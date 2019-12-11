Twitter Makes A Bet On Protocols Over Platforms
Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished)

As Trial Begins, Evidence Shows Sprint, T-Mobile Know Merger Will Raise Prices

Legal Issues

from the history-keeps-repeating-itself dept

Wed, Dec 11th 2019 9:26amKarl Bode

With the DOJ (run by former Verizon lawyer William Barr) and the FCC (run by former Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai) eager to rubber stamp Sprint's $26 billion, competition-eroding merger with T-Mobile, a lawsuit from a bipartisan coalition of states is now all that stands in the way in the deal.

That lawsuit began Monday, with state AGs making it very clear that every meaningful economic metric indicates the deal will erode competition, raise rates, and result in thousands of layoffs as redundant employees are inevitably eliminated. While Sprint and T-Mobile (and the army of consultants, lobbyists, think tankers, and government officials paid to love them) insist the deal will be wonderful for America, financially independent economists paint a decidedly different picture. One in which ongoing consolidation in the space only drives up wireless data pricing for American consumers who already pay some of the highest prices in the world for what's routinely ranked as mediocre service (whether we're talking about speeds or overall video quality).

But underneath the deal's marketing veneer, industry giants know very well the reduction in competition will let them charge higher rates. You'll notice that AT&T and Verizon haven't lifted a finger to thwart the deal, suggesting they're perfectly fine with its impact (something that wouldn't be happening if they actually thought the end result would be a more competitive sector). And at the trial this week, AG lawyers highlighted that Sprint executive emails make it perfectly clear they know the deal will raise rates:

"Roger Sole, Sprint’s chief marketing officer, said in a text message in 2017 to Marcelo Claure, the carrier’s chief executive officer at the time, that the deal could mean an increase of $5 a month in average revenue per subscriber. Industry leaders AT&T and Verizon Communications would also benefit with fewer players in the market, he said.

“And they DO NOT pay anything for this,” Sole wrote to Claure. “The benefit of a consolidated market.”

The goal of the deal is less competition, providing a green light for even higher prices, which is effectively the same outcome we've seen from every major telecom union over the last 30 years. Three decades of data also makes it abundantly clear that pre-merger promises are worthless. But if the state AGs lose this case, the federal government is going to ignore that data -- and history -- and rubber stamp the deal anyway. You know, just because.

Filed Under: competition, consumer harms, merger, mobile, prices, wireless
Companies: at&t, sprint, t-mobile, verizon

2 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get 25% off CIA: Collect It All with the code HOLIDAY2019

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 11 Dec 2019 @ 10:42am

    better reason to riase prices?

    recoup the cost of doing it.
    Over and over and over...again..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Adam, 11 Dec 2019 @ 11:51am

    Japan, wtf?

    It amazes me that Japan is arguably worse than the US. I know things are expensive there, but the reasoning in the US for high prices has always been about how large the country is and how difficult and expensive infrastructure is to set up. Japan doesn't have that excuse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Twitter Makes A Bet On Protocols Over Platforms
Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished)
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:41 DOJ Headed By William Barr Asked To Explain Warrantless Bulk Data Collection William Barr Authorized 27 Years Ago When He Was The Head Of The DOJ (5)
10:38 Defense Department To Congress: 'No, Wait, Encryption Is Actually Good; Don't Break It' (8)
10:33 Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished) (0)
09:26 As Trial Begins, Evidence Shows Sprint, T-Mobile Know Merger Will Raise Prices (2)
06:55 Twitter Makes A Bet On Protocols Over Platforms (49)
03:27 Judge Orders Man Who Violated Recording Ban To Publish An Essay About Respecting The Court AND To Delete All Negative Comments From Readers (30)

Tuesday

19:33 Trolling The Trademark Troll: Lemonade CEO Releases Chrome Extension To Remove Magenta From Websites (13)
15:33 FTC Slaps Cambridge Analytica With An Order Barring The Already Defunct Company From Illegally Collecting Data Ever Again (12)
13:31 DHS Sued Over First Amendment-Trampling Social Media Vetting Program (24)
12:03 The Afghanistan Papers v. The Pentagon Papers: How A Whistleblower Worked Much Better Than Endless FOIA Litigation (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.