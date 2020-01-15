Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: YouTube Says That Frank Capra's US Government WWII Propaganda Violates Community Guidelines
Company Sells Surveillance Cameras Hidden In Tombstones, Threatens Websites For Talking About Its Tombstone Cameras

Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jan 15th 2020 10:31amDaily Deal

The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle has 3 courses designed to help you master the Raspberry Pi. Catered for all levels, these project-based courses will get you up and running with the basics of Pi, before escalating to full projects. Before you know it, you'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. You'll also learn about the Pi Camera Module, how to use the Amazon Developer Portal to configure and create, and how to integrate with Alexa. It's on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Code Monkey (profile), 15 Jan 2020 @ 11:26am

    This is a great deal

    As a developer, I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this deal!!!!

    Thanks, TechDirt. I bought a Raspberry PI some time ago, intending to "learn how program it" -- sometime....

    This is the kind of project I needed to get me started.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: YouTube Says That Frank Capra's US Government WWII Propaganda Violates Community Guidelines
Company Sells Surveillance Cameras Hidden In Tombstones, Threatens Websites For Talking About Its Tombstone Cameras
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:34 Company Sells Surveillance Cameras Hidden In Tombstones, Threatens Websites For Talking About Its Tombstone Cameras (10)
10:31 Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle (1)
09:20 Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: YouTube Says That Frank Capra's US Government WWII Propaganda Violates Community Guidelines (35)
06:20 Some FCC Subsidized Low Income Phones Are A Chinese Malware Shitshow (7)
03:23 Malware Marketer NSO Group Looks Like It's Blowing Off Facebook's Lawsuit (10)

Tuesday

20:09 Game Dev Torrents Its Way To More Sales, Not Less (49)
15:33 Senator Wyden Wants Paid Ad Blocking Whitelists Investigated (17)
13:32 NSA Surprises Microsoft With A Vulnerability Disclosure Just In Time For Patch Tuesday (27)
12:04 Bill Barr: Apple Is Holding Up This Investigation. Apple: You Waited A Month To Tell Us You Needed More Help (35)
10:48 Dear Larry Lessig: Please Don't File SLAPP Suits (63)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.