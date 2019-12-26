YouTube Takes Down Chanukkah Parody Of Old Town Road... Because It Infringes On A Date?
The Maccabeats, as I have just discovered, is an Orthodox Jewish a capella group that specializes in Jewish-themed parodies of hit songs (pretty much all a cappella groups seem to do a bunch of parodies). Their latest video, for this year's Chanukkah, was a parody of both Billie Eilish's Bad Guy (here: "Pan Fry") and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." It's pretty entertaining. Anyway, on Tuesday, they got a takedown notice from YouTube, saying that the video is no longer allowed to be shown for copyright violations:
Hey @TeamYouTube , been trying to get this claim resolved for over 24 hours. Under the "content used" section, the claimant just entered the date, and yet you still blocked our video.
Somebody doesn't want our Hanukkah video to be seen, and you're enabling them. @AkivaMCohen pic.twitter.com/6cdCl1cLdQ
— Maccabeats (@Maccabeats) December 24, 2019
If you want to see the actual video, it does still appear to be up via Facebook (which, bizarrely, doesn't seem to have an embed option?!)
There's always some risk with parody songs that someone jumps in and claims copyright, and that's possibly what happened here, though there are some oddities in the information YouTube provided to the Maccabeats, as noted in the tweet above. First, it says that the infringing part is from 1:15 to 1:48 in the video, which is roughly the part in which they're parodying "Old Town Road." So, it's probably some sort of Old Town Road claim. But... instead of saying that, it says the date in the part where it shows "Content used." That's weird.
Then, for "copyright owners" it says "Mako." Now, there are some fascinating stories to be told about the copyright for "Old Town Road" including that Trent Reznor actually gets a songwriting credit on it, because it samples 34 Ghosts IV from the Ghosts I-IV album (side note: Ghosts I-IV was part of what inspired my somewhat infamous 2009 Midem presentation, which caused some buzz among the recording industry). However, as far as I can tell, among the various people and companies with a copyright claim to Old Town Road, there is no "Mako."
Oddly, there is an Israeli entertainment company called Mako, which offers video on demand content, and is one of the most visited websites in Israel. Given that, it's possible that the Maccabeats song appeared on Mako, and was then claimed on YouTube because of that.
Either way, the Maccabeats seem quite reasonably pissed off. The song is about Channukkah, and we're about halfway through it this year, so they're on the verge of losing out on the biggest market for their song. Isn't copyright great?
Update: And, it appears that YouTube has decided to put the video back up:
A big part of the problem is that action is being taken by a third party, in this case YouTube, who are forced to deal with a huge volume of notices and counter notices. Unless a notice is withdrawn, or enough noise is made on social media, to attract the attention of someone with the power to make a decision, YouTube will not make an independent decision.
Video's back up
Via the Twitter account for The Maccabeats:
And here’s a link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emIvBfzTsQk
Looks more like someone entered the wrong values in the field. Not saying this makes the claim genuine but it could be an honest mistake.
Re:
If true, then the system is such that such an "honest mistake" manages to suppress a perfectly legitimate parody for a noticeable length of time.
That's a problem.
Re:
It is a simple mistake, but they are threatening to take the video creators to court (even if copyright complaints never make it that far). That should be serious enough to double check the form.
Re:
Because the "honest mistake" claim from the RIAA obviously hasn't gotten old as fuck over the last two decades...
The song is back on YouTube so it seems like it is a moot issue as of now. The Maccabeats have been doing these parodies for over 8 years without any issues before. They typically have little controversy on these matters
