Online Forum Members Exploited Weak Credentials To Turn Ring Cameras Against Their Owners
To add to all the bad news that is Ring camera's lifecycle to this point comes the report that a group of malcontents has been exploiting default/weak credentials to gain access to cameras. Joseph Cox has the this-would-be-funny-if-it-weren't-so-scary details at Motherboard.
Hackers have created dedicated software for breaking into Ring security cameras, according to posts on hacking forums reviewed by Motherboard. The camera company is owned by Amazon, which has hundreds of partnerships with police departments around the country.
On Wednesday, local Tennessee media reported that a hacker broke into a Ring camera installed in the bedroom of three young girls in DeSoto County, Mississippi, and spoke through the device's speakers with one of the children.
The family said they had the camera for four days, during which time the hacker could have been watching the kids go about their day.
There's not much actual hacking going on. What appears to be happening is purchasers aren't choosing unique passwords when they set up their cameras. They also aren't using the two-factor authentication Ring recommends.
There are enough cameras out there (and more being installed every day), there's an entire forum set up just for the hijacking of Ring cameras/doorbells. Forum members are selling exploit tools to each other which allow these jackasses to brute force Ring devices using credentials (usernames/email addresses and passwords) found elsewhere on the web.
The popular exploitables have even spawned a podcast featuring unsuspecting device owners being trolled by jerks who have gained access to Ring and Nest cameras. This is what's in store for device owners who haven't properly secured their new purchases.
A blaring siren suddenly rips through the Ring camera, startling the Florida family inside their own home.
"It's your boy Chance on Nulled," a voice says from the Ring camera, which a hacker has taken over. "How you doing? How you doing?"
"Welcome to the NulledCast," the voice says.
The NulledCast is a podcast livestreamed to Discord. It's a show in which hackers take over people's Ring and Nest smarthome cameras and use their speakers to talk to and harass their unsuspecting owners. In the example above, Chance blared noises and shouted racist comments at the Florida family.
Good times. Nulled forum members are starting to scatter, now that Joseph Cox has shined a light on their dirty little games. The Nulled admin has nailed an unbelievable statement to the top of the forum, saying that Nulled does not tolerate the "harassments of individuals over Ring cameras or any similar." This posting followed some "unscheduled maintenance," which occurred shortly after Motherboard's first article on Ring exploitation went live.
Panic has ensued. Cox reports the forum is in disarray, with members quitting or changing their usernames. Some appeared to be worried law enforcement is all over this. Others think the only ones going to jail are the members who participated in the podcasted Ring hijacking.
But it's not over yet. A few members appear to be willing to roll the dice on possible legal charges.
It doesn't seem the livestreaming of Ring hacking is going to end just yet, however.
"Podcast dead?" one user on the Nulled Discord asked Wednesday night.
Another user replied, "Nope. Tune in Friday. Like and subscribe."
Perhaps the focus of the podcast will change. Considering the channel's been dedicated to finding exploitable devices and exploiting them to create content, any pivot will likely be short lived.
In the meantime, Ring is doing about the only responsible thing it's ever done.
"As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords," [Ring] added.
Perhaps more education of consumers is in order. Security recommendations are great, but purchasers appear to feel installing the cameras is the end of the job. It's one thing to get your sidewalk-facing doorbell camera hacked. It's quite another to have your interior cameras turned against you. The Internet of Things continues to be awful. Ring's general awfulness kind of obscures the fact that this particular debacle isn't really Ring's fault. But it could be doing more. It could prevent deployment until two-factor authentication is engaged. And it could ease up a bit on its promises of home security when the default setup process allows outsiders to virtually enter the homes of Ring owners.
'Eh, I'll get around to it eventually'
Buying and installing an internet connected security camera(or security anything really) and keeping the default settings is rather like buying a sturdy steel-reinforced door for your house and not bothering to add a lock to it, instead using a simple no-lock doorknob.
Yes it's technically more secure than the alternative of nothing, but at that point the only 'security' is security theater, and if anything you've merely added another vulnerability for others to exploit.
it actually is Amazon's fault, not Rings
Amazon has the technology to make the device require a unique, unexposed password before it can be reached from outside of the local network. That they have simply chosen not to do so makes it entirely their fault.
Re: it actually is Amazon's fault, not Rings
While Amazon may be at fault for not doing more to ensure their devices were installed securely, the fault in the case described by this article lies entirely at the feet of those who participate in that podcast. They're the ones who actually committed the act, not Amazon or its employees.
One of the major problems with the world today is failing to assign blame where it is due and instead going after the biggest company in the blame-chain, no matter how tenuous the relationship to responsibility. "You could have done more!" is the warcry of those looking for a payout instead of justice.
I would say that a better question to ask
Is why in the hell the parents set up a security camera in a little girl's bedroom.
Re: I would say that a better question to ask
And why use an Internet connected camera? It's not as though remote monitoring of young children is a desirable form of child care, a parent of child minder should be in the house to look after the children.
Re: Re: I would say that a better question to ask
Because everyone has unlimited cash and time.
Re: I would say that a better question to ask
Because .. helicopter parents?
Re: I would say that a better question to ask
They're cheap, easy to set up, don't need to be connected to other devices to run, and the children can use it to page and talk to their parents or show them something if they need to. All the kid has to be able to do is push the button. And the parents can check on the kids remotely any time they want without needing the kids to answer a call.
Re: Re: I would say that a better question to ask
Right, and you can teach the kids to cover up the camera when they are changing clothes too. Oh...wait...if you do that some smart ass kid will also learn to cover up the camera when they are doing something they don't want their parents to see. How long then till they figure out that loud music will cover up their plotting being captured by the microphone.
Actions have consequences. Who would have thought. Apparently not these parents.
This ring of surveillance maniacs deserves every bit of shit that comes flying their way.
Re:
It's not the kids fault
Maybe it is time to throw a little chlorine into the hacker pool? Livestreaming the hacking of someone's device seems just the other side of posting it on your Facebook account.
Of course, first you have to get law enforcement's attention. After all, these hackers aren't actually killing anyone, and it is unlikely that they'll have loads of cash (or a fancy car) laying about for civil forfeiture bait.
Re:
"Maybe it is time to throw a little chlorine into the hacker pool?"
Death for hijacking, meanwhile real killers go loose
the test for Law Enforcement will be
How intent on shutting that down are they when they're benefiting so much from it.
Re: the test for Law Enforcement will be
Probably a lot, since trust from the sheep is essential.
Re: Re: the test for Law Enforcement will be
Is it though? Somehow, the police in Baltimore still exist.
World in your Living Room
Gives whole new meaning to the "World in your Living Room" concept. Oh, wait, no it doesn't...that ship sailed with Alexa.
We're a ways past the day when you could bring the toaster home in a box, open it, toss the directions, plug it in and use it. Successfullly. A tissue page of directions in Flyspeck 4pt font was just fine for a toaster, who bothered to read them anyway?
Where security is necessary, the tissue with the instructions isn't cutting it. Security needs to be inherent, or else the user needs to be hand-held through it.
But, hey, buyer beware.
There's nothing sweeter than seeing the ignorant forced to confront their ignorance.
"I walked into a burning RING of fire..."
I'm beginning ro believe IoT stands for Idiots Owning Technology.
Re:
Idiots all led to the slaughter by internet disinformation that has them going to hell and looking forward to the trip.
As for why sites should be forced to host speech it disagrees with, eliminating the potential to "moderate" away any warnings about stuff like this is the most compelling agreement. USENET stands alone as the one place that whistleblowing about this could not be silenced.
Re:
*argument, for the language "enthusiasts"
Re:
Wrong article, mate.
Education
Am I being overly cynical to think that this form of exploitation is the only "education" likely to work? I mean, we've been telling people for a decade or two to use strong passwords and to physically cover up any cameras they aren't actively using, and here they are putting internet-connected cameras in a bedroom.
Re: Education
It's kind of like that math forced upon you in school where both you and the teacher had a hard time expressing how one might use it later in life. Until it has some personal impact on you, that is voraciously shoved down your throat, it is more like a spring shower. Annoying but un-impactful, unless your vegetation.
The question then becomes, how does one make IoT security voracious enough to impact all the Joe and Jane six packs of the world? Knowing about this might be a start, but I doubt it will be sufficient.
