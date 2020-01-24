Twitter Asks Judge To Dismiss Devin Nunes' Frivolous Lawsuit Via Section 230
Reminder: Our Public Domain Game Jam Of 1924 Works Has One More Week

YouTube Streamer Hit With Demonetization Over Copyright Claims To Numbers '36' And '50'

Copyright

from the wut? dept

Fri, Jan 24th 2020 1:31pmTimothy Geigner

We've long had discussions about how wide open for abuse and error YouTube's copyright and demonetization practices are. Between the hamfisted method by which the accused is treated as guilty from the get go, to the impossibility of doing large-scale policing like this in a way that's even moderately good, to the avenue for abuse that all of this creates, the fact is that YouTube's stance on copyright is a mess. The end result of all of this is that creators on YouTube operate in constant peril of having their accounts suspended or video revenues taken by others with the recourse for fraud and error being convoluted and lengthy. For a site that is in the business of content creation, that's a real problem.

And it's a problem that can get quite ridiculous, as evidenced by one recent streamer who had two videos demonetized over claims by a third party that she infringed its copyrights... on the numbers "36" and "50."

Now, if you're wondering who in the world is claiming trademarks on these two random numbers, it appears to be a company in the YouTube content creation business as well. Why they think they own the copyright on those two numbers and can use them to siphon the income of innocent YouTube streamers is anybody's guess.

The claim, made by media company Fullscreen, was simply over the number “36.” There wasn’t anything else to do with what media they were trying to protect, or any timestamps, just that the number “36” was not AnneMunition’s property.

Fullscreen describe themselves as a “social content company for talent and brands” on their company website. They are owned by Otter Media, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, who doesn’t hold the license for The Witcher 3, or any trademarks related to the number “36.”

This is problematic for AnneMunition’s YouTube channel, because while claims are active, Fullscreen takes all monetization for the video. While the videos are over two years old, with both having very little views, they still leave a stain on her YouTube record.

Now, I fully expect that YouTube will get this corrected fairly quickly, as there is nearly zero chance that there is anything remotely valid about this copyright claim. But that really isn't the point. For YouTube's system and process to so clearly favor the accuser, particularly given how much error and abuse there is in all of this, is not sustainable. At some point, content creators will simply have had enough and go somewhere else. That might be far off on the horizon, but it's going to come eventually if some kind of change isn't made on YouTube's part.

Filed Under: anne munition, copyright, numbers
Companies: fullscreen, twitch

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 1:45pm

    And here, in one story, lies the problem with automated copyright systems and the DMCA: Abuses run rampant and go unpunished while the victims of that abuse suffer the most consequences.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Code Monkey (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 1:53pm

    Today is the 24th......

    ....uh, and Ima claim copyright on "24", so, uh, pay me!!!

    (smh)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:13pm

    At some point, content creators will simply have had enough and go somewhere else.

    And the copyright maximalists will follow them and force use of a similar system. As without automation, the level of publishing that occurs on YouTube and other sites is not possible. Unless some teeth are added to DMCA and similar laws, or copyright is significantly weakened, this problem will continue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:22pm

    Isn't it obvious?

    36 is the ASCII code for "$". And 50 is for "2" since stealing once isn't enough.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:33pm

    NOW to fix and sudit//

    Now how about a company that Verifies CR, and who owns what..
    Pay to be listed and pay to Read the list.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:38pm

      Re: NOW to fix and sudit//

      How do you make that work at the rate that Videos are being uploaded to YouTube, which is more that 500 hours a minute, and given that most videos on YouTube are relatively short, that is of the order of 1500 videos a minute.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dan (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:40pm

    Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common

    I've heard YouTube creators battling this problem. Scammers are using this to temporarily divert funds. And they get to keep all they got. YouTube doesn't try to get the payments back. I would love to blame this all on bad federal law, but YouTube is more at fault for allowing money to be diverted without proof from the alleged copyright holder. It would be easy for YouTube to hold all disputed funds in escrow, until the issue of ownership is resolved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      lucidrenegade (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:50pm

      Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common

      This. Youtube should demonetize the video and NO ONE gets any money until it's resolved. Between this and the other crap they pull, Youtube is becoming a joke.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mark, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:49pm

    One of the worst aspects of YouTube's copyright claim system is that it has no memory. I have a video which uses a spoken word audio track that is now in the public domain. There is also a company which sells CDs that contain this track. They have made a copyright claim against my video. I have successfully disputed the claim. But then, a few months later, exactly the same claim was made again, And, again, I sucessfully disputed it. Fast forward a few months, and it all happens again. I'm probably due for a repeat performance fairly soon. Now, I can understand why the company concerned has made the same claim multiple times. They probably have an automated process in place that scours YouTube for anything matching the content they distribute, and issues a claim any time it finds it. And they have no incentive to stop making repeated claims against the same content, not least because other users of it may, unlike me, not dispute it. But YouTube's system ought to be aware that I have already successfully disputed a claim against the audio on my video. It ought to have been flagged on their system that the content is public domain and that no claims are possible. The fact that YouTube allows repeated identical claims to those which have already successfully been disputed is a major flaw in their system. It should not be necessary for video creators to have to repeately make an identical defence against repeated identical claims.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:12pm

      Re:

      YouTube allows content providers to upload samples to automatically compare uploaded content to their "property." The obvious missing step is for YouTube to have public domain content uploaded and whitelisted to prevent fraudulent claims, but then, they have no incentive to do this.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:21pm

        Re: Re:

        The obvious missing step is for YouTube to have public domain content uploaded and whitelisted.

        Its not that simple, as something built from the public domain gains a new copyright, just copying that is infringement. Also, I can seethe RIAA going ballistic if YouTube allowed that, claiming that it would allow their copyrights to be stolen.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:58pm

    So... when do smaller (i.e., actual) content creators get their stuff scanned into Content ID, so later claims by a gatekeeper corp are registered as obviously bogus by the system?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Twitter Asks Judge To Dismiss Devin Nunes' Frivolous Lawsuit Via Section 230
Reminder: Our Public Domain Game Jam Of 1924 Works Has One More Week
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:28 Reminder: Our Public Domain Game Jam Of 1924 Works Has One More Week (2)
13:31 YouTube Streamer Hit With Demonetization Over Copyright Claims To Numbers '36' And '50' (13)
11:58 Twitter Asks Judge To Dismiss Devin Nunes' Frivolous Lawsuit Via Section 230 (12)
10:44 SmileDirectClub Is Trying To Silence Criticism By Tying Refunds To Non-Disparagement Agreements (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: The C++ Programming Bundle -- Beginner to Expert (0)
09:29 Cy Vance Is So Sure Encryption Is Pure Evil He Thinks Over-The-Air Software Updates Are Just Encryption Backdoors Apple Won't Tell Him About (22)
06:26 Comcast Says It Will Respond To Cord Cutting In 2020 With...More Price Hikes (36)
03:23 As We Get Closer And Closer To The EU Requiring ContentID Everywhere, More Abuses Of ContentID Exposed (18)

Thursday

19:39 In 'N Out Burger Continues Its Bullshit Pop-Up Technique To Keep Trademarks It Isn't Actually Using (13)
15:32 Copyright As Censorship: Gun Rights Advocate Gets Video Taken Down With Bogus Copyright Claim (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.