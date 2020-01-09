Civil FOSTA Suits Start Showing Up In Court; Prove That FOSTA Supporters Were 100% Wrong About Who Would Be Targeted
Shocking Absolutely No One, Ring Admits Employees Improperly Accessed Customers' Data

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jan 9th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Microsoft Office is the most popular office suite on the planet. Stream Skill gives you The Ultimate Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle, combining 6 of their best Microsoft Office 2019 courses plus the 2016 versions of these courses. With 818 video lectures, this bundle will cover Excel, Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and Word in 2019/365 and 2016 editions. You will receive a certificate of completion for each course, as well as downloadable follow-along exercises and testing. Master these Office essentials and watch your productivity soar. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Civil FOSTA Suits Start Showing Up In Court; Prove That FOSTA Supporters Were 100% Wrong About Who Would Be Targeted
Shocking Absolutely No One, Ring Admits Employees Improperly Accessed Customers' Data
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:45 Shocking Absolutely No One, Ring Admits Employees Improperly Accessed Customers' Data (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle (0)
09:25 Civil FOSTA Suits Start Showing Up In Court; Prove That FOSTA Supporters Were 100% Wrong About Who Would Be Targeted (10)
06:18 Ajit Pai Hits CES... To Make Up Some Shit About Net Neutrality (12)
03:17 San Bernardino 2.0: FBI Asking Apple To Crack Encryption On Phones Owned By Pensacola Naval Station Gunman (20)

Wednesday

19:36 Illinois Comptroller Is Opting The State Out Of Collecting Red Light Camera Fees (8)
14:29 Connecticut Cop Sues Local Blogger To Get Him To Turn Over Personal Info On Commenters Who Said Thing The Cop Didn't Like (26)
12:26 George Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue Is In The Public Domain And Gerswhin's Nephew Is Worried Someone Might Turn It Into Hip Hop (44)
10:50 Federal Agents Are Using A Reverse Warrant To Track Down Arson Suspects (14)
10:45 Daily Deal: Degoo Premium 1TB Backup Plan (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.