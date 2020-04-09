NSO Fires Back At Facebook, Says It's Not Responsible For Malware Deployments By Foreign Governments
NSO Group has finally decided to engage in the lawsuit Facebook filed against it late last year. The Israeli surveillance tech company has shown itself to be pretty cavalier about its market expansion plans. Despite being located in a country surrounded by unfriendly governments, NSO is more than willing to give Israel's enemies something to use against it. Its client list includes Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kazakhstan.
Facebook's lawsuit is questionable and if it wins, it would cause a lot of damage. Facebook is unhappy NSO software uses WhatsApp to deliver malware payloads to targets. But seeking precedent that would criminalize terms of service violations isn't going to help anyone, much less stop NSO from using encrypted messaging apps as attack vectors.
NSO is now firing back. And it makes a point that's true, if not all that sympathetic. It is not its customers. Much like the gun dealer who sells the gun eventually used in a mass shooting, NSO's sales of malware to governments that use them in questionable ways isn't really NSO's fault. It may have provided the surveillance tech, but it is not telling governments who to target or participating in the surveillance directly.
In its first substantive legal filing in the case, filed last week, NSO hit back at WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, which it said were seen by governments as “safe spaces for terrorists and other criminals” who – without NSO’s services – could operate “without fear of detection by law enforcement”.
NSO Group also argued that WhatsApp had “conflated” NSO Group’s actions with the actions of NSO’s “sovereign customers”. While NSO Group licenses its signature spying technology, Pegasus, to government law enforcement and intelligence agencies and assists with “training, setup, and installation”, it said it did not operate the technology.
This is NSO arguing it cannot be held responsible for the actions of others. If Facebook doesn't like what these governments are doing with NSO's tech, it's welcome to sue those governments directly. Not that those lawsuits would succeed. We're not the only nation that extends sovereign immunity to government agencies. That's standard operating procedure around the world. This is what NSO is hoping will convince the court to toss the suit.
“For that reason,” the company said in the filing, “permitting this litigation to proceed would infringe critical national security and foreign policy concerns of sovereign governments”.
NSO is also fighting back with a little dirt of its own. Long before it was sued by Facebook, it spent a little time discussing its spyware with the company.
In October 2017, NSO was approached by two Facebook representatives who asked to purchase the right to use certain capabilities of Pegasus, the same NSO software discussed in Plaintiffs' Complaint.
The Facebook representatives stated that Facebook was concerned that its method for gathering user data through Onavo Protect was less effective on Apple devices than on Android devices. The Facebook representatives also stated that Facebook wanted to use purported capabilities of Pegasus to monitor users on Apple devices and were willing to pay for the ability to monitor Onavo Protect users. Facebook proposed to pay NSO a monthly fee for each Onavo Protect user.
Onavo was Facebook's VPN -- one that had little to do with offering privacy to its users. It may have shielded them from others attempting to take a look at their web traffic, but it didn't do anything to prevent Facebook from collecting tons of data on users, which included a whole lot of minors. It was booted from Apple's App Store in 2018 for hoovering up too much sensitive data. Roughly six months later, Facebook killed the faux VPN for good.
Facebook claims this is an "inaccurate" portrayal of its meeting with NSO, but it's not like Facebook has much credibility on the privacy front. Its thirst for data has been unquenchable and its mitigation attempts have been provoked by Congressional inquiries and years of work by privacy activists. It hasn't suddenly become altruistic.
Facebook is right to be concerned about the use of WhatsApp to spread malware. But this lawsuit that attempts to use the already badly-abused CFAA to cover things Facebook doesn't like other people doing is going to cause collateral damage to researchers and journalists, rather than prevent NSO from selling WhatsApp-exploiting malware to government agencies.
If NSO is claiming to be israeli with it's control servers and employees inside israel I would agree it has no ability to control the cyber terrorism problem.
I think in hinges on whether the software has legitimate non-illegal uses. You can sell a bobby pin that someone could use to pick a lock. But you can't sell a lockpick.
Re:
What country do you live in?
Re:
"But you can't sell a lockpick"
https://www.amazon.com/slp/lockpick-set/qdycj6arupz39dc
Re: Re:
In most places, I can legally sell lockpicks at random to the general public. That does not, by the way, apply to everywhere that an Amazon order might ship.
What I can't do in most places is to sell a lockpick when some guy walks into my store and says "I need a lockpick, which I intend to use to to burgle PaulT's house". I also can't give that guy pointers on how to use the pick specifically on the type of lock you have, nor can I customize the lockpick to make it specifically useful for his burglarious project.
In fact, probably 99 percent of lockpicks are sold to legitimate locksmiths, legitimate hobbyists, or at most people legitimately trying to open their own locks on their own property. It turns out that lockpicks are rarely actually very useful for burglaries; it's faster, easier, and often less conspicuous, to get around the locks some other way, especially if you don't care about damaging things.
NSO, on the other hand, deliberately develops relationships with specific governments that it knows to be bad actors. NSO knows that its products are predominantly used by bad actors. NSO intentionally tailors its products to use by those bad actors, often with quite detailed knowledge of exactly how those products will be abused.
Re: Re: Re:
Except those "bad actors" are states, and states have sovereign immunity.
PS: Know there are exceptions/limitations to the immunity but that is generally when those actions involve states acting as business (state owned corporations).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
First of all, I'm talking about whether NSO is legitimate, not about whether it's lawful. There is a huge difference, especially when you're talking about international issues.
Second, even in law, states don't necessarily have absolute immunity in the courts of other states, whether they're acting as businesses or not. That's especially true when their activities target the citizens or residents of the other states, while those citizens are in the other states' territory. Some of the hacks NSO is knowingly and intentionally enabling could be considered acts of war, let alone not being immune from civil suits.
The US in particular doesn't hand out that kind of immunity to other states for actions affecting US soil or US persons.
The kind of absolute immunity you suggest would mean that if some sovereign state decided it didn't like NSO, and sent people to firebomb NSO's office, the courts in Israel shouldn't have anything to say about it.
Third, regardless of who its customers are or what immunities they may have, NSO is not a state, and is not immune for its contributions to criminal conspiracies, especially not when NSO makes almost all of its contributions to those conspiracies in Israel.
From a legal point of view, what Israel should do to NSO is to regulate it as an arms dealer and its products as munitions... which would result in NSO being shut down because it could never get licenses to export to the scumbags it courts as customers.
What the US should do to NSO is to treat it as a conspiracy to violate whichever US laws it actually happens to be violating, or at least a conspiracy to commit various torts interfering with Facebook's and others' businesses. The CFAA seems like a stretch, but tortious interference or whatever seems completely reasonable.
Re: Re:
Heh, might want a more recent link. It now points to a bunch of screwdriver sets...
The multiple lock pick sets available for purchase on Amazon right now say otherwise.
Re:
Also, lock-picks have legitimate legal uses..and so does surveillance software.
Re: Re:
Yep, as much as I dislike the software, there's no differentiation. The lockpick doesn't care if you're burgling the place or letting the legal owner back into their home.
Re: Re: Re:
Again, NSO operates in a high-touch model. NSO knows who its customers are. NSO knows, at least in general terms, what those customers are using the software to do. NSO also provides consulting and customization services.
You can't buy NSO's software without at least talking to their salespeople. It's not an impersonal retail transaction, and NSO is simply lying if it claims it doesn't know how the software is likely to be used.
... and, unlike a lockpick, there is no remotely legitimate way to use software specifically customized to hack Facebook. I can use a lockpick on my own lock. I can't use a Facebook hacking program on "my own Facebook".
Re: Re: Re:
This same argument can be applied to firearms.
"Facebook is unhappy NSO software uses WhatsApp to deliver malware payloads to targets."
So what are they going to do about it .. other than complain.
One would think that FB is in control of the servers being used to push said malware, perhaps there is a way to scan input from users for such malware and then act appropriately - Nah, can't do that!
Re:
You might look at the various stories on this blog describing the futile nature of content moderation at scale.
Re: Re:
Is viral scanning of submitted input considered to be moderation?
Re: Re: Re:
It is basically the same problem, scan for content that is not wanted, and runs into the same accuracy and scale problems.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I had not heard of this problem associated with viral scanning other than the occasional email that gets tossed into the junk folder.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Scanning does not work.
When malware is new, it's not in the databases. The only way to detect it is to look for broad characteristics like "contains executable code", which will catch way too many legitimate things.
Even after it is in the database, sometimes the signature will trigger on things other than the actual malware, and furthermore it's usually easy to tweak the malware to evade the signature.
Google scans the hell out of the Play Store, yet it's full of malware.
Shocking
One purveyor of malware angry at another purveyor of malware.
