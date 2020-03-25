FDA Won't Say When Gilead Applied For Orphan Status On COVID-19 Treatment, Calling It 'Secret'
Apple Helps China Censor Citizens By Pulling The Plug On A Keyboard App That Encrypted Text Messages

Daily Deal: The Absolute Python Programming Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Mar 25th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Python is a popular, general-purpose programming language primarily used in web and app development, but it's also making huge strides in the realms of AI and machine learning. It's also versatile and user-friendly, making it a perfect pick for newcomers to learn. The Absolute Python Programming Bundle has 3 courses to help you learn how to program in Python. You'll start with the basics and then work your way up to more advanced Python techniques like actual mapping, advanced sorting, databases, object-oriented coding, and more. You'll also learn how to use NumPy, Pandas, and more to help with data analysis. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

FDA Won't Say When Gilead Applied For Orphan Status On COVID-19 Treatment, Calling It 'Secret'
Apple Helps China Censor Citizens By Pulling The Plug On A Keyboard App That Encrypted Text Messages
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:38 Public Pressure Works: Gilead Asks FDA To Rescind Orphan Drugs Designation For Possible COVID-19 Treatment (1)
10:44 Apple Helps China Censor Citizens By Pulling The Plug On A Keyboard App That Encrypted Text Messages (1)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Absolute Python Programming Bundle (0)
09:35 FDA Won't Say When Gilead Applied For Orphan Status On COVID-19 Treatment, Calling It 'Secret' (14)
06:29 Libraries Want To Become Broadband Havens During The Pandemic, But Want More Help From The FCC (4)
03:26 VPN Review Site Creates Live Digital Rights Tracker To Compile Coronavirus-Related Surveillance Efforts (12)

Tuesday

19:56 Double Blow To The EU's Long-Delayed Unified Patent Court, But Supporters Unlikely To Give Up (3)
14:01 Big Telecom's Quest To Use The First Amendment To Scuttle Privacy Laws Won't Go Well, Experts Predict (16)
12:12 Houston Police Chief Says He'll Prosecute People For False Statements About COVID-19 Response; Won't Debate 1st Amendment (42)
10:48 DOJ Says Coronavirus Emergency Justifies Indefinite Detention Of Arrested People (39)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.