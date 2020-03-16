Techdirt In The Time Of Covid-19
from the stay-home-people dept
First off, I hope that everyone reading this, and their friends, families, loved ones, etc, are staying safe -- and I urge you to stay safe as well, which means staying home as much as possible. I did want to at least put up a post noting that these are unique and unprecedented times, and I honestly have no idea what this will mean for Techdirt over the next few weeks or months. We may very well be posting less. I don't know if our posting focus will change. I have some posts on the way that touch on the pandemic situation, and plenty that don't, and while I want to continue covering other things, it feels like we're in a moment where pretty much the only thing that is going to matter for the near future is how we deal with the pandemic.
We will try to continue on in the same way we always have done, but I don't know what that will actually look like.
While the team here is already effectively remote, and you might think that means we should be able to carry on as usual (or even moreso, since we're all pretty much limited in going out and about), I think that's an impossible request as well. Many people are now also dealing with watching children or parents or other relatives, all the time, and that obviously takes time, attention and energy. At the same time, all of us are watching the news and are concerned about what this means for our own health, the health of our loved ones, and the health of everyone else around the globe. It's a frightening and uncertain time -- and that, by itself, makes less than ideal working conditions for anyone. These are not times when I expect anyone, myself included, to be as productive as normal.
So, I at least wanted to put up a note that says, more or less, I have no idea what will be happening at Techdirt over the next few weeks and months. We have a new project that we were excited to launch before the end of the month -- and that may still happen, or we may put it off. I don't know how many posts we'll have or what topics they'll be on. I don't know if anyone will feel like recording podcasts, or if I'll feel like recording podcasts. I just don't know.
I know that lots of people are now concerned about their own jobs and their own financial position, and I hope that everything works out okay for everyone. I will note, also, that we've already heard from some of our own sponsors and backers, who have put off decisions on sponsorship. Also, a decent part of our revenue last year, and in our planning for this year, was for live events, all of which have now been put on indefinite hiatus -- meaning that if you're not in dire financial straits due to everything else, and are in a position to do so, we'd truly appreciate the support to make sure that we can keep going through these trying times. If you want the most direct way of supporting us, it's to do direct donations via this page, but the general support page lists many different ways to support us, some of which get you nice things in response, beyond the warm feeling of helping Techdirt continue.
But, the most important point of all: please, everyone, stay safe out there.
Good sites to visit
On overall information
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/03/dont-panic-the-comprehensive-ars-technica-guide- to-the-coronavirus/
For a dashboard stats
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9e cf6
For more up-to-date stats and information
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
I like John Oliver's things to do.
1: Don't be racist
2: Wash your hands.
Stay safe and focus on your health! Thanks for all the work you do for the site!
Maybe NOW I'll do my expose of Mike and his lawyer buddies.
Re:
So basically sweet fuck all as usual, eh John Smith?
If you haven't got your health, you haven't got anything!
Re:
Well said Count Rugen!
Honest talking
Thank you for the honest communication about the circumstances. Most of the announcements I've read in this period by businesses (and not only businesses) were disgustingly self-serving. When I saw the title I was bracing for the worst but as usual Mike has surprised for the best.
Re: Honest talking
I like how any business that has my e-mail address has basically sent a "here's how we're dealing with it" .. past a certain point alert fatigue set in.
Fear Itself
I'm not afraid of the virus, but I'm terrified of the extreme over-reaction gripping the planet. When will it end? Let me quote FDR:
Are any of today's leaders rational enough to inject some sense of perspective back into the public discourse? Everyone is on the Terror Train at full speed ahead. Sad.
Re: Fear Itself
"Are any of today's leaders rational enough "
A few so called leaders are encouraging people to go out to eat, party, etc. I think they want it to spread.
Re: Re: Fear Itself
They say that you can be contagious before you show symptoms. How has SCIENCE Proven that? Not that I don't believe asymptomatic spread is happening, I just want to know HOW THEY CAN PROVE IT.
I’d rather we overreact and laugh about the overreaction later than underreact and watch our hospitals shut down from a lack of resources to help people.
Re:
There's overreacting and "overreacting". The people who are buying all the toilet roll, hand sanitiser and ammo they can get their hands on are worrying, since they're not only likely to lose it further down the road. The people "overreacting" by self-isolating and shutting down large gatherings of people are fine. The problem is that some people lack the knowledge to understand what the difference is.
Re: Re:
This coronavirus may come back in waves like the swine flu of 1918-19 came in three waves. There is also a good chance that people will catch this more than once and a good chance that because this is so highly contagious and airborne, this will overwhelm resources which will facilitate its continued spread. We will see a new era of law enforcement gone wild. They will ransack and search house to house for supplies for the government above ground. Trump signed into law in his first days of office the laws that will support the legality of these raids and confiscation of property. Wait for it and expect it.
Please cite the specific laws he enacted that’ll let him do what you say they’ll let him do.
Re:
No If you were asleep at the wheel again, I do believe you can look that up.
I’m happy to see you acknowledge your ignorance. Your further contributions will be read accordingly.
Re:
Isn't this the risk we run every flu season? Perhaps we should quarantine the global population each fall just to be safe. You can never be too safe. Let's build everyone a cage only to be let out individually for brief recreation. Where do the safety precautions end?
IMHO, we have crossed a safety line that is beyond all reasonableness. Only repressive madness lay ahead.
Re: Re:
"Isn't this the risk we run every flu season?"
No. If you're not educated enough on the subject to understand the differences between that and the current pandemic, it might do you good not to comment on it. If there's one thing that will cause more people to have major issues in a few weeks, it's people implying they should ignore current medical advice because it's not important enough to take special precautions.
Re: Re: Re:
Thank you for presuming my level of education. The more I look at the data, the more this looks like the flu. Pray tell, please educate me on the differences.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nobody's presuming. You've been quite clearly demonstrating your (lack of) education this whole time.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"nobody's presuming.."
As have you, never at a loss to chime in and jump on another soul like a growling dog baring its teeth in the street, being urged on by the old fat barking dog on the porch in full view of the bright full moon. Education can't teach grace and patience. And you certainly are proud of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You people are snakes.
SILVER SNAKES FOR LIFE
Re:
Tunnel Snakes Rule!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Flu kills about .1%
This is killing 3.4%, but the numbers are showing 8%.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Gonna need a reliable citation for that 6% figure. I'm seeing 3.92% in the numbers.
https://studylib.net/coronavirus
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Italy has a death rate of 6.7%. China has a death rate of 3.8%. There are certainly a number of variables at play here. Go Scary Devil.
Yes, people go to the hospital during flu season. Yes, people die because of the flu. But the flu has been around long enough that we’ve developed ways to keep it contained and mitigate the damage done by it. The same cannot be said of the coronavirus. Until such time as a cure or a vaccine comes around, we run the risk of spreading it far and wide — especially to those who are most vulnerable to the virus — if we’re exposed to it.
For now, the only way to mitigate whatever damage the coronavirus might do is to follow the advice of experts (e.g., practice social distancing and wash your hands). By doing so, we have a chance to “flatten the curve” such that the growth rate of infected persons doesn’t overwhelm the ability of a given hospital to treat as many of those persons as possible. The measures may seem extreme now, sure — but they’re the best hope for the U.S. to keep from becoming the next Italy.
Re: Re:
The annual flu is not the same thing as the corona virus.
For example, they have very different rates of fatality.
although i think it would be unfair to blame China or any other country for what is happening atm (let's face it, no country wanted to have this virus start, wherever it did), i do think the only way to prevent anything like this happening in the future is to condemn the country concerned by the rest of the Planet! this attitude of hiding it from everyone else and, even worse, when doctors and others tried to make the authorities aware of what had been found, doing whatever was possible to make those 'whistle-blowers' suffer by degrading and condemning them for spreading 'false rumors' etc. look at what has happened because of this failure to own up to what was going on and get everyone on board trying to stem the spread and find a solution. unless, of course, the main aim, certainly now, is to use this virus as a way of culling the elderly, the sick and the infirm, without using nuclear means, reducing the global population because of the ginormous fuck-ups that governments everywhere have made in protecting their citizens and managing the purse strings!
after the financial crisis, apart from those countries that were already communist or were leaning towards the ways of Germany in the 30s and 40s (and perhaps even now), so many countries changed to have Conservative-type governments. those governments have done nothing to maintain anything except massive increases in salaries, bonuses and pensions for bosses, while removing or reducing protections for workers. those same workers, in so many instances, are doing more tasks over longer periods than before, with fewer benefits. hence the increase in unemployment and poverty. with the increase in how long people live because of the way illnesses have been controlled, the Planet is suffocating, but those in charge wont admit it. instead, they are introducing more and more citizen surveillance, not to make anywhere more safe but to make sure the people are always watched and cant turn against the establishment. the few 'haves' need to ensure they stay like that and us 'have nots' dont get back any power that we fought for over hundreds of years. we must be kept as their slaves and they'll do whatever they can think of to ensure there's no change. look at where you live, your town, your county, your state, your country. how many factories and shops have shut? how many more are jobless? how many more are in poverty? but how many bosses are still in luxury?
Re:
"the only way to prevent anything like this happening in the future"
It will happen again and again and again. That is the way it is, reaction to it or lack thereof is what causes problems.
As the planet becomes even more over crowded and nothing is done to preclude these pandemics, they will increase in frequency and severity.
…eradicate humanity. So long as humanity lives, plagues and global pandemics will continue to happen. Anyone who says otherwise is bullshitting you.
Re:
Eradicating humanity would only slow these down, and make them less frequent (because intercontinental migration is not very common). It's believed to have started in a non-human animal.
That’s a corollary to my point: Even if a pandemic exists among non-human animals, it’ll be limited to a much smaller space than “the whole world” (or even “a whole continent”) because animals don’t travel like humans. They also don’t ship stuff to and and import stuff from other countries.
Re:
There is no evidence to support the theory that the coronavirus can travel with shipped goods.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perhaps not, but there are very few ships in the ocean that don't have at least a skeleton crew.
Re: Re:
Sure viruses survive on some surfaces for up to a week.
Stay safe, people. I'm currently under a certain level of restriction, but I'm more concerned about the safety of those who have no choice than my currently home working ass. It's all been common sense for the most part - which sadly some people lack. This seems to be bringing out the best and worst in humanity, as all such events do, and we can just hope the that the stupid and selfish don't ruin things long term for the rest of us.
No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
Google "Healthy people 2020"
Forced Vaccinations Part of HHS's Healthy People 2020 ...
Vaccine Hesitancy Landscape Analysis of organisations ...
The Truth About Vaccines — Steemit
Terrifying Technofascist Acts Against Health Freedom You'll ...
Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers - Bill Gates
"healthy people 2020" "decade of vaccines" bill gates foundation
Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers - Bill Gates
I'd rather stick to verifiable scientific documentation, thanks. I do notice that you've gone from citing your psychopathic sources to just telling people to Google, though. Progress, I guess, since anyone doing that will probably get the sources debunking them as well as whatever you're thinking of?
Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
Yes, we know you're a psychopath who will cheer on the deaths of children so long as they fit your political stance.
The rest of us will be cheering on a vaccine for this disease before you have the chance to murder.
Feel free to hang out in restaurants with other anti-vaxxers and anti-science conservatives. Sneeze all over each other, by all means. Shake hands, kiss on the lips, all that good shit.
But when your refusal to accept science results in you and your family and friends going to the hospital, don’t blame science. You’re the one who refused to listen.
Re:
If you don't think science has been used nefariously against the masses, you are talking out your ass again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait... You think vaccines caused COVID-19?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
As the malicious spammer helpfully pointed out for us a week or two ago, these frauds have all but given up on trying to prove their "vaccines cause autism!" lie by betting all-in on their Russel's Teapot fallacy stunt.
Re: Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
Zero difference on that front between pro-plaguers, climate science deniers, and creationists.
Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
Thousands of kids who were perfectly normal before getting some vaccines did turn autistic subsequently after. Nice you think you can risk other parent's children like that by adamately adhering to unknowns. It takes thirty years or more for time testing of some vaccines to be sure of what some side effects cause. You have no base to be spouting with assurity that some vaccines don't cause autism in some kids.
Re: Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
It is more a case that autism becomes detectable about the same time as kids are being vaccinated. Also worth noting that most anti-vaxers have been vaccinated, and so avoided the disease that they are exposing their children to.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
So you have an answer for everything that would certainly prevent you from objective scientific research further then proving you have only jumped on the bandwagon for nefarious reasons.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
If you really wanted to eat the bat guano like they did in China you're more than welcome to.
When the Chinese government punished the doctor who whistle-blew on the virus and later died of it you got the warm fuzzies, didn't you?
Every credible study into a possible connection between vaccines and autism has found no direct causal link between vaccines and autism. As was pointed out before, the reason autism rates have risen is because doctors have been able to diagnose autism as “autism” instead of “little Jimmy ain’t right, send him to an asylum”. That rise had no correlation with vaccines until Wakefield’s bullshit study. Not one study since his has found the kind of causal link that Wakefield said he found (but didn’t).
You can’t offer any study that proves vaccines cause autism. I can’t offer any study that definitively proves the opposite, either. Then again, proving a negative is a notoriously difficult act.
Re: Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
Correlation, causation. Did you know lack of pirates causes global warming? It's true.
Yeah, I'm gonna have to stick a [citation needed] on that one. The one I'm aware of (and that started this whole bullshit) was retracted as fraudulent and it's author lost his medical license.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
You know you could have just stayed in the Content Moderation thread, right?
Re: No surprise to Anti-vaxxers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The one issue is Champaign where the mayor has said that they can take over peesomal and real property as part of the emergency
You can make your electronics useless to the city if it should go that far, at least for phones or tablets.
Just turn on the feature where 15 failed password attempts will result in your phone or tablet wiping or resetting, making your electronics useless to the city of Champaign
And there is another setting where android will not even start without the right password and the phone contents are encrypted
Once any of your electronics wipes and resets!, it cannot be used again without your Google password, bricking your electronics, making them.useless to the city of champaign.
You need to do.this.to.the champaign from accessing any content in your electronics in the event things go that far in champaign or any other city.
I already have phone phone's security dialed up that insane level, and I encourage everyone else to.do so as well
RTFM for your particular phone on how to dial your phones security up to this insane level
Many thanks for keeping us informed, TD. I wish all of you - and your loved ones - the very best of fortunes during these most difficult times.
Re:
Yeah, just shutdown your socialist ideology infection simultaneously with shutting down the virus infection, that would be good. The world would be a better place without either.
