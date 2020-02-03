Facebook Pays $550 Million Settlement In Illinois Facial Recognition Lawsuit, Which Could Pose Problems For Clearview
Stadia Isn't Starting Off Well, Even Judging By Player Counts On Free Games

Smaller Cable Companies Are Giving Up On Cable TV Altogether

Culture

from the unsustainable dept

Mon, Feb 3rd 2020 1:35pmKarl Bode

As giants like Amazon, Apple, AT&T, and Comcast rush to dominate the TV market, smaller cable providers are suddenly finding themselves unable to compete. Pay TV margins have been tightening for years, and without the kind of scale enjoyed by companies like AT&T/DirecTV/Time Warner or Comcast/NBC Universal, smaller cable companies have warned for years how they would probably have to ditch the TV business and focus exclusively on broadband.

Some companies, like Kansas cable TV provider Rainbow Communications, are finally following through on those promises. The company sent a letter to its customers this week (hat tip, Cord Cutters News) informing them they'd be shuttering their cable TV operations, and suggesting impacted customers should probably go check out this whole streaming video thing:

"You’ve probably heard about streaming TV. Streaming is watching TV over your internet connection, and now with new applications, you can stream shows on television sets. While Rainbow will not be your TV provider moving forward, your new digital picture and sound can be delivered over our Rainbow internet service. When you combine our high-speed internet with HD-picture, the clarity will surprise you.”

It's the beginning of what's expected to be a fairly ugly shake up as the long-unsustainable pay TV sector transitions from "wink wink" competition to a new streaming video fist fight. Gone are the days where cable TV providers could neglect customer service and charge $130 a month for a bundle of 500 channels nobody actually watched. Under the new reality, margins are tight as hell, and unless you're doing double duty as a cable provider and broadcaster, you're not going to have the scale to be able to compete with massive giants with the leverage of scale.

But good news (for them)! Because U.S. broadband is so painfully uncompetitive, most of these smaller cable companies can shift entirely to broadband, where they can raise rates largely with impunity. They can also impose arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps and overage fees, letting them both jack up the cost of broadband service, and cash in on the streaming video services they're now pushing captive broadband customers to. That same lack of competition will also let them ignore the abysmal customer service the cable sector is historically known for.

In other words, most of these companies can simply pivot from overcharging you for cable TV to overcharging you for cable broadband, while saving costs on program carriage fees and traditional cable infrastructure.

Filed Under: cable tv, competition, cord cutting, over the top, streaming, tv
Companies: rainbow communications

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2020 @ 2:07pm

    I'm hoping Starlink will be the disruptive technology that jerks the rug out from under the traditional cable providers. If what I've read about them is true, the cable companies have to be shitting themselves right now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2020 @ 2:38pm

    It's a Doggie Dog World

    There seem to be many more ads here these days.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 3 Feb 2020 @ 3:18pm

    lets see.

    Small cable company..
    Gets charged no matter what for all the channels they Subscribe, but also have to take, this and that, and NOT just those they Want and the customers Would watch in the area..
    Pay a fortune also because you a a small company Not a national corp.
    Then have to Pass those charges to the customers...Including channels they Dont want and dont want to pay for.
    Those that like sports number about 40%.. Why do the other 60% want it?
    Also they really dont get money from adverts from the National services, only local adverts.. So, How do you Cut those adverts and insert your local ones? Cant.
    Fun aint it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Facebook Pays $550 Million Settlement In Illinois Facial Recognition Lawsuit, Which Could Pose Problems For Clearview
Stadia Isn't Starting Off Well, Even Judging By Player Counts On Free Games
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:37 Court To Cop: We Don't Need On-Point Precedent To Deny You Immunity For Killing A Dog That Couldn't Hurt You (1)
15:35 Stadia Isn't Starting Off Well, Even Judging By Player Counts On Free Games (3)
13:35 Smaller Cable Companies Are Giving Up On Cable TV Altogether (4)
12:04 Facebook Pays $550 Million Settlement In Illinois Facial Recognition Lawsuit, Which Could Pose Problems For Clearview (11)
10:45 Like Clockwork, ICE Stops Sports Fans From Advertising Their Favorite Teams For Less Than Full Price (32)
10:42 Daily Deal: Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle (0)
09:35 Defense Department Watchdog Says Retaliation Against Whistleblowers Is The Rule, Not The Exception (23)
06:10 Sinclair Pays Tribune $60 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Dodgy Merger (4)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (32)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: January 26th - February 1st (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.