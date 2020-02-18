What A Shame: Legacy Newspapers Want To Take Away Free Speech On The Internet
from the tarnished-reputation dept
This one is just shameful. The News Media Alliance (the organization formerly known as the Newspaper Association of America) represents a bunch of old school newspapers. Like other legacy companies which failed to adapt to the internet, it's now advocating for the removal of Section 230 protections from internet services.
According to a written testimony provided to Axios, NMA will tell parties on Wednesday at the Justice Department's upcoming workshop on Section 230 that policymakers should limit the safe harbor exemption within the law that protects tech platforms from being sued for the content that other people post on its site.
What's most shameful about this is that newspapers have a long history of being the most prominent free speech supporters. And the whole point of Section 230 is that it helps enable more free speech online. Removing 230 will inevitably lead to greater censorship and difficulty in enabling the public to speak out.
While you can see -- cynically -- why this might appeal to legacy newspapers that have lost their position as the gatekeepers for what public speech is allowed to reach the wider world, it really casts a huge shadow on the legacy of those newspapers as free speech supporters. This is little more than a cynical ploy by angry newspapers to try to hobble internet platforms that enable speech that have taken away some of the monopolistic gatekeeper control those newspapers had. It's a sad coda to decades of free speech support.
Filed Under: cda 230, free speech, newspapers, section 230
Companies: news media alliance
Reader Comments
News Media Alliance: Not big fans of free speech
'How dare they succeed where we failed, someone needs to force them to have less protections than us so they can no longer compete with us!'
Oh if only someone could bottle those sour grapes and turn them into whine, they could create a trillion dollar industry...
Still, nice of them to drop the mask and make it clear just how much they aren't fans of free speech I guess, that's a rare moment of honesty these days.
Re: News Media Alliance: Not big fans of free speech
Freudian slip? Because they certainly are a bunch of crybabies. :)
Re: Re: News Media Alliance: Not big fans of free speech
Freudian for sure, slip, I doubt. The issues I see are how to bottle it, and whether ATF (or state liquor boards) will have jurisdiction.
Re: News Media Alliance: Not big fans of free speech
How can those news agencies enjoy the protections of the 1st amendment and propose to decimate the public's protection by it? Might these agencies have other even more nefarious agendas they are hiding?
What does this mean for Techdirt? Not really a news agency, but more of a mirror, Techdirt may need to form a coalition with other internet platforms to do battle over this afront to freedom on the internet.
Seems like a perfectly cromulent opportunity
The many legacy newspapers that have an online presence (many of whom went the paywall route) and no longer have comment sections (where Section 230 would protect them) and lost traffic are trying to make themselves more respectable. They want the old system where letters to the editor are 'edited' (by which I mean we print those we like, or are mildly antagonistic, and don't print those we don't like, or are 'radically' antagonistic) by those that edit the editorial page. Control was so much nicer than lack of control, and look at all those bucks we had to spend 'moderating' user comments.
Well, dump Section 230 and not only do we not have to moderate user comments (which we dumped when the majority of the comments opposed our editorial views) but user comments disappear altogether, everywhere, unless we approve the occasional letter to the editor that doesn't hurt our feelings.
Now, to get those users back, we will print more government provided stenography and titillating celebrity articles, both of which will be provided by AP and Reuters. News??? What do you mean you want to know what's going on? What do you mean by investigative journalism? Where did you get the idea that we were the Fourth Estate?
Re: Seems like a perfectly cromulent opportunity
"They want the old system where letters to the editor are 'edited' "
Reminds me of the Letters to the Editor in The National Lampoon. Very funny that mag was.
Not helping yourself
So if they took away free speech on the entire internet what incentive do I have to support “honest” newspaper “journalism” when the dogs come to door and they need free speech protections?
Even the founders knew the above would happen should one turn on a another.
so what if it's dicriminatory
"[W]e should start by limiting the exemption for just the very largest companies who both derive the most benefits from Section 230 and have the greatest capacities to take legal responsibility for their commercial decisions around content and reach," the testimony says.
Re: so what if it's dicriminatory
I would call your interpretation of how Section 230 works...studly...if it wasn't bass ackwards. It's the little companies that get the greatest benefit from Section 230, the big ones can afford to fight and create moderation algorithms (that only sorta work). Then, making law based upon economic status seems like the antithesis of free market (other than tax rates, that is...well according to the pundits).
Re: Re: so what if it's dicriminatory
And really, it's the public who really receives the protections of section 230, because any company can just turn into a limited content gatekeeper, while we no longer have a voice on the internet. Companies will no longer need to compete on how they give the people a voice.
'No no, I just want an inch, I would never ask for more...'
"[W]e should start by limiting the exemption for just the very largest companies who both derive the most benefits from Section 230 and have the greatest capacities to take legal responsibility for their commercial decisions around content and reach," the testimony says.
In addition to what others have noted about how 230 in fact protects the smaller platforms more than the larger ones, that argument is all sorts of dangerous because once that exception has been made it's not 'if' it will be removed from more and more platforms but 'how soon'.
Re: so what if it's dicriminatory
"for just the very largest companies who both derive the most benefits from Section 230 "
How do you define that? What are the "benefits" and how do you assess them? What is the threshold where a company goes from having those protections to not having them? If an existing company drops below that threshold do they regain the protections?
Your oversimplified attempt to pretend you're not opposing free speech actually makes the issue vastly more complicated.
Money, dear boy. Kneecap the internet, more people will buy newspapers again. That's what they're hoping for.
That's not what I meant!
I had a long history of being in favor of free love. Right up until my wife decided she was in favor of free love, too. Now I can plainly see where I was wrong to support free love.
Re: That's not what I meant!
You got to get them to PAY for that shit!
Reagan was right about one thing.
Nuclear weapons do keep away other nuclear weapons.
Re: Reagan was right about one thing.
Only if 'keep away' is a euphemism for proliferate.
Another reason they want to get rid of 230 is because when politicians say stupid shit online they get dunked on by people who prove them wrong then they act all offended and cry about how the internet was mean to them.
But if 230 goes away well no one is gonna counter their obviously false statements.
Re:
This really should win insightful comment of the week. Have my vote, sir.
