Whistleblower Accidentally Demonstrates How Much Of The TSA's Security Efforts Is Pure Theater
There's a whistleblower talking about TSA stuff, but it's not the sort of whistleblowing you're probably accustomed to. Frustrated by the internal routing of his complaints, the TSA's highest-ranking official in [checks notes] Kansas has brought his complaints to CNN.
We all know the TSA has done almost nothing to make traveling safer over the course of its existence, but what the TSA's Jay Brainard has observed shows the actors in our nationwide security theater are tiring of their roles.
A whistleblower with the Transportation Security Administration is sounding the alarm about loosened security at US airports, charging that top TSA officials have prioritized speed over security by reducing the sensitivity of metal detectors, disabling technology on some X-ray machines, issuing orders to keep the baggage conveyor belts moving in certain circumstances and ordering policy changes that result in fewer pat-downs.
It's true the TSA is somewhat concerned about long lines. This concern doesn't seem to be enough to rid the agency of extraneous steps or equipment that make traveling a hassle without providing a security boost in exchange for longer waits at checkpoints. Every so often the TSA will do weird things like waving no-Precheck passengers into Precheck lanes to speed up processing. This temporarily alleviates the problem while also providing a clear demonstration of just how theatrical the TSA's security theater actually is.
Jay Brainard, has a long list of complaints. Among them are accusations that walkthrough detectors have had their sensitivity lowered, X-ray belts aren't being stopped to examine questionable items in bags, and passengers with medical devices being allowed to self-frisk if they've tripped an alarm.
None of this is particularly surprising. This new laxness appears to date back to at least 2015 and may have something to do with TSA screeners repeatedly (and spectacularly) failing explosive device audits by government oversight agencies.
Here's what's motivating Brainard's disclosures:
"In the last two years, the focus of sacrificing security over wait times has increased tremendously," Brainard said. "That's the reason I have come forward. It is happening so fast that it's difficult to keep up with the notes."
But is the TSA really "sacrificing security?" Or is it just streamlining processes that have done more to increase the length of screening than generate any additional security?
Brainerd's right to complain the TSA isn't doing its job properly. But claiming these efforts have resulted in less travel security simply doesn't make sense. If this was resulting in less security, you'd think we'd be hearing more about attempted hijackings, explosives/weapons being discovered on board, or would-be terrorists successfully boarding planes. We've heard nothing like this over the past couple of years. Whatever the TSA is sacrificing for efficiency doesn't seem to be making fliers any less safe.
At some point, a report by the US Office of Special Counsel will release its report on Brainerd's accusations. Don't bother flagging the CNN article for future reference. The OSC has repeatedly delayed its release of this report. It's currently 500 days overdue.
But the lack of corroborating evidence in the "less secure" column makes Brainard's dire warnings seem a whole lot less dire.
He believes airports are less safe than they were five years ago due to the "diluted" security procedures -- a trend that he says has accelerated in the last two years.
Maybe some terrorist will be emboldened by the public release of the TSA's dwindling attentiveness. But that seems unlikely. The TSA has admitted terrorists aren't nearly as interested in planes as they used to be. Most terrorism carried out today involves vehicles not subject to a gauntlet of screening devices. And with cockpits being pretty much inaccessible, hijackings are all but impossible. Someone could still blow up a plane, but there have been no recent attempts made by passengers to take a plane down -- at least nothing during this time period of escalating laxness.
The whistleblowing is still valid. Americans should know when the agencies they fund are underperforming. But claiming the skies are less safe is a bit much. If Brainard's going to suffer any retaliation, it won't be because he exposed the TSA's adjustments to screening procedures. It will be because he exposed just how many of these screening procedures are absolutely useless.
Too funny. I remember working in Mississauga in the late 1980's. One of my colleagues was from Israel. I'd just sent a birthday present (a battery-powered wall clock) to a sibling by putting it on the bus to Ottawa, before putting myself on a bus back to Toronto.
He thought this was nuts. They accept parcels on passenger coaches? A ticking package? On a bus going in some other direction?
That would never be allowed in Israel!
Observation shows this happening
Flying out of Orlando the weekend after Thanksgiving I could see relaxed screening in operation - there was a half hour wait to get through security (which is fairly high at that airport, it's generally one of the more fluid security lines for a busy airport) - in two lines we could hear the TSA officer telling people to keep their shoes on, belts on, all electronics / laptops in the bag, and just put it through the x-ray.
I of course had chosen the line that required all the normal shoes off, electronics out, etc. Which led to confusion as the officer directing our line didn't say much of anything and people were confused because of the directions from the other line.
And of course you just smile and try not to look like you require secondary screening and get through.
You're mistakenly assuming that "less safe" results in "more attempts". It doesn't. It means that any attempts to hijack or get explosives or weapons on a commercial flight are more likely to succeed. The only way it would result in "more attempts" is if someone were to call attention to the fact that it's less secure, like you just did.
I used to work for the TSA, back in the early days. I probably trained many of the supervisors and terminal managers who're out there today. Sure, most of it is mainly security theater, but security theater works. Think El Al has great security? I've observed their screeening. They don't. People just think they do, so they don't try and beat it. If you're a terrorist, you don't go for the hard targets, you go for the easy ones.
The security theater has been getting less effective for years. Gate screenings used to provide a useful 2nd line of defense (because let's face it, not everything can possibly ever get caught at a checkpoint). Too costly and time consuming, so out it went, gradually at first, but went it did. Baggage started getting screened, and staffing levels didn't increase significantly, so screeners who worked checkpoints got re-assigned to baggage. This not only slowed down screening at checkpoints, but made it less reliable. Does Uncle Ed have metal in his knee, or a concealed weapon? Heck, now we might never know unless there's some sort of incident.
And the people who run things are willing to take a risk on that. Let's face it, the number of people who're out there attempting some sort of terroristic incident, and who have the ways and means to do so number in the hundreds (or less), world-wide. More than 8 million people fly, every day. It's seriously like trying to find a needle in a haystack. You just don't want it to be your (or someone you know's) haystack when it goes up. So we can't just stop the theater, or someone will take advantage of that...
Listen up sheep
When you all had the chance to bypass ..opt out.. of the surrender machines (hands up) as they were phased in to replace the working, but already paid for magnetometers, you gave the feds tacit agreement to end your freedoms.. Stop bitching about it now unless you opt out ever single everloving time and FORCE them to grope every one of you. THAT would change it all.
