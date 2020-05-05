HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Devin Nunes' Lawyer Facing Sanctions, While Nunes Himself May Have To Pay His Opponents' Legal Bills
Court Tosses Former Sheriff Arpaio's Attempt To Relitigate His Libel Lawsuit The Court Tossed Last Year

Daily Deal: The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, May 5th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School has 3 courses to help you learn more about top Adobe apps and elements of graphic design. The first course covers Adobe Photoshop and all aspects of the design process from the importing of images right through to final production considerations for finished artwork. The second course covers Adobe Illustrator and will lead you through the design process, where you’ll learn a variety of ways to produce artwork and understand the issues involved with professional graphic design. The third course will help you discover how to harness the power of Adobe InDesign to develop different types of documents, from simple flyers to newsletters, and more. The bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Devin Nunes' Lawyer Facing Sanctions, While Nunes Himself May Have To Pay His Opponents' Legal Bills
Court Tosses Former Sheriff Arpaio's Attempt To Relitigate His Libel Lawsuit The Court Tossed Last Year
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:44 Court Tosses Former Sheriff Arpaio's Attempt To Relitigate His Libel Lawsuit The Court Tossed Last Year (0)
10:39 Daily Deal: The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School (0)
09:29 Devin Nunes' Lawyer Facing Sanctions, While Nunes Himself May Have To Pay His Opponents' Legal Bills (4)
06:22 Judge Orders FCC To Hand Over Data On Fake Net Neutrality Comments (23)
03:23 Israeli Malware Merchant's Employee Used Powerful Spyware To Snoop On A Potential Love Interest (6)

Monday

20:16 Court Sides With Nike And Dismisses Kawhi Leonard's Lawsuit Over 'Klaw' Logo (3)
15:40 Tim Bray, Early Internet Guru, And Amazon VP Quits Over The 'Chickenshit' Company's Targeting Of Employees Speaking Out About COVID-19 (32)
13:39 Ring Docs Show Company Is Testing Consumer Enthusiasm For Facial Recognition, License Plate Reader Capabilities (6)
12:08 Texas Appeals Court Brushes Off Section 230 In Allowing Lawsuit Over Sex Trafficking Against Facebook To Continue (13)
10:49 Supreme Court Streams Oral Arguments Live For The First Time (Thanks To The Pandemic) (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.