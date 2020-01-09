Chinese Court Says AI-Generated Content Is Subject To Copyright Protection
Just last week we wrote about the good news that the European Patent Office had decided to reject AI-generated inventions for patent applications and explained why this was good. As we noted, prior to that, most of the discussion on AI and monopoly protections had been focused on copyright, and there are various lawyers and law firms eagerly pushing the idea that AI should be able to obtain copyrights, despite it going against the entire basis of copyright law. So far, we haven't had a real test of the issue in the US (though the monkey selfie case could be seen as a trial balloon for copyright for non-human creators), but apparently at least one Chinese court has already gone in the other direction.
A court in Shenzhen has decided that articles generated by AI are entitled to copyright protection, according to the National Law Review. The case involved the popular Chinese site Tencent, and a news article generated by an AI software called Dreamwriter:
On August 20, 2018 , the plaintiff first published on the Tencent Securities website a financial report article titled “Lunch Review: Shanghai Index rose slightly by 0.11% to 2691.93 points led by telecommunications operations, oil extraction and other sectors.”
Tencent personnel used the Dreamwriter AI to draft the article and when the plaintiff published the article on its website, it stated that the article was automatically written by the Tencent Dreamwriter AI. The defendant, Shanghai Yingmou Technology Co., Ltd., disseminated the same article to the public through a website operated by the defendant on the same day the plaintiff published the article.
Thus, the lawsuit, and the court decided that the article met all the qualifications for copyright, which apparently does not include "being created by a human" as per the law in the US and elsewhere. Instead, the court said that since it was a written work, it was enough to get a copyright. This is troubling for all the reasons we've discussed before. Again, the point of copyright is to create incentives to create. An AI does not need the incentive of a monopoly and the ability to charge monopoly rents for access to that content. So it makes little sense to have copyright in such situations, but in a world where people think that everything -- even ideas -- must be "owned" I guess that's what you get. Seems at least a bit ironic that this would happen in China, though perhaps less so that it happened in Shenzhen, which industrialized rapidly by becoming a more capitalistic "economic zone" within China.
Who owns it though?
Does the program which created the content own it now, or creator of the program?
This decision makes no sense really.
If a program is to be compared to the human mind (imagine a really sentient, self aware program), then that artificial mind should be treated as the author, and hold copyright on the creation, not creator of the program.
And if the program is not on the level of human mind though (at some degree of comparison), then how is it different from monkey taking a photo? And surely creator of that program shouldn't have any copyrights on the result. If such program starts generation every possible combination of bits in existence, do you expect the creator to have copyright on it? It makes no sense, since it would mean you can create a program which will claim copyright on everything not yet created potentially.
Today we don't have program on the level of artificial mind, so no one should own such copyrights.
Re: Who owns it though?
This is the thing, yes. Since everything an "AI" does is work for hire (somehow), those who own an "AI" get to claim its work. Good deal, yeah?
Nope
If you hire a monkey, do you own some photos it takes? I think you can't even have a hired status for it.
And if it's a sentient program at the level you want to consider the question of copyright, it should give consent to being hired.
Re: Nope
It should also complain about the lack of coffee breaks, excessive overtime, no raises, its annual review, vacation time, and maternity leave. Oh, and it should dis the boss in the lunchroom.
/s...or maybe not.
Re: Nope
Pretty much, yeah. You should give it rights and personhood and electricity as long as it wants it.
Re: Who owns it though?
Or does it go to the person who pressed the run button?
Does Curation Count?
So while I agree in theory, that AI should not get copyrights (I can imagine that a few thousand dollars and access to AWS could copyright a large swath of every valid sentence in very short order), I do wonder when the idea of curation comes into play.
Example 1: Let's say that I do digital art and make a picture using MS Paint. Everyone agrees that I get a copyright (I, a human, did this).
Example 2: Let's say that I click the 'random' button on a photoshop plugin that automatically generates an image. The 'creative' element is me choosing to curate that image. Does THIS count as copyright? I would assume yes, but I understand that could be debatable.
So, assuming that Example 2 you do get a copyright, where does that line stop? If a human reviewed and decided to publish that report, does that count as curation, and thus, a copyrighted work? I mean, if the report was full of junk nonsense, I would assume that the company would not have published it.
It is an interesting line that I'd like to know opinions on.
Re: Does Curation Count?
For example 2, I would say no copyright is given because someone else with the same plugin could potentially create the same or very similar image. However the problem is that if automatically generated content is not granted copyright, people will claim that they created the content.
Perhaps a small point, but at a more basic level the underlying purpose of Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 is to encourage the dissemination of information to the public at large. Copyright and patent law no doubt do offer some measure of encouragement to create, but creation alone without dissemination defeats promotion of science and useful arts.
With the above in mind, it does not necessarily follow that AI works and/or inventions must be deemed outside the ambit of copyright and/or patent law. Fair arguments pro and con can easily be promoted.
Re:
When the "creator" in question does not care about copyright in order to engage in the creation of new things, giving it copyright does not promote anything. It has no effect whatsoever.
The Gift that keeps on Taking
AI kicked out of Patent Office. Humans only.
Hollywood studio WB bus AI to tell the Suits what movie will make box office $. (Ok magic wand thing so it cannot own anything, WB can. Note: I have no clue what this thing is about but it is AI making movies. Kinda.)
Ai in China gets copyright on written work. To enforce said copyright the government is the agent. That is my take.
Re: The Gift that keeps on Taking
Correction:
The court treated the work as any other work and enforced copyright. Damages and fines.
Outside China there may be interesting arm twisting. The EU vs China maybe,
So the courts will protect AI
Does this extend to AI WEI WEI?
