This Week In Techdirt History: February 2nd - 8th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Gaming Like It's 1924: Check Out The Entries In Our Public Domain Game Jam

Culture

from the the-games-are-in dept

Sun, Feb 9th 2020 11:00amLeigh Beadon

At the beginning of the year, we launched our second public domain game jam to encourage designers to explore all the new works exiting copyright protection in the US and turn them into new analog and digital games — and as of this month, the submissions are in! Our panel of judges is hard at work play checking out all the great games, and while they try to determine a winner, you can check them out too.

Though we didn't get as many submissions as last year (after all, this wasn't the historic year in which new works began entering the public domain for the first time in a long time) the quality and creativity of this year's lineup is off the charts. You can play them all at our itch.io page, including things like: a deck-building card game about Charlemagne based on the paintings of N. C. Wyeth, a text-based choose-your-own-adventure game based on The Most Dangerous Game, a game about remixing the art of Wassily Kandinsky, and rules for a free-form LARP based on Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain, among many others.

We'll bring you more updates as our judges get closer to choosing winners in in our six categories: best analog game, best digital game, best visuals, best adaptation of a 1924 work, best remixing of multiple public domain works, and the best "deep cut" game based on something more obscure that isn't included in the popular lists of notable newly-public-domain works. Until then, get playing, and share your own experiences and thoughts in the comments!

Filed Under: 1924, copyright, game jam, games, gaming, public domain

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

This Week In Techdirt History: February 2nd - 8th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (3)
11:00 Gaming Like It's 1924: Check Out The Entries In Our Public Domain Game Jam (2)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: February 2nd - 8th (0)

Friday

19:39 How Attorney General Barr's War On Encryption Will Harm Our Military (14)
15:54 Xbox Chief Says Its Main Competitors Are Now Google, Amazon Rather Than Sony, Nintendo (15)
13:47 Brazilian Court Refuses To Move Forward With Bogus Charges Against Glenn Greenwald 'For Now' (1)
12:10 Breathalyzer Manufacturer Under Criminal Investigation For Falsifying Maintenance Records And Calibration Results (16)
10:51 Utah State Rep Unveils Bill To Force Porn To Come With A Warning Label (77)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Training Bundle (1)
09:32 2nd Circuit Appeals Court Upholds Drake Sampling Fair Use Victory, But Doesn't Think It's Useful For Anyone Else (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.