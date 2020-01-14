Attorney General William Barr Says Apple Isn't Doing Enough To Let The DOJ Check Out A Dead Man's Phones
Dear Larry Lessig: Please Don't File SLAPP Suits

Daily Deal: MySQL & SQL for Beginners

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jan 14th 2020 10:42amDaily Deal

If you're interested in creating software that stores data in a central repository or you want to create dynamic websites, you'll almost certainly want to learn some SQL. SQL is a domain-specific language used for managing relational databases. MySQL & SQL for Beginners teaches you everything from basic SQL to complex queries, transactions, and stored procedures. MySQL is one of the most popular databases currently in use in the world. Probably the majority of websites in the world currently use MySQL to store their data, and learning SQL with MySQL will also make it easy to learn how to work with other databases. It is on sale for $13.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Attorney General William Barr Says Apple Isn't Doing Enough To Let The DOJ Check Out A Dead Man's Phones
Dear Larry Lessig: Please Don't File SLAPP Suits
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:33 Senator Wyden Wants Paid Ad Blocking Whitelists Investigated (8)
13:32 NSA Surprises Microsoft With A Vulnerability Disclosure Just In Time For Patch Tuesday (14)
12:04 Bill Barr: Apple Is Holding Up This Investigation. Apple: You Waited A Month To Tell Us You Needed More Help (15)
10:48 Dear Larry Lessig: Please Don't File SLAPP Suits (45)
10:42 Daily Deal: MySQL & SQL for Beginners (0)
09:27 Attorney General William Barr Says Apple Isn't Doing Enough To Let The DOJ Check Out A Dead Man's Phones (27)
06:38 India's Supreme Court Declares Country's 5 Month Internet Blackout Illegal (8)
03:34 DHS Move Ahead With Plan To Harvest DNA Samples From Nearly Everyone Detained By ICE And CBP (150)

Monday

19:36 Academic Journals In Russia Retract Over 800 Papers Because Of Plagiarism, Self-Plagiarism And 'Gift Authorship' (14)
15:36 Immunity Just Barely Denied To Cop Who Claimed Driving A Beat-Up Car And Paying For Purchases Is Suspicious Behavior (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.