Kushner's COVID Task Force Is Looking To Expand The Government's Surveillance Of Private Healthcare Companies
Brave Whistleblowers Are Being Punished For Saving Lives During A Pandemic

Oncologists Say The Absolute Best Information They're Getting These Days Comes From Twitter

Say That Again

from the it's-not-all-russian-propaganda dept

Mon, Apr 13th 2020 1:48pmMike Masnick

It's become sort of a common refrain among many that social media is only good for spreading misinformation and disinformation. I've even seen some people claim that social media is to blame for misinformation spreading about COVID-19. This is not to say that such information doesn't exist, and isn't being spread, but it ignores how much useful information is being spread as well. Indeed, nearly all of the accurate and more factual information I received concerning COVID-19 came via experts on Twitter, and generally anywhere from a week to nearly a month ahead of "official" reports. While I haven't seen it officially stated anywhere, I have seen people say that those on Twitter were more likely to quickly embrace social distancing and lockdown, as compared to those not on Twitter.

So it didn't come as much of a surprise to me to hear, on a recent episode of the Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) podcast, a bunch of oncologists all say that the best information they were receiving was via Twitter. The entire episode is quite interesting -- talking with Dr. Bobby Green from Flatiron Health, Dr. Sumit Shah from Stanford's Cancer Center along with A16Z's Vineeta Agarwala (who recently joined A16Z and I believe is still a physician at Stanford's Cancer Center as well) -- about how oncologists are dealing with their cancer patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I'd recommend listening to the whole thing, but for the purposes of this post, I wanted to highlight just two short parts. The first one comes starting around 10 minutes in (and I think I've figured out whose voice is whose, so I believe the transcript here is accurate, though I wouldn't guarantee it) where they discuss the importance of Twitter, starting with Dr. Green talking about crowdsourcing ideas.

Agarwala: Who is the group that you're able to engage in real time on such difficult decisions on individual patients?

Green: Well, Vineeta, as one of my seven Twitter followers, you may have seen that I [laughs]...

Agarwala: I saw that you crowdsourced that! Well done...

Green: Yeah, I crowdsourced an early-stage lung cancer question today. We have a multi-disciplinary lung tumor board, Vineeta, where these questions have come up. A lot of curbsiding other docs. That's been my experience. I think what's really interesting about the problems we're facing is that there's sort of the art and the science of medicine. This is one of those circumstances where the art of medicine and judgment and how to apply knowledge about data to great areas of uncertainty, really comes into play. And it's been intellectually challenging to do so.

Agarwala: I'm glad you brought up Twitter. Is that a viable tool for you guys for crowdsourcing for even anecdotal data, advice, decision-making in this area?

Green: I've personally found the discussions on Twitter about this to be really helpful and really informative. So, to me, yes. You have to be a little more general than you would like to be for PHI [Protect Health Information] reasons, obviously, but I find it very useful.

Shah: I actually think that Twitter is the best source of medical information right now. The majority of the data I'm receiving, I"m actually receiving in real-time from my Twitter feed as opposed to waiting for publications to come out. So it's actually been very, very helpful to have access to Twitter, and it's been a tremendous communication tool for experts around the country and the world in general.

I believe this is the "crowdsourcing" tweet that Dr. Green was referring to:

It looks like six oncologists from around the world quickly responded to him. It's kind of amazing to see that in practice.

The second mention of Twitter in the podcast is briefer and comes towards the end. They're discussing how they're handling clinical trials for various cancer treatments and whether or not they can or should continue, and Dr. Shah notes:

We are doing an international cancer registry right now on patients with coronavirus. And this was an effort that was largely led through Twitter actually, by recruiting other physicians from other institutions, to capture all this data.

As I said, the whole podcast is quite worth listening to, covering just how oncologists are dealing with treating cancer patients in the midst of a pandemic -- but I find it especially fascinating to see just how helpful Twitter has apparently been to them, even as we still keep hearing people insisting that Twitter and other social media is nothing but misinformation.

Filed Under: cancer, doctors, information, oncology, social media
Companies: twitter

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2020 @ 2:02pm

    As Shakespeare said:-

    The evil that men do lives after them;
    The good is oft interred with their bones.

    Which summarizes what many in society find interesting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 13 Apr 2020 @ 3:11pm

    "Shah: I actually think that Twitter is the best source of medical information right now."

    That's because it's coming from Trump. X-D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 13 Apr 2020 @ 3:12pm

    Twitter is just a tool

    Twitter's just a tool. If it sucks for you, it's because you've chosen for it to suck by following idiots.

    I never see any of the dumb shit people complain about seeing on Twitter, because I don't follow dumbasses or celebrities. And I sure as hell don't give a shit what's "trending."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 13 Apr 2020 @ 4:43pm

      Re: Twitter is just a tool

      I never see any of the dumb shit people complain about seeing on Twitter, because I don't follow dumbasses or celebrities.

      I don't even use Twitter and I'm still inundated by stupid shit some racist septuagenarian keeps posting there.

      I guess I could stop reading the news, too...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 13 Apr 2020 @ 5:54pm

      Re: Twitter is just a tool

      I keep hearing about what the head Tool is twittering.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2020 @ 6:24pm

    Too bad they aren't using the right tool for the job...

    while twitter may be convenient and have more brand recognition for these doctors, it's unfortunate they don't know about Slack or Discord. Both would be far superior collaboration tools, and have much better privacy features.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Kushner's COVID Task Force Is Looking To Expand The Government's Surveillance Of Private Healthcare Companies
Brave Whistleblowers Are Being Punished For Saving Lives During A Pandemic
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:35 Brave Whistleblowers Are Being Punished For Saving Lives During A Pandemic (10)
13:48 Oncologists Say The Absolute Best Information They're Getting These Days Comes From Twitter (6)
12:14 Kushner's COVID Task Force Is Looking To Expand The Government's Surveillance Of Private Healthcare Companies (12)
10:42 Trump Campaign Actually Sues TV Station Over Anti-Trump Ad (18)
10:37 Daily Deal: The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle (0)
09:37 How Steak-umm Became The Tweeting Voice Of Reason In A Pandemic (13)
06:34 Want To Know Why U.S. Broadband Is A Bad Joke? Take a Close Look at Frontier Communications (17)

Sunday

13:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (23)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 5th - 11th (3)

Friday

19:39 Happy Birthday, Statute of Anne (37)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.