Daily Deal: The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bundle has 9 courses to help you learn what you need to begin coding. You'll learn C++, HTML 5, CSS3, JavaScript, C# 7, Google Go, Python, Git, and more. You will also learn about full stack development, responsive web design, building your own apps, and more. The bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal