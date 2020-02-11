The End Of Ownership: Tesla Software Updates Giveth... And Tesla Software Updates Taketh Away...
A few years back, we wrote about how Tesla automagically extended the range of Teslas in Florida as a hurricane was approaching. While this sounded good, we warned that this wasn't a good thing, when you realized it meant that what you bought could magically and secretly be changed without your permission or desire. In the Florida case, it was for a good purpose, but that wouldn't always be the case. So, it's little surprise that approximately half of all Techdirt readers decided to send me this story from Jalopnik of how Tesla remotely disabled its Autopilot feature on a 2nd hand Tesla Model S after it had been sold:
Tesla officially sold the car to the dealership on November 15, a date I’ve confirmed by seeing the car’s title. On November 18, Tesla seems to have conducted an “audit” of the car remotely. The result of that audit was that when the car’s software was updated to the latest version in December, the Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving Capability (FSD) were removed from the car.
The Jalopnik story is very, very thorough. And, just to be clear, because this is important: Autopilot and Full Self Driving capabilities are not subscription services. It's a one-time payment and the car is supposed to have it for life.
This is all very puzzling. Alec bought the car from a dealer based on a set of features that the dealer understood the car to have when purchased at auction. If Alec saw that the car had Autopilot and FSD when he paid for it, how, exactly, did he not pay for those features?
Those features together are worth $8,000, but as they were already on the car when he bought it, it’s hard to understand how he somehow didn’t pay for them?
I realize that these are software features, but they act like any physical feature of a car. You don’t pay a subscription for FSD or Autopilot, you pay a one-time fee, just like you would for an electromechanical cruise control system on any other car.
If you buy, say, a used Ford Ecosport (not my first choice, but you do you) that has lane keeping assist and active cruise control, and Ford somehow thinks you didn’t pay for those particular features and sends over a service tech to physically remove them from your car, I think we’d all consider that pretty wrong. We might even consider that theft. I’m not clear how what Tesla did here is any different.
The article notes that the purchaser, Alec, then even tried to find out if Tesla would remove such a feature if he wanted a cheaper sale price on a used Tesla, and the company told him it would not. What's even worse is that Jalopnik points to other cases of this happening as well.
In an update to the original post, the dealer who sold the Tesla to Alec says that this isn't even the first time he's seen this kind of thing happen:
I sell dozens of Teslas a year, and sold my father in law a Model X P90D with ludicrous speed package. 60 days after the purchase of the car, Tesla removed his ludicrous speed package. Upon complaints to them they said he never paid for it. We have video evidence and multiple pictures of the vehicle with it. They even removed the line under the P90D. I am still shocked at these acts.
Tesla's only response at the time of writing this is that the car was "incorrectly configured." But, remember, Tesla itself sold the car to the dealer, who then resold it to Alec. And throughout this process, the car clearly showed that it had these features enabled. So, for Tesla to change that after the fact seems like it would dip into outright fraud. Indeed, I'm surprised lawsuits have not been filed.
On a related note, it also opens up a possibly sneaky business model for Tesla: if it takes back out of lease Teslas, or Teslas it's bought back, that had these expensive features enabled, and then disables them before resale, it could double sell these features to new owners who want them. That also seems pretty crappy.
But all of this just highlights how the very concept of ownership is eroding in a world where everything can be software updated automatically. While this has some potentially cool side effects (improvements on the fly!), it can also be used to remove features you paid for, without any obvious recourse. That should concern everyone.
Bait and Switch
So, if Tesla sells a car with a feature, the feature is enabled, they sell the car, the seller touts these features, the customer buys the car, and then the original seller revokes a feature... That sounds an awful lot like a bait and switch...
I can tell you that an $8,000 upgrade on a used car is enough for me to return it. And what sucks is, the dealer in the middle is the one stuck holding the bag since they 'bought' it from Tesla with an $8000 option that they can no longer sell.
Sounds like a lawsuit or two need to occur to get Tesla to shape up.
Re: Bait and Switch
Wait, you think that you can return a car? Some states might have a 2-3 day allowance, but not as many as people commonly think. And no where can one simple return a 60 day old car.
Re: Re: Bait and Switch
You might be surprised what exceptions can be made for false representation.
Re: Bait and Switch
Sound more like theft than bait and switch
Re: Amazing software for me
Your thinly disguised advertisement posing as a comment is very thinly disguised.
Possible this crosses the line into theft. Not much different then a service dept removing a working AC compressor during a tune up because the current owner didn't specifically pay for the AC option when they bought the car used. Start filing theft charges against Tesla the company and specifically the person(s) that approved the feature removing update after the company audit and stuff like this will likely stop. It is one thing to have to activate lawyer banks 1-4 to defend against lawsuits from unhappy customers, it is entirely more attention getting when LEO's show up with arrest warrants and haul folks away.
Re:
and if the courts say we can't sue Tesla for this, maybe congress should write legislation that does.
Re: Re:
mmm... the courts haven't said anything yet. And even when they (district) have, they (appeals, supreme) have not necessarily finished speaking.
And mind, there are both state and federal venues that might apply, between diversity jurisdiction, and various federal and state laws. The expensive bit will be choosing the right court to send it to first.
Re:
No. Theft of what? This is just standard computer crime: vandalism via unauthorized remote access.
Re: Re:
I believe this would be considered a form of conversion. The item is still in your possession but has been altered to a state of uselessness or lesser usefulness. It's a scummy thing for Tesla to do and it needs to be addressed in the legal system.
control
self driving vehicles are all about control
Like slowly cooking a frog in a pot with no lid...Tesla (et. al) are testing the waters now to see who'll bite. Currently in these 'self driving vehicles' you still have a steering wheel, but eventually that will disappear -as will the gas & brake pedal.
When you're paying for a vehicle that you can't steer, accelerate, nor slow down, who's actually controlling the vehicle? At that point, all you can do is request destinations and every vehicle is basically a "Johnny Cab".
No thanks.
Tacking features via VIN
One interesting potential concern in this (beyond the obvious ones discussed) is that most cars now have the features shipped with it tracked via the VIN. I can give my dealer the VIN of my car and they can tell me the exact model including every option it was bought with. Mechanics use this to work on the car.
What happens when some mechanic relies on this and thinks one of these "de-featured" Teslas still has the applicable feature and does something wrong fixing the car?
Re: Tacking features via VIN
Obviously that should have been "tracking", not "tacking". Unless Tesla makes sailboats too?
Not really the case.
My understanding of the original article was that the car in question had Autopilot enabled for demonstration purposes at the request of the original (pre-auction) dealer. Tesla was not paid for Autopilot to be enabled for the car. The car was then auctioned at some later point. Tesla was not informed of the auction else would have disabled the features which had not been purchased. The dealer who purchased the Tesla then sold it as is. When the buyer registered the vehicle, Tesla noticed that for that VIN, they had not received payment for Autopilot - so they disabled it.
This is not a bait and switch. The original dealer failed to inform Tesla that the car had been sold (auction) so that Tesla could update the features purchased.
Re: Not really the case.
Yeah, pretty much. The car was incorrectly configured, exactly as Tesla said. The dealer screwed the buyer, then tried to blame Tesla for their own mistakes/fraudulent acts (not clear which), and everyone fell for it.
Re: Not really the case.
Just read the article and it seems confirmed to have the features in the spec sheet and it was on after purchase from auction, where are you seeing this info that ir was for demo purposes only?
Re: Not really the case.
Really the interface should prominently display a "dealer mode" indicator somewhere to avoid those sorts of issues.
Re: Not really the case.
Whose responsibility was it to keep track of the vehicle?
Was Tesla purchased by Sony?
When did this happen?
I need to stay in touch more often, who woulda thunk?
Dealer Update
This is a little confusing to me because in the Service Invoice the concern says "now I have Autosteer only". That's Autopilot. Sounds like just his Full-Self Driving upgrade was removed.
Also, what is the "it disappeared" in this statement from the used car dealer?
If "it" is FSD then they both knew the FSD wasn't available, or at least something was wrong with it, when the dealer sold it.
Still strange that a package was removed after Tesla Auctioned it, but slightly less nefarious timing.
Ownership > Tenancy
which is why I still (legally) download music files instead of streaming them. If you stream something, it can go away at the whim of the proprietor. Not so for files you own. Otherwise, it's fraud, like the case in this TechDirt article.
Re: Ownership > Tenancy
Not always true. Sometime the companies reach onto your computer or device and delete things you've paid for. It's happened with eBooks several times.
The only way to ensure it doesn't happen is to backup your entire library onto media that the content company can't reach.
This is not quite new.
Sony did the exact same thing with the PS3 quite a few times.
There was a joke running around that portrayed the PS3 as the only console in the market to lose features on each "upgrade".
That it now affects cars makes it more serious, but not new.
Lemon law buy-back and subsequent sale
A key missing detail is that this vehicle was apparently a 'lemon law' buy-back.
That might change the analysis, both morally and legally.
For me it moves the transaction away from a 'first sale' doctrine limit, where the manufacturer has no control after an item is sold. In this case the original sale was effectively reversed by a requirement of a state law. This was a subsequent sale, where the original window sticker and invoice might not be relevant.
Balance? hahahaha
You won't find that here.
Re: Oh how the pathetic have stayed the same
Is that honestly your best “fresh take” bro?
Re: Balance? hahahaha
You didn't even try to mix in one of your nutty conspiracy theories. Are you not feeling well?
This is total grounds for piracy or jailbreaking.
At the point that there's no drawback for reducing a device's utility after a detected second-sale, there's no drawback for just bricking it.
This also just encourages piracy and jailbreaking, and conditions the ecosystem to better facilitate both.
(Then Elon Musk and John Deere hire ICE to crack down on illegal appliance software and the next thing you know you have a 100,000 word cyberpunk thriller with nods to Neil Stephenson.)
Re: This is total grounds for piracy or jailbreaking.
Or Cory Doctorow.
What I think will be interesting; Is when somebody hacks their software and then decides to give themselves 50K worth of options and shut Tesla out of the resale. .. crap, google says it's already happened...
https://electrek.co/2017/09/27/hacked-tesla-model-s-p90-sale/
I wonder if Tesla disabled those features for Starman's Roadster. Wouldn't want them damn aliens getting features they didn't pay for.
Not the whole story?
A follow-up I read said the FSD had been turned on as a demo (as previous posters mention). It would then be the dealer/seller's responsibility to inform the buyer this feature was not "locked in", since that temporary nature of FSD is an attribute of the car they are selling. (And price it accordingly, since car dealers are honest) Also, at some times, FSD and AutoPilot are available as a free 30-day trial. AFAIK purchased options DO follow the car from owner to owner. The bummer is the options also (it follows) die with the car - people who bought FSD and totalled their vehicle must buy it all over again; better be sure your insurance covers this.
