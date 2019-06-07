Daily Deal: The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle
 

The Impossibility Of Content Moderation: YouTube's New Ban On Nazis Hits Reporter Who Documents Extremism, Professor Teaching About Hitler

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the so-that's-all-working-well dept

Fri, Jun 7th 2019 10:44amMike Masnick

So just as the recent big content moderation mess was happening on YouTube, the company announced that it had changed its policies to better deal with violent extremism and supremacism on the platform:

Today, we're taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status. This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory. Finally, we will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place.

The timing of this announcement was seen as curious (or, at the very least, poorly timed) as it came basically hours after they had refused to take down Steven Crowder's account (see the earlier post linked above), even though that wasn't an identical situation -- though analogous enough that tons of people commented on it.

In making the announcement, YouTube correctly noted that this new bit of line drawing could represent some problems, including among those tracking hate and extremism:

We recognize some of this content has value to researchers and NGOs looking to understand hate in order to combat it, and we are exploring options to make it available to them in the future. And as always, context matters, so some videos could remain up because they discuss topics like pending legislation, aim to condemn or expose hate, or provide analysis of current events. We will begin enforcing this updated policy today; however, it will take time for our systems to fully ramp up and we’ll be gradually expanding coverage over the next several months.

But within hours of the new policy rolling out, we were already seeing how difficult it is to implement without taking down content that probably deserves to remain up. Ford Fischer, a reporter who tracks extremist and hate groups, and whose work is regularly cited, noted that his own channel had been demonetized.

Fischer than discusses the specific videos that YouTube says is the reason for this -- and it does include holocaust denialism, but for the sake of documenting it, not promoting it:

And this gets, once again, to the very problem of expecting platforms to police this kind of speech. The exact same content can mean very different things in different contexts. In some cases, it may be used to promote odious ideology. In other cases, it's used to document and expose that ideology and the ignorance and problems associated with it.

But how do you craft a policy that can determine one from the other? As YouTube is discovering (truth is, they probably already knew this), the answer is that you don't. Any policy ends up creating some sort of collateral damage, and the demands from well meaning people mean that the direction this tends to go in leads to greater and greater takedowns. But, if in the process of doing this we end up sweeping the documentation under the rug, that's a problem as well.

Here's another example: right after YouTube's new policy was put in place, a history teacher found that his own YouTube channel was banned. Why? Because he hosted archival footage of Hitler:

“My stomach fell,” Allsop told BuzzFeed News via email. “I’m a history teacher, not someone who promotes hatred. I share archive footage and study materials to help students learn about the past.”

Once again, it often sounds easy to say something like "well, let's ban the Nazis." I'd even argue it's a reasonable goal for a platform to have a blanket "no Nazis" policy. But the reality is that the implementation is not nearly as easy as many people believe. And the end result can be that archival and documentary footage gets blocked. And that could have serious long term consequences if part of our goal is to educate people about why Nazis are bad.

Of course, none of this should come as a surprise to anyone who's been dealing with these issues over the past couple of decades. Early attempts to ban "porn" also took down information on breast cancer. Attempts to block "terrorist content" have repeatedly taken down people documenting war crimes. This kind of thing happens over and over and over again and believing that this time will magically be different is a fool's errand.

Filed Under: content moderation, content moderation at scale, documenting, learning, nazis, policing speech, reporting, research
Companies: youtube

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Its Springtime for Hitler, 7 Jun 2019 @ 10:54am

    The History Channel back in the day ran nothing but documentaries about Hitler, Hitler, Hitler, and Hitler and Hitler, 24/7/365.
    More Hitler than even Franz Liebkind could take.

    But that was before the reptilian alien takeover of our world.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 The Impossibility Of Content Moderation: YouTube's New Ban On Nazis Hits Reporter Who Documents Extremism, Professor Teaching About Hitler (1)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle (0)
09:33 Microsoft Again Slams America's Shaky Broadband Maps (1)
06:36 The Impossibility Of Content Moderation Plays Out, Once Again, On YouTube (14)
03:39 The Future Of School Safety Includes Round-The-Clock Surveillance Of Students (32)

Thursday

19:21 Activision Shouts 'First Amendment' Over Humvee's Trademark Lawsuit For Call Of Duty Depictions (26)
15:17 Released Warrant Shows SFPD Started Monitoring Journalist's Phone Weeks Before Officers Raided His Home (11)
12:19 New York State's Privacy Law Would Be Among The Toughest In The US (12)
10:50 Getting Worse Part 3: TurboTax Wrapped Its Veterans Site In The American Flag And Then Tricked Soldiers Into Paying (18)
10:46 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want CompTIA CSIS Prep Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.