Hard Pass: Clearview Offers To Help Out With COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Clearview AI is inserting itself into a discussion no one invited it to participate in. The discussion around contact tracing to manage and (hopefully) impede the spread of the coronavirus involves multiple governments around the world. It also includes Google and Apple, who are partnering to create a platform for contact tracing apps.
At least in the case of Google and Apple's offerings, there appears to have been a serious discussion about protecting users' privacy as much as possible while still offering a valuable service to government health agencies and people concerned about contracting the virus.
Now, Clearview has blundered into the discussion -- a company that has shown utter disdain for the millions of people it has force-fed to its multi-billion image database via social media site scraping. There is no opting in or out of this collection -- one that Clearview is selling to law enforcement agencies in the US and to government agencies around the world. If it's on the web, it's likely already in Clearview's database.
In a brief discussion with NBC News, CEO Hoan Ton-That pitched his idea for a Clearview-based contact tracing program. What Ton-That wants to do is tie his app and its database to thousands of CCTV cameras located in stores, parking lots, gyms, and other locations where, as he puts it, "there's no expectation of privacy." Ton-That doesn't explain how his system will be notified of a person's COVID status, but he's pretty sure his software will be able to recognize faces accurately. Clearview's facial recognition AI remains unproven, but it's supposedly capable of making guesses about faces using images as small as 110x110.
Ton-That also seems unconcerned about the privacy implications of adding people's health status to his enormous database of scraped personal information. He says any limitations on gathering/storage of this info would be up to whoever decides to take him up on his unsolicited offer.
Obviously, no one should do this. The AI is unproven and Clearview is far from trustworthy. Activist group Fight For The Future has issued its official statement on Clearview's contact tracing pitch. It's short but punchy.
“Absolutely the fuck not,” said Evan Greer (she/her), the groups Deputy Director.
As FFTF points out, adding Clearview to the mix just adds more potential privacy violations to the mix by dumping people's health info into a database that's already being accessed by a number of private companies and government agencies around the world. Ton-That appears to assume that anyone in a "public" area is fair game for his company. Adding thousands of cameras operated by hundreds of private companies would provide a steady flow of facial images (some tied to very personal information) into his database, making his product even more enticing to government agencies.
Hopefully, no one will let Clearview near any of this. Facial recognition adds nothing to contact tracing -- something that can be done almost anonymously using the platform developed by Google and Apple. Hoovering up facial images -- along with location data and health info -- is a privacy nightmare. And there's probably no company that should be trusted less with your personal info than Clearview, which has repeatedly demonstrated it cares nothing about the millions of people it has turned into fodder for its unproven tech.
All's Well That Ends Well In $
Jeeze. A prime time tv show did an episode that was of course fiction but told the tale of BigAss AI that watched everyone. Feds of course.
PERSON OF INTEREST is on Netflix. <-- oops plug
Holy crapola! Hoan Ton-That is one scary sumbitch. You've got a raging fire at an explosives factory and his idea is to bomb the whole place with gasoline.
Privacy and medical.
This is one of the last bastions of Privacy.
Its based on IF they know who your doctors are, Where are the Files stored(can be destroyed after 7 years), And that there is No repository for the collection of everyones data(YET).
For along time the collection of data had/has many problems. And if you aint noticed Many data bases have Problems, esp with the Idea that its permanent. Many of the main systems are so old, they tend to be obsolete, and updating them is almost impossible. Magnetic data Corrupts after time, CD/DVD/BR made with plastics degrade. and the Old paper files take up Lots of space, and manual labor to sort.
The old ways need updating and allot of changes. In the past many records were kept separate, and very hard to combine for Any specific person, You could be born in 1 state, married in another then Die in another. And the records may never be put together, because the States Hardly combined the info. And if you didnt have the SS# for that person, it was even harder. Only recently(last 20 years?) have to given SS# at birth. Which can make things easier. But even the department of transportation (DOT) never kept the Pictures from the DMV(until the last 20 years. Wonder why that started, Love wars) Past only a few years, as everything was still on paper, and storage sucks)
In all of this, is that Someone is going to put this together. A way to have everyones picture, Everyones data, All of your medical.. in a FEW locations. So that IF the military has a Problem person they dismiss(this already happened) they will have a place to send info to about their Medical and Psych evaluations.
But we Mostly know whats going to happen. Someone will break in(thats what they will say) and Gather all the data and insert it into the public. Where any company can get it, and use it, Any way they wish. I will give it 20 years, before this happens. If we are lucky.
