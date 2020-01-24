YouTube Streamer Hit With Demonetization Over Copyright Claims To Numbers '36' And '50'
We've long had discussions about how wide open for abuse and error YouTube's copyright and demonetization practices are. Between the hamfisted method by which the accused is treated as guilty from the get go, to the impossibility of doing large-scale policing like this in a way that's even moderately good, to the avenue for abuse that all of this creates, the fact is that YouTube's stance on copyright is a mess. The end result of all of this is that creators on YouTube operate in constant peril of having their accounts suspended or video revenues taken by others with the recourse for fraud and error being convoluted and lengthy. For a site that is in the business of content creation, that's a real problem.
And it's a problem that can get quite ridiculous, as evidenced by one recent streamer who had two videos demonetized over claims by a third party that she infringed its copyrights... on the numbers "36" and "50."
did you guys know you can copyright the number 36 pic.twitter.com/dnja297R73
— Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) January 24, 2020
by the way, also got copyright claims for the number 50 lmao pic.twitter.com/MhWcMD9l8i
— Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) January 24, 2020
Now, if you're wondering who in the world is claiming trademarks on these two random numbers, it appears to be a company in the YouTube content creation business as well. Why they think they own the copyright on those two numbers and can use them to siphon the income of innocent YouTube streamers is anybody's guess.
The claim, made by media company Fullscreen, was simply over the number “36.” There wasn’t anything else to do with what media they were trying to protect, or any timestamps, just that the number “36” was not AnneMunition’s property.
Fullscreen describe themselves as a “social content company for talent and brands” on their company website. They are owned by Otter Media, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, who doesn’t hold the license for The Witcher 3, or any trademarks related to the number “36.”
This is problematic for AnneMunition’s YouTube channel, because while claims are active, Fullscreen takes all monetization for the video. While the videos are over two years old, with both having very little views, they still leave a stain on her YouTube record.
Now, I fully expect that YouTube will get this corrected fairly quickly, as there is nearly zero chance that there is anything remotely valid about this copyright claim. But that really isn't the point. For YouTube's system and process to so clearly favor the accuser, particularly given how much error and abuse there is in all of this, is not sustainable. At some point, content creators will simply have had enough and go somewhere else. That might be far off on the horizon, but it's going to come eventually if some kind of change isn't made on YouTube's part.
Filed Under: anne munition, copyright, numbers
Companies: fullscreen, twitch
And here, in one story, lies the problem with automated copyright systems and the DMCA: Abuses run rampant and go unpunished while the victims of that abuse suffer the most consequences.
Today is the 24th......
....uh, and Ima claim copyright on "24", so, uh, pay me!!!
(smh)
Re: Today is the 24th......
I think Fox (now Disney) would like to have a ward with you about that number...
And the copyright maximalists will follow them and force use of a similar system. As without automation, the level of publishing that occurs on YouTube and other sites is not possible. Unless some teeth are added to DMCA and similar laws, or copyright is significantly weakened, this problem will continue.
Isn't it obvious?
36 is the ASCII code for "$". And 50 is for "2" since stealing once isn't enough.
NOW to fix and sudit//
Now how about a company that Verifies CR, and who owns what..
Pay to be listed and pay to Read the list.
Re: NOW to fix and sudit//
How do you make that work at the rate that Videos are being uploaded to YouTube, which is more that 500 hours a minute, and given that most videos on YouTube are relatively short, that is of the order of 1500 videos a minute.
Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common
I've heard YouTube creators battling this problem. Scammers are using this to temporarily divert funds. And they get to keep all they got. YouTube doesn't try to get the payments back. I would love to blame this all on bad federal law, but YouTube is more at fault for allowing money to be diverted without proof from the alleged copyright holder. It would be easy for YouTube to hold all disputed funds in escrow, until the issue of ownership is resolved.
Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common
This. Youtube should demonetize the video and NO ONE gets any money until it's resolved. Between this and the other crap they pull, Youtube is becoming a joke.
Re:
YouTube allows content providers to upload samples to automatically compare uploaded content to their "property." The obvious missing step is for YouTube to have public domain content uploaded and whitelisted to prevent fraudulent claims, but then, they have no incentive to do this.
Re: Re:
Its not that simple, as something built from the public domain gains a new copyright, just copying that is infringement. Also, I can seethe RIAA going ballistic if YouTube allowed that, claiming that it would allow their copyrights to be stolen.
So... when do smaller (i.e., actual) content creators get their stuff scanned into Content ID, so later claims by a gatekeeper corp are registered as obviously bogus by the system?
