New Study Suggests That YouTube's Recommendation Algorithm Isn't The Tool Of Radicalization Many People Believe (At Least Not Any More)
from the well,-look-at-that dept
It's become almost "common knowledge" that various social media recommendation engines "lead to radicalization." Just recently in giving a talk to telecom execs, I was told, point blank, that social media was clearly evil and clearly driving people into radicalization because "that's how you sell more ads" and that nothing I could say could convince them otherwise. Thankfully, though, there's a new study that throws some cold water on those claims, by showing that YouTube's algorithm -- at least in late 2019 -- appears to be doing the opposite.
To the contrary, these data suggest that YouTube's recommendation algorithm actively discourages viewers from visiting radicalizing or extremist content. Instead, the algorithm is shown to favor mainstream media and cable news content over independent YouTube channels....
Indeed, as you read through the report, it suggests that YouTube's algorithm if it has any bias at all, it's one towards bland centrism.
The recommendations algorithm advantages several groups to a significant extent. For example, we can see that when one watches a video that belongs to the Partisan Left category, the algorithm will present an estimated 3.4M impressions to the Center/Left MSM category more than it does the other way. On the contrary, we can see that the channels that suffer the most substantial disadvantages are again channels that fall outside mainstream media. Both right-wing and left-wing YouTuber channels are disadvantaged, with White Identitarian and Conspiracy channels being the least advantaged by the algorithm. For viewers of conspiracy channel videos, there are 5.5 million more recommendations to Partisan Right videos than vice versa.
We should also note that right-wing videos are not the only disadvantaged groups. Channels discussing topics such as social justice or socialist view are disadvantaged by the recommendations algorithm as well. The common feature of disadvantages channels is that their content creators are seldom broadcasting networks or mainstream journals. These channels are independent content creators.
Basically, YouTube is pushing people towards mainstream media sources. Whether or not you think that's a good thing is up to you. But at the very least, it doesn't appear to default to extremism as many people note. Of course, that doesn't mean that it's that way for everyone. Indeed, there are some people criticizing this study because it only studies non-logged in user recommendations. Nor does it mean that it wasn't like that in the past. This study was done recently, and it's been said that YouTube has been trying to adjust its algorithms quite a bit over the past few years in response to some of these criticisms.
However, this actually highlights some key points. Given enough public outcry, the big social media platforms have taken claims of "promoting extremism" seriously, and have taken efforts to deal with it (though, I'll also make a side prediction that some aggrieved conspiracy theorists will try to use this as evidence of "anti-conservative bias" despite it not showing that at all). Companies are still figuring much of this stuff out and insisting that because of some anecdotes of radicalization that it must always be so, is obviously jumping the gun quite a bit.
In a separate Medium blog post by one of the authors of the paper, Mark Ledwich, it's noted that the "these algorithms are radicalizing everyone" narrative also is grossly insulting to people's ability to think for themselves:
Penn State political scientists Joseph Philips and Kevin Munger describe this as the “Zombie Bite” model of YouTube radicalization, which treats users who watch radical content as “infected,” and that this infection spreads. As they see it, the only reason this theory has any weight is that “it implies an obvious policy solution, one which is flattering to the journalists and academics studying the phenomenon.” Rather than look for faults in the algorithm, Philips and Munger propose a “supply and demand” model of YouTube radicalization. If there is a demand for radical right-wing or left-wing content, the demand will be met with supply, regardless of what the algorithm suggests. YouTube, with its low barrier to entry and reliance on video, provides radical political communities with the perfect platform to meet a pre-existing demand.
Writers in old media frequently misrepresent YouTube’s algorithm and fail to acknowledge that recommendations are only one of many factors determining what people watch and how they wrestle with the new information they consume.
Is it true that some people may have had their views changed over time by watching a bunch of gradually more extreme videos? Sure. How many people did that actually happen to? We have little evidence to show that it's a lot. And, now, there is some real evidence suggesting that YouTube is less and less likely to push people in that direction if they're among those who might be susceptible to such a thing in the first place.
For what it's worth, the authors of the study have also created an interesting site, Recfluence.net where you can explore the recommendation path of various types of YouTube videos.
Filed Under: algorithms, engagement, radicalization, recommendation algorithm, recommendations
Companies: youtube
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
If Thanksgiving Dinner has tought us anything...
Your crazy uncle was crazy before YouTube.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If Thanksgiving Dinner has tought us anything...
Yeah - the problem with social media isn't technical but the people using it. But as always it is easier to blame the scary new thing instead of considering that the problem is humans and a long preexisting condition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: If Thanksgiving Dinner has tought us anything...
I try explaining this to some of my friends, and the response I got was that I was letting big companies 'off the hook'. So the question is where does human behavior stop and corporate responsibility start? Youtube is an interesting test case since we have legacy media outlets arguing more responsibility is not promoting potentially dangerous voices, while individual creators argue this means better treatment and more creative freedom. Both these things are desirable in theory, but they also can conflict.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If Thanksgiving Dinner has tought us anything...
Is your crazy uncle married to Aunty Social Media?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Forest, trees, etc.
The issue shouldn’t really be with YouTube’s algorithms pointing people to extremist/radicalizing content. The issue should be with YouTube hosting such content in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Forest, trees, etc.
Detecting such content by algorithm is difficult, especially in the mix of fact, satire and fiction that is YouTube. It looks like the Algorithm is being biased towards publishing companies, and away from individuals, and that is a bit of a problem in its own right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Be careful what you wish for
The issue shouldn’t really be with YouTube’s algorithms pointing people to extremist/radicalizing content.
Absolutely, YouTube really should know better than to host pro-LGBT content, content that presents such subjects as anything related to sex, racial and/or gender equality or the wrong religion(or even worse, no religion) as acceptable, content that encourages the young to question their elders, and don't even get me started on copyright infringing works...
Be very careful when talking about how platforms shouldn't be allowing 'extremist/radicalizing content', because I guarantee that somewhere out there are people and entire groups that would consider any or all of the above to fall into those categories, and would jump at the wedge that idea would provide to push with all their might.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Be careful what you wish for
Don't feed the trolls. Just flag his authoritarian, censorious propaganda and leave it at that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Damn. That is an excellent point. 👍
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
right wing conspiracy
Pushing people towards centrist views is radicalising them against us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How not to do Monday morning quarterbacking
If those telecom execs knew what the execs at Google know, then they they would be Google. Look at how well they are doing with the extra-curricular businesses ie. entertainment, streaming, etc.. Seeing what is going on and being able to do it are very different things.
And, as the AC said above, it isn't about the algorithm, it is about human nature, something else those telecom execs don't understand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mind like a locked box
Just recently in giving a talk to telecom execs, I was told, point blank, that social media was clearly evil and clearly driving people into radicalization because "that's how you sell more ads" and that nothing I could say could convince them otherwise.
Well, I suppose it was nice of them to admit up front that it would be a waste of time talking to them on the subject.
The question at that point I suppose would be what had them so convinced? What data were they looking at, was it simply the usual 'social media bad' talking point, or, rather less generous, if it was a matter of projection, a case of 'this is how we get attention so obviously they're doing it too'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So you sell more ads by pushing content that appeals to less people? And this guy calls himself a businessman?
What a maroon!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As if ads weren't more mainstream than... mainstream. One would need radical ads to appeal to radical audiences, and while there are some, there are simply not that many.
People have been spouting bs about clickbait, radicalization, and ad revenue for so long, most talk about these things has zero real meaning and is seriously divorced from reality. They may be pushing a story, but they aren't using the concepts correctly whatsoever. (Sometimes purposely, for sure.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, people can be idiots. (Yes, I’m aware of the massive understatement there.)
Also, this actually makes me question telecom execs’ ad policies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Techdirt lies again
I am logged it to YouTube all the time. I am subscribed to channels like styxxhexanhammer666, adam green know more news, black pigeon speaks. Yet I never ever get informed from YouTube thanks to there algorithms about my videos. You are such liars techdirt. All you favor is allowing your readers to do illegal things on the internet like copyright infringement and help the sex slave trafficking industry by lying about SESTA. The CASE ACT is coming soon and I am calling on my senators to pass it. Being a racist is not illegal but copyright infringement and sex trafficking is. Keep that in mind techdirt when your lying reporters are thrown in jail by are POTUS Donald J Trump
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bold of you to low-key admit you’re a racist, but go off I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How's that Fox Rothschild defense fund coming along, John Smith?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm not even going to try and explain to you your massive misunderstanding of how algorithms work because quite frankly, a brick wall has a better chance of understanding it.
But your statement about POTUS arrresting people is beyond laughably stupid. Despite your fervent fantasy, our President does not have the power to arrest anyone, or even to order their arrest because he wants to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Try telling that to Donald “Article II means I can do whatever I want” Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Just because the trolls share the same delusions as the President doesn't make it reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply