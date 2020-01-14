NSA Surprises Microsoft With A Vulnerability Disclosure Just In Time For Patch Tuesday
from the what-do-you-give-to-a-company-that-has-everything-but-knowledge-of-this-exploit dept
Given the NSA's track record with vulnerability disclosures, it's somewhat of an anomaly when it actually decides the security of millions of innocent computer users is more important than its exploitation of a security flaw. Ellen Nakishima has the details for the Washington Post:
The National Security Agency recently discovered a major flaw in Microsoft’s Windows operating system — one that could potentially expose computer users to significant breaches or surveillance — and alerted the firm of the problem rather than turn it into a hacking weapon, according to people familiar with the matter.
The flaw affects Windows 10 users, the largest user base Microsoft currently has. The vulnerability could have been weaponized by the NSA, as so many others have been. The agency has consistently withheld knowledge of vulnerabilities from affected companies until the exploits have outlived their uselessness.
The equity program, meant to ensure companies are notified of serious software flaws, has routinely been ignored by the NSA, leading directly to the EternalBlue cataclysm that saw malicious hackers repurpose the exploit and unleash ransomware attacks on multiple targets around the world.
Microsoft was not happy. It released a long statement decrying the Intelligence Community's refusal to completely participate in the Vulnerability Equities Process. As ransomware attacks brought multiple critical facilities to their knees, the NSA was justifying its "better way too late than never" approach with statements about the difficulty of developing useful surveillance tools.
It may have been Microsoft's response to the WannaCry attacks that prompted the NSA's proactive disclosure of this vulnerability. This security flaw is strikingly similar to the one exploited for years by the NSA -- the one that became ransomware once the Shadow Brokers made the vulnerability available to whoever wanted it.
The discovery has been likened to a slightly less severe version of the Microsoft flaw that the NSA once weaponized by creating a hacking tool dubbed EternalBlue, which one former agency hacker said was like “fishing with dynamite.”
Like EternalBlue, the vulnerability disclosed here is "God mode" for malicious hackers and surveillance agencies.
Companies like Microsoft and Adobe use digital signatures to stamp software as authentic. This helps to prevent malware infections that might try to disguise themselves as legitimate. The NSA discovered an error in the Microsoft code that verifies those signatures, potentially enabling a hacker to forge the signature and install spyware or ransomware on a computer.
Microsoft's patch will have been issued by the time you read this. The good news beyond the NSA's surprise disclosure is that Microsoft has not seen the flaw exploited. Yet. A patch is only as good as the end users' application of it. That's somewhat beyond Microsoft's control but Windows 10 is pretty aggressive about pushing updates, so it shouldn't take too long to close this hole.
This likely doesn't signal a large-scale change in the way the IC handles vulnerability disclosure. Exploits and vulnerabilities will continue to be hoarded, even if the potential collateral damage is billions of dollars. After all, billions will be lost by targets of attacks predicated on hoarded vulnerabilities. The NSA won't lose anything, not even a little sleep.
Filed Under: nsa, patch tuesdsay, veb, vulnerabilities, vulnerabilities equities program, windows 10
Companies: microsoft
Reader Comments
Love that I use Linux. While that is no guarantee that that tomorrow a zero day will be discovered for it, it seems with far less users of the OS, there is less malware developed for it. It is by default far more secure.
Re:
Dude. Do you even read Techdirt?
You know all that stuff about IoT devices with lousy security, getting compromised en masse to form botnets of unprecedented scale? Linux, all of it.
For years, the Linux community has been laughing at Windows for needing malware protection, smugly asserting the superiority of their system's security. The retort from the Windows side of things has always been, "it's only because you're not big enough of a target; if that ever changes, you'll get malware just as bad as us."
Turns out that wasn't true; once the IoT changed the target profile, Linux got security problems orders of magnitude worse than Windows has ever had. Why? Probably because while they've spent the last 30 years laughing at the people who have had a big enough market share to have to take security seriously, while the people they were laughing at have had to take it seriously and have learned and improved their product. Linux is now stuck in the kind of security mess Windows evolved past decades ago.
Whose turn it it to be smug now?
Re: Re:
unfortunately you seem to be very confused. Linux is only one single piece of an OS (very much unlike windows which is an entire OS). The 'Linux' on many IOT device is rarely like the Linux distro installed on peoples desktop/laptops/cellphones/etc.
Trying to compare the security of Linux vs windows is meaningless. It's like trying to compare silmarillions with space-lizards.
You could come pare say Ubuntu 14.04 with windows 10. That would make some amount of sense. But you did not.
Incidentally, I hear that Microsoft has announce the next version of WSL will contain an actual Linux kernel (aka actual Linux).
Re: Re:
Almost all malware on IOT devices get there because the users do not change default logins and passwords, or choose well known passwords. That is not so much an operating system vulnerability, but rather a people vulnerability.
Re: Re:
That's just not true (or not sufficiently demonstrated). Both systems have had lots of security vulnerabilities, and both have fairly similar security models. The bad reputation of Windows started around Windows 95 and 98, when the OS literally had no security. MS are doing much better now, with neither system being horribly worse than the other. (MS developers are likely better than Linux developers at this, but the complexity of their backward-compatibility guarantees makes their task harder. If you ignore Win32, GDI, etc., the NT kernel itself has a very good record.)
Don't count Android problems against "Linux" unless they're bugs that affected mainline kernels. Unfortunately, Linux has been stagnating with its security model—unlike Android, it doesn't have per-application permissions—so we can also have Linux problems that don't affect Android.
Re: Re: Re:
It has AppArmour and SeLinux, plus the latest development, containers which can be used to isolate applications.
Re:
Linux is not just a desktop operating system. It also runs millions (billions?) of Android phones. When's the last time you've seen an update available for your (or someone you know) Android phone? Hardly ever and possibly actually never, which makes "Linux" many magnitudes less secure than Windows has ever been since there are known security problems and no fix will ever be available for you to install. You literally have to throw the device away and buy a new one!
Re: Re:
The same can be said about windows, when you consider XP, Vista, & etc. Sooner or later devices become incapable of being upgraded due to requirements moving on with improving hardware capacities. Just because Linux does not make a big thing about new versions of anything does not mean it is not involving, indeed if anything it is moving faster than windows, although some distros will support a version for several years with only security updates, while other stay with the leading edge of software..
I heard that Windows 7 and 8 have the same flaw but no one was sure if Windows 7 would get an update since it has been EOL'ed.
Re:
It's definitely circumstantial, but a win7 VM that I use on a regular basis got an updated version of c:\windows\system32\crypt32.dll this morning after I ran windows update on the system.
The timestamps on the file show a modification date of 12/10/2019 12:32AM, and a local file creation date of 1/14/2020 11:32AM.
I'm pretty sure that file hadn't been touched since I did a new install on the VM back in the June time frame, and outside of this vulnerability there aren't a lot of reasons that MS would have re-built it and distributed it if it hadn't been subject to the same vulnerability.
Re: Re:
Lucky you. Today, January 14 2020, is literally the day that MS is ending extended support. Or so they claim.
Re: Re: Re:
They will still offer paid support for enterprise customers.
What if NSA wasn't first?
Can't help wondering if other countries or hacker groups are already using exploits on this?
Re: What if NSA wasn't first?
Find malware already being used against your spies? Report the flaw and presto, all better!
