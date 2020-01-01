HideTechdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays, and returning to normal in the new year!
New Year's Message: Opportunities Come From Unexpected Places
 

Announcing The Public Domain Game Jam: Gaming Like It's 1924!

Culture

from the year-two dept

Wed, Jan 1st 2020 9:00amMike Masnick

Gaming Like It's 1924: The Newly Public Domain Game Jam

Happy New Years, everyone. Last year, for the very first time in two decades, the US actually allowed some works to enter the public domain. This represented the end of an era in which copyright maximalist lobbyists had been able to regularly extend copyright terms each year to prevent any new works from entering the public domain. However, the backlash to such practices had become so vocal, and the evidence for why such term extensions were necessary had become so non-existent, that they didn't even make any serious attempt to extend them again, leading works from 1923 to actually enter the public domain. Well, now it's 2020, and works from 1924 have entered the public domain.

Last year to celebrate, we held our very first public domain game jam, asking people to create both analog and digital games utilizing newly public domain works. It was a great success with over 30 entries, including some really amazing winners.

This year, we're doing it again, with the Gaming Like It's 1924 public domain game jam. The rules are basically the same as last year. For the entire month of January, you can submit your digital or analog games (specific rules are at the link) based on some of the newly public domain works from 1924. If you're looking for ideas on what works are there, Duke's Center for the Study of the Public Domain has an excellent list and LifeHacker has called out some highlights as well.

Once again, we're offering up prizes (with even more choices this year) in a variety of categories: best analog game, best digital game, best adaptation of a 1924 work, best remixing of multiple sources, best "deep cut," and best visuals. We also have a wonderful and diverse judging panel, that is a mix of gaming and copyright experts (and a few who qualify as both!).

You certainly don't need to follow the path of those who won last year, but if you want, you should check out last year's winners (and all the other submissions as well) to get some ideas. The contest is open for the entire month of January, with judging in early February. We hope you'll consider entering and help demonstrate the value of a robust public domain, and the ability to build on those earlier creative works.

Filed Under: 1924, analog games, copyright, game jam, games, public domain, video games

Reader Comments

    Samuel Abram (profile), 1 Jan 2020 @ 7:44am

    Free Game Ideas

    I'm offering some free game design ideas to anybody who will take them for this game jam:

    1. A rhythm game with only "Rhapsody In Blue"
    2. A temple-runner-style game with Winnie The Pooh (in A.A. Milne's When We Were Very Young, he was known as Mr. Edward Bear, so keep that in mind)
    3. A Kaiju battle game with King Kong fighting against said Mr. Edward Bear (King Kong is in the public domain due to an uncopyrighted novelization of the movie. This in turn led to Nintendo legally making Donkey Kong, and the rest is history)

    I'd love to see some amazing games!

    Code Monkey (profile), 1 Jan 2020 @ 12:50pm

    Just a quick message to TechDirt readers

    To my fellow commenters, and to the great writers and staff of TechDirt, HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!

    , 1 Jan 2020 @ 3:50pm

    🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆

    Happy New Year

    🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆

    dieselforce (profile), 1 Jan 2020 @ 8:19pm

    I have n’t played games for a long time, I do n’t know which games can be recommended

    Pixelation, 1 Jan 2020 @ 8:29pm

    This public domain game stuff seems a little Mickey Mouse.

