Daily Deal: Google Analytics Certification Course

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Apr 23rd 2020 10:50amDaily Deal

The Google Analytics certification is more than just a bullet point on your resume. This credential tells employers you're capable of mining solid, helpful insights from any page with the web's premier analytics tool. Designed for complete beginners, this course will prepare you to ace the free exam with as little as two days of dedicated study. It's on sale for $14.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

