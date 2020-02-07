Daily Deal: The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Training Bundle
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Training Bundle has 8 courses to teach you how to effectively use the tools in the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite. You'll learn how to use Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Spark, and After Effects. Courses cover logo design, photo and video editing, and more. It's on sale for $34.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Filed Under: daily deal
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Sounds Like A Bargain ...
... except for the fee you’ll have to keep paying for the rest of your life to use the software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply