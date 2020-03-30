Jared Kushner's Coronavirus Task Force Is Using Private Email Accounts To Conduct Official Business
Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

Researchers Say Kids' Android Apps Are Still Riddled With Malware

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the all-fun-and-games-until-somebody-gets-hurt dept

Mon, Mar 30th 2020 9:25amKarl Bode

While numerous vendors and tech giants have cooked up lower-cost Android phones with marketing focused on helping the poor, a recent study by advocacy group Privacy International found that the privacy trade offs of these devices are... potent. Not only do they usually come with outdated OS' opening the door to hackers, the phones have locked down user control to such a degree they're unable to remove apps that may also pose security risks. In this way, the researchers argued, we've made privacy a luxury option that's only available to those who can actually afford it.

But the poor aren't the only ones harmed by our continually lax treatment of consumer privacy and security. In a new blog post, researchers from Checkpoint Software say that a huge number of kids-oriented Android apps are also privacy and security nightmares. The researchers recently identified a new malware family found in 56 applications that were collectively downloaded some 1 million times globally. Motivated by advertising fraud, the "Tekya" malware imitates the user’s actions in order to click ads and banners from agencies like Google’s AdMob, AppLovin’, Facebook, and Unity, Checkpoint found.

Most-malware infected apps compromise the end users' data, credentials, emails, text messages, and geographical location. Twenty four of those apps were aimed at children, the researchers noted:

"During this research, the Tekya malware family went undetected by VirusTotal and Google Play Protect. Ultimately, it was available for download in 56 applications downloadable on Google Play.

This campaign cloned legitimate popular applications to gain an audience, mostly with children, as most application covers for the Tekya malware are children’s games. The good news is, these infected applications have all been removed from Google Play."

While these apps have been removed and Google has ramped up its security practices in recent years, it's not a problem that's generally going away anytime soon:

"This highlights once again that the Google Play Store can still host malicious apps. There are nearly 3 million apps available from the store, with hundreds of new apps being uploaded daily – making it difficult to check that every single app is safe. Thus, users cannot rely on Google Play’s security measures alone to ensure their devices are protected."

In short, anybody trusting the integrity and safety of the Google Play store is making a significant error. And folks who aren't taking an active role in protecting their kids' privacy and security are being negligent. The Checkpoint blog has a good list of the latest apps you should be aware of.

Filed Under: android, apps, malware
Companies: google

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    GHB (profile), 30 Mar 2020 @ 4:44pm

    So the play store = the internet

    Looks like the store is LOADED with trojan horses. Just like advertising on websites, policing to make sure they're compliant to TOS and laws is impossible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Jared Kushner's Coronavirus Task Force Is Using Private Email Accounts To Conduct Official Business
Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:45 Court To Cops: No Expectation Of Privacy In A 'Beer-Drinking, Nap-Taking Hideout' (1)
13:42 Permission Culture Gone Mad: Worries About Proper License For 'Balcony Singing' Lead Collection Society To Say It's Okay, You Can Sing (7)
12:05 Voluntary Virus Tracking Apps Seek To Get A Grip On The Coronavirus Problem (3)
10:42 WTF Hospital Administrators? Now Is NOT The Time To Silence Doctors & Nurses From Commenting On COVID-19 Shortages (30)
10:37 Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle (1)
09:25 Researchers Say Kids' Android Apps Are Still Riddled With Malware (1)
06:21 Jared Kushner's Coronavirus Task Force Is Using Private Email Accounts To Conduct Official Business (40)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (4)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: March 22nd - 28th (16)

Friday

19:39 Judge Allows PEN America's Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Over Retaliation Against The Media To Proceed (65)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.