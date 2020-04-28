The Supreme Court Needs To Reverse The Fifth Circuit's Awful Ruling In The DeRay McKesson Case
Whenever our nation's court system resumes to normalcy, there will hopefully be another case on the Supreme Court docket that could clarify if someone who engages in protected speech can be held responsible for violent actions of someone else at the same protest.
Activist DeRay McKesson participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana following the shooting of Alton Brown by police officers. During this protest, someone threw a chunk of concrete at a cop, injuring him. The officer -- known only as "John Doe" in his filings -- sued McKesson (along with the entire Black Lives Matter movement and, inexplicably, a set of Twitter hashtags).
The district court found in favor of McKesson, saying he wasn't directly or indirectly responsible for the actions of other protesters, even if the protest began with protesters illegally blocking traffic. Officer Doe appealed. Inexplicably, the Fifth Circuit Appeals Court refused to address the First Amendment issue, finding instead that -- under state law -- McKesson could continue to be sued for participating in the same protest where this mystery cop was injured.
McKesson asked the Fifth Circuit to take a second look at its awful decision. It did and liked what it had said the first time around. The only exception was Judge Don Willett, who belatedly recognized the First Amendment issue was paramount and that allowing protest organizers to be personally sued for the violent actions of others was extremely bad precedent to set.
That's where the Supreme Court might be able to help. If it takes the case, it can reverse this precedent -- one that stands not-so-firmly on a 8-8 split between Fifth Circuit judges. Constitutional law professor Garrett Epps has a thorough rundown of the case's history at The Atlantic. Epps says the wild card in play is not the recently-apologetic Judge Willett, but rather another member of the court, Judge James Ho, who seems determined to make Constitutional rights subservient to the needs and wants of police officers.
As for the First Amendment question, [Judge Ho] said, Mckesson deserves to lose.
Why? Claiborne Hardware concerned a boycott by NAACP leaders of white stores in Port Gibson, Mississippi. The boycott demanded an end to racist hiring practices in those stores. Ho now claimed this made Mckesson’s case completely different:
"The theory of liability rejected in Claiborne Hardware was inherently premised on the content of expressive activity. If the defendants had advocated in favor of the white merchants, no court would have held them liable for such speech. So the tort liability theory adopted by the state courts necessarily turned on the content of the defendants’ expressive activities."
This description of Claiborne Hardware—that the Mississippi law at issue in Claiborne Hardware contained a racial element, making the ruling applicable to protests against segregation only—is, not to put too fine a point on it, swill. I cannot find anything in the record to support it.
In Ho's estimation, not participating in the right kind of protest strips protesters of their First Amendment protections and makes them civilly responsible for the acts of other attendees. Since this protest of the killing of a black man by cops didn't agitate against racists laws, McKesson can be sued for an injury sustained by a police officer while policing the protest. Nothing in settled law supports Ho's view, but Ho's vote still counts and that makes an 8-8 tie as good as a win for the anonymous cop.
As Epps sees it, this is Judge Ho being Judge Ho -- a judge who has a track record for siding with law enforcement officers for dubious reasons, including one case where he criticized the lawyer of a 12-year-old student challenging a warrantless search of his pants pockets so harshly the Appeals Court withdrew his decision.
I have no idea why Judge Ho would distort the record this way. But I do note that he has already made clear that he sees protecting police as a major concern. He has tortured the facts of Mckesson in a way that preserves the possibility that police can sue demonstrators. Since the en banc court did not vacate it, the panel’s third opinion—demonstration organizers can be held liable for the actions of others—remains good law in the Fifth Circuit.
Letting this decision stand chills expressive activity in the Appeals Court's jurisdiction. It allows for the punishment of expressive activity via lawsuits targeting organizers and prominent activists any time a government employee suffers an injury while responding to a demonstration. The end result will be fewer protests, which may be exactly what half the judges on this court want.
Reader Comments
This looks ripe due to the circuit split
Interesting, trump incited his thugs to (violently) eject protesters but the 6th circuit held trump not liable.
Whereas, the fifth circuit doesn't want to protect a minority not advocating to protect life.
Looks a lot like bias in the fifth circuit.
Re: This looks ripe due to the circuit split
So, in theory, if you want to get the current administration to push for tossing this out, have someone harmed by a pro-administration rally in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississipi file suit citing this case as precedent....
Re: Re: This looks ripe due to the circuit split
You'd think so, but sadly that would require consistency in the courts, and that's sadly not likely to happen.
If cops get qualified immunity for bad shit they actually do themselves, then protesters shouldn't be liable for shit they didn't personally do.
These people,the judges, are supposed to be super intelligent and super knowledgeable, certainly on matters of law. How can one of the most fundamental and basic aspects of law, Freedom of Speech, Protected Speech, be ignored? Were these fuckers high? Had they been 'encouraged' to reach this verdict? How the hell did they ever make 'Judge' anyway?
Re:
"How the hell did they ever make 'Judge' anyway?"
Ask SCOTUS Judge "Beer-Me"
I realize you are paraphrasing the decision, but nevertheless, this quote:
strikes me as being shocking inaccurate. Racist laws are PRECISELY what the protests were about.
If Ferguson activist Darren Seals were alive today, after he was murdered by what looks like the KKK, and after he complained of white women affilliated with the Ford Foundation and DeRay McKesson co-opting Fergusons dissent, he would laugh at how Democracy is just for te gays and white wimmins now.
And I bet that cowards like Lt. Col. Dave Grossman of Killology.com are affilliated with those NGOs too.
Yeah, the Ku Klux Klan (uber bad guys) working with (or for?) an Israeli affiliated hit squad,killing Darren Seals and other Ferguson activists.
DeRay McKessons political co-opting ass is merely getting the bitch slaps he so deserves.
Sad that th
Please explain why DeRay McKesson deserves to have his First Amendment rights stripped from him by the courts over the fact that he coöpted someone else’s…politics? Protest? Whatever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Listen to what we say, dont do what we say..
Such a confusing concept.
HOw many potentates have stood up and declared to the masses... anything that could be misconstrued into another fashion or blatantly deliberately followed.
We tend to be human, and many of us look up to others to know "other things", and be truthful, knowledgeable.. And some are(the list is getting very short).
An attitude from long ago, keeps popping up and its Just wrong(esp with abit of history behind the fault). "I'm right, you are wrong, and if you dont believe me(even if there is logic/history/truth against my meanings) I will cause you harm, until Im right."
A few religions still have this, including Christian(and a few of the 40+ sects of Them)
Who gets the responsibility of whats in a persons religion/beliefs, or what they understand from what a person has said. Our current prophetizer(profitizer) tends to be our TV and internet.
WHO has the rights/ability to be listened to.. and are they correct. <--BIG question there. Or are they doing it for the money? Even Rush has said a few things about this to an Animated Dog.
1st amendment needs a Line about Lies. Lying to the group, not exaggeration. Blatant Lies. To instigate Those that believe a falsehood. But then we need Facts, and abit of truth. Where in hell can you find that? Not in politics/banking/most corps/economics..
Creating a battle plan
This decision creates a not-so far-fetched battle plan for police quashing protests.
1) Roll out cops to a peaceful protest
2) Send 'your guy' into the protest in disguise
3) 'Your guy' throws a rock and then disappears into the crowd
4) Police now have reason to break up the protest AND sue the organizers
5) Profit?
Excluding the lawsuit, this is already Standard Operating Procedure for a lot of police departments.
Could we use this to good benefit
I disklike the precedent this sets, but...could it be used to sue the idiots protesting stay at home orders? I believe the DeVos family has been reliably linked to those protests and they have plenty of money to go around.
I'm no fan of cops, but I would sure get my jollies if the cops who had to respond to the idiots at our capital, contracted Coronavirus and sued the DeVos family for organizing an event that resulted in their injury.
Citizens in Ferguson rioted in the streets and people called that “the wrong way to protest”.
Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem and people called that “the wrong way to protest”.
An NBA star wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt during pre-game warm-ups. An athlete raising a gloved fist while standing on an Olympic podium. A Black woman refusing to give up her seat on a bus. A group of Black people staging a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter. Students leaving their classrooms to protest the lack of action on gun control. Each one considered “wrong”, to the last.
Hell, I disagree with their message and their methods, but even people protesting the stay-at-home orders have had their protests called “the wrong way to protest”. (I should know — I’m one of the people who think they’re all a bunch of fools for doing that.)
No protest is ever acceptable. No protest is ever convenient. No protest ever happens at “the right time”. To imply or claim otherwise is to set yourself up for one of the biggest “gotcha” questions of all time: What is the “right” way to protest?
Re:
No protest is ever acceptable. No protest is ever convenient. No protest ever happens at “the right time”. To imply or claim otherwise is to set yourself up for one of the biggest “gotcha” questions of all time: What is the “right” way to protest?
Two possible answers come to mind, neither of them good.
First, quietly and in a manner that's not going to overly bother anyone important or draw any attention, and therefore will be completely and utterly useless(this, I suspect, is the answer you'd get from most people making the 'they protested wrong' argument if they were honest enough).
Alternatively, if someone has the utter audacity to protest against the authorities then a counter-protest against them might be considered the 'right' way to protest to certain people, because that at least is protesting the 'right' thing, that being uppity people who don't know when to keep their heads down and their mouths shut.
