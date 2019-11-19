Federal Judge Asks DEA To Explain Why All 179 Of Its Stash House Sting Targets Are Minorities
from the stings-themselves-still-problematic-even-without-the-bias dept
Federal judges appear to be tiring of the government's long-running entrapment programs. One of the federal law enforcment's favorite "enforcement" efforts is creating crime in order to bust "criminals." Agencies like the ATF and DEA find someone in need of cash -- usually a minority someone -- and use undercover agents and confidential informants to convince them to raid a drug stash house for some easy money.
The twist is the drug stash house is fake. There are no drugs. There are no armed guards protecting the drugs. Once the mark arrives with a weapon and a plan of attack, the ATF arrests the person for thinking about robbing a fake stash house to steal nonexistent drugs.
The other twist is the prosecution. Since the drugs never existed, the ATF is free to claim the targeted stash was large enough to trigger mandatory minimum sentences.
A handful of judges have already found stash house stings to be a questionable use of government resources, if not ultra-shady operations that put the government in the position of being the judge and the jury by fabricating drug amounts to ensure longer sentences are handed down.
Here's what federal judge Ruben Castillo had to say about stash house stings:
It is undisputed that between 2006 and 2013, the defendants charged in this District in the ATF false stash house cases were 78.7 black, 9.6 percent Hispanic, and 11.7 percent white. During this same period, the District's adult population was approximately 18 percent black, 11 percent Hispanic, and 63 percent White. These numbers generate great disrespect for law enforcement efforts. Disrespect for the law cannot be tolerated during these difficult times. It is time for false stash house cases to end and be relegated to the dark corridors of our past. To put it simply, our criminal justice system should not tolerate false stash house cases in 2018.
Castillo also noted that the government never engaged in this type of borderline entrapment during the darkest days of Prohibition.
[E]ven during the low points of the great violence caused by the alcohol wars of Prohibition, the ATP did not seek to use "false alcohol warehouse" tactics against any ethnic organized crime groups to promote public safety.
Judge Jane Stranch's words -- written for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals -- were no less harsh.
The unseemly nature of the Government’s activity is emphasized by its failure to achieve its declared goals of jailing dangerous criminals and making our streets safer. Evidence showing that these hurry-up set-ups achieve the stated goals was not proffered and the facts here demonstrate why: no known dangerous individuals or criminal enterprises were researched or targeted and no pre-existing drug rings or conspiracies were broken up. In fact, this sting trapped Flowers, a gainfully employed young man with no criminal record.
Unfortunately, the court found no way to reverse the sentence handed down. The barriers to a successful lawsuit against a federal government agency are almost insurmountable, and the ATF knows this, so it has no reason to stop performing the laziest form of "enforcement" it can engage in.
Judge Otis Wright tore into the ATF in his decision as well:
In these stash-house cases, the Government’s “participation in the offense conduct” is what makes them particularly repugnant to the Constitution. Everything about the scheme—and therefore almost everything bearing upon a defendant’s ultimate sentence—hinges solely on the Government’s whim. Why were there not 10 kilograms in the stash house? Or 100? Or 1,000? Why were the guards allegedly armed—necessitating that Defendants bring weapons along with them? All of these factors came down to the ATF and the undercover agent alone. That sort of arbitrariness offends the Constitution’s due-process demands.
The end result was only five years shaved off the defendant's 19-year sentence -- a sentence that rested solely on the ATF's claims about the total weight of the nonexistent drugs in the nonexistent stash house the defendant never raided.
Perhaps the remedy lies somewhere earlier in the process, well before mandatory minimum sentences -- prompted by government agents' claims about nonexistent drugs -- are imposed. Judge Jed Rakoff is demanding the government produce some evidence that its stings don't primarily target minorities.
This case involves a DEA sting operation utilizing a number of fictitious drug shipments. They follow the same pattern as the ATF's stings. The government approaches its marks and tries to talk them into robbing fake drug dealers of their fake drugs. Then it swoops in and arrests its dupes the moment they start moving forward with robbery suggested by the government.
The opening paragraph of the order [PDF] makes it clear Judge Rakoff thinks these stings are bullshit:
By their very nature, so-called "reverse sting" operations, in which the Government creates the illusion of crimes in order to catch would-be criminals, are open to potential abuse, since they are not cabined by the demands of reality, but only by the vagaries of imagination.
The seven defendants in this case -- all "men of color" -- are arguing the government is engaging in selective enforcement by primarily targeting minorities with sting operations. Judge Rakoff appears to think that might be true. Or, at the very least, the government should be obliged to explain why every single one of its sting efforts result in arrested minorities.
After some discussion about which discovery standard should be applied to selective enforcement allegations, the court comes to this conclusion:
[T]he appropriate standard is that where a defendant who is a member of a protected group can show that that group has been singled out for reverse sting operations to a statistically significant extent in comparison with other groups, this is sufficient to warrant further inquiry and discovery.
Here, defendants have presented evidence that not a single one of the 179 individuals targeted in DEA reverse sting operations in SDNY in the past ten years was white, and that all but two were African-American or Hispanic. This is in stark contrast to the racial makeup of New York and Bronx Counties, which are 20.5% African-American, 39.7% Hispanic, and 29.5% White. This is also in contrast to NYPD crime and enforcement data for felony drug arrests (42.7% African-American, 40.8% Hispanic, and 12.7% White), firearms arrests (65.1% African-America, 24.3% Hispanic, 9.7% White), and robbery arrests (60.6% African-American, 31.1% Hispanic, 5.1% White).
And, just in case the government wants to argue this is merely a statistical fluke, the defendants also have some expert testimony they'd like the DEA to attempt to rebut.
Furthermore, defendants have provided compelling expert analysis demonstrating that these numbers are statistically significant. According to a rigorous analysis conducted by Dr. Crystal S. Yang, a Harvard law and economics professor, it is highly unlikely, to the point of statistical significance, that the racially disparate impact of the DEA' s reverse sting operations is simply random.
Here's how Yang explains the unlikeliness of 177 of 179 targets being "randomly" Black or Latino:
[U]nless the pool of similarly situated individuals is comprised of at least 96.0% Latinos or Blacks~ it is highly unlikely that one could get a sample of 179 targeted individuals where 177 or more individuals are Latino or Black.
The government will need to produce paperwork showing how it initiates stings and how it decides on sting targets.
Accordingly, and for now, discovery will be limited to the Government providing to the defendants, by no later than November 22, 2019, (1) all DEA manuals, circulars, protocols, and the like that provide guidelines for how and when reverse stings should be originated; and (2) all notes, memoranda, or other investigative material showing how defendants were identified and evaluated as targets in this particular reverse sting operation.
It's unlikely anything turned over by the DEA will say "exclusively target Latinos and Blacks." But this won't help the government, which will still need to explain how guidelines and protocols that don't insist on targeting minorities seem to produce nothing by minority defendants. And if it can't explain that to Judge Rakoff's satisfaction, the claims of selective enforcement will move forward.
More judges should push back against "reverse sting" operations. There's been no evidence offered these operations do anything more than put harmless people behind bars for years. When the targets are fake drugs and fake drug runners, zero drugs/drug runners are being taken off the streets.
Filed Under: dea, doj, entrapment, jed rakoff, racism, stash houses, targeting minorities
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
They're not really harmless if they can so easily be convinced to rob a [fake] drug stash house at gunpoint. However, other than possibly carrying an illegal firearm and trespassing it seems they haven't really committed any other crime if the house is fake, there are no guards and no drugs.
Someone really needs to bitchslap law enforcement in the US, all of it, coast-to-coast, back to the 19th century and start over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They are harmless if it takes convincing. You say "easily" but the accounts I've read of such cases often involve bullying and constant attempts at persuasion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I say "easily" because no amount of persuasion short of threatening my family would convince me to rob a drug house at gunpoint. But fair enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I'm pretty sure they do that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
https://www.thisamericanlife.org/471/the-convert
Great example of how hard law enforcement will attempt to create criminals (or terrorist in this case).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Someone needs to prosecute the DEA for running so many drug houses with so many tons of drugs for these poor people of color to try to rob.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This statement begs a question: But for the intervention of federal agents, would those people have ever even thought about trying to rob a stash house, much less made the actual attempt? Because damn near every time I hear about a sting involving federal agents and violent crime or terrorism, the gist of the story is “the feds duped some poor dumb bastard into doing a crime that wouldn’t have happened without the feds being involved”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do those even exist outside of the feds' imaginations?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No, they don't exist. Which makes actus rea impossible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I have no doubt they were coerced by "law enforcement officers" into doing what they did. I also doubt that same exact not-really-a-crime-because-they-were-arrested-at-the-door would have occurred without "LEO" intervention. But the fact remains that they did, in fact, attempt to carry out a [fake] crime and I'd bet dollars to donuts they lean toward crime and are not at all harmless people.
I'm not saying what happened to them was just or justified. The feds should be on trial, not these people. I'm only arguing that "harmless" is not a good descriptor for them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Did you miss this part? According to you someone gainfully employed with no criminal history leans towards crime?
It's that type of mentality that everyone is a criminal that fuels these type of unconstitutional escapades by law enforcement...especially if the would be criminal is a minority.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
By declaring that those trapped by the “reverse stings” are “not at all harmless people” despite also declaring that the subjects were coerced into committing fake crimes that wouldn’t have happened without LEO intervention, you sure as shit sound like you’re saying what happened to them was both just and justified. The ends do not justify the means, especially if — as is suspected — the means are “the feds coerced some poor bastard into doing a crime they wouldn’t have done otherwise”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Coming up next.
Cops will tell them that they have a gps tracker on their cars and then when they go out to look they will be arrested for attempting to steal that non existent tracker
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Agencies like the ATF and DEA find someone in need of cash ... convince them to raid a drug stash house for some easy money. "
Sounds to me like law enforcement is conspiring to commit burglary and then hang it on fall guy, isn't this how organized crime operates?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Organized crime syndicates and governments tend to operate in similar ways. Just look at what the impeachment hearings have accused Trump of doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sounds like RICO...sorry Popehat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
IT'S NOT RICO, DAM---
--actually, it might be, depending on how organized they are. The thing that most people get wrong about RICO is that it must be an organization whose primary purpose is a criminal enterprise. They can't just be a book club whose members engage in the occasional bank robbery on the side. But if the book club has a Bank Robbery Division...
At least, that's my understanding of it. So if the sting groups are a unique division within the DEA, and don't carry out any other less-controversial law enforcement activities as a group, well, you could at least start to wonder if it might be something you could consider as RICO. But if each team is just assembled from a larger task force of DEA agents, no, it would not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
These are the problems here. Not the statistical spread of "criminals" caught this way, but the very fact that the LEOs never bothered to find actual criminals, but fabricated both the criminal and the circumstances of the crime itself.
Why bother looking for existing criminals that you can't easily locate when you can just make one yourself?
I feel sorry for the public when the judges seeming can't or won't resist such practices from law enforcement. This idea of looking at statistical groups won't solve the basic issue that the crimes have been manufactured by officers.
"I don't see a problem with jailing people for imaginary crimes as long as you jail them proportionally."
Riiiight...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Used to have..
Entrapment laws..
https://www.justice.gov/jm/criminal-resource-manual-645-entrapment-elements
Its kinda confusing..what is/isnt..considered PArt of the entrapment. Including predilection..
i will bet 2 points... this solicited, had previous Problems, as well as a need for Drugs. more then the idea of a thief robbing a thief..
Just a side point here..
Our justice system is based on 'After the fact' Justice. Other wise we could arrest corp moguls JUST for thinking of ways to screw the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
for those concerned
no known dangerous individuals or criminal enterprises were researched or targeted and no pre-existing drug rings or conspiracies were broken up.
Police need to put the following disclaimer at the bottom the arrest report:
"No criminals were harmed during the making of this reverse sting operation."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The racist targeting doesn't surprise me in the slightest. But I do find it quite incredible that the law allows people to be arrested for attempting imaginary crimes against imaginary people in the first place. If some idiot is convinced that Star Wars is real, could they be arrested for trying to steal the Death Star from Darth Vader?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you're gonna make up the drugs and the armed guards, then you might as well go ahead and make up their race too. Just insist that all the accused are white and the problem is solved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply