll learn a variety of ways to produce artwork and understand the issues involved with professional graphic design. The third course will help you discover how to harness the power of Adobe InDesign to develop different types of documents, from simple flyers to newsletters, and more. The bundle is on sale for $49.

