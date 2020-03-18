YouTube Warns That, Thanks To Covid-19, It's Handing Over More Content Moderation To The Machines And They Might Suck
Texas Court Says State's Constitution Protects Cell Site Location Info

Daily Deal: The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Mar 18th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle has 11 courses to teach you computing, programming and coding on Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and more. You'll become familiar with the capabilities of the Arduino Uno, the best Arduino for people getting started, and with the capabilities of several of its cousins. You'll also learn about ESP32 a low-cost, low-power system chip microcontroller and about Raspberry Pi, a low cost, credit-card sized computer. Courses also cover how to build robots, cryptocurrency miners, home environment monitoring system, and more. It's on sale for $75.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

YouTube Warns That, Thanks To Covid-19, It's Handing Over More Content Moderation To The Machines And They Might Suck
Texas Court Says State's Constitution Protects Cell Site Location Info
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:15 People In Kashmir Can't Access Coronavirus Information Because The Government Is Crippling The Internet (0)
12:50 Social Media Promised To Block Covid-19 Misinformation; But They're Also Blocking Legit Info Too (6)
10:44 Texas Court Says State's Constitution Protects Cell Site Location Info (1)
10:39 Daily Deal: The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle (0)
09:24 YouTube Warns That, Thanks To Covid-19, It's Handing Over More Content Moderation To The Machines And They Might Suck (16)
06:20 Data From Italy, China Suggests The US Internet Isn't Likely To Choke On COVID-19 Broadband Usage Spike (26)
03:17 Since The FBI Can't Be Bothered To Do It, Motherboard Has Compiled A Database Of Attempts To Access Encrypted IPhones (3)

Tuesday

19:35 Insane: China Expels American Journalists In Ridiculous, Unhelpful Spat About Covid-19 (64)
15:34 DEA Returns Money It Stole From An Innocent Woman, Gets Court To Let It Walk Away From Paying Her Legal Fees (10)
13:35 Volunteers 3D-Print Unobtainable $11,000 Valve For $1 To Keep Covid-19 Patients Alive; Original Manufacturer Threatens To Sue (130)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.