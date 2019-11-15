Big News: Supreme Court To Hear Google v. Oracle Case About API And Copyright
from the this-is-important dept
Some big news out of the Supreme Court this morning, as it has agreed to hear the appeal in the never-ending Oracle v. Google lawsuit regarding whether or not copyright applies to APIs (the case is now captioned as Google v. Oracle, since it was Google asking the Supreme Court to hear the appeal). We've been covering the case and all its permutations for many years now, and it's notable that the Supreme Court is going to consider both of the questions that Google petitioned over. Specifically:
1. Whether copyright protection extends to a software interface.
2. Whether, as the jury found, petitioner’s use of a software interface in the context of creating a new computer program constitutes fair use.
As you may recall, the Supreme Court refused to hear Google's appeal back in 2015, which was just focused on the first question above, regarding whether or not an API was copyright-eligible. So it's quite interesting to see that it will now review that question. As you may recall, after the Supreme Court refused to review that point, the case went back to the district court where Google's use of some of the Java API was deemed to be fair use, which was a funky sort of way for the jury to recognize that there never should have been copyright on the API in the first place.
To me, as I always point out in this case, the key element will be getting the Supreme Court to recognize that an API is not software. Oracle and its supporters keep trying to insist that an API and executable code are one and the same, and I worry that the Supreme Court will not fully understand the differences, though I am sure that there will be compelling amici briefs trying to explain this point to them.
You never can tell how the Supreme Court will come down on these issues. The court has been tragically bad on copyright over the past few decades (with a few exceptions). But it's also repeatedly smacked down bad rulings from the Federal Circuit, which is where this case is coming from. So perhaps that additional skepticism over CAFC's nutty interpretation of the law will help them review this issue carefully.
Filed Under: android, api, copyright, fair use, java, supreme court
Companies: google, oracle
Reader Comments
"You never can tell how the Supreme Court will come down on these issues."
The fact that it is so unpredictable, really makes me question anyone who says "show me the law." Cheap cop-out.
Laws are made purposely broken. See: Lobbyist
It is the only way they work for High Court, Low Court and Kangaroo Court.
Will the Supremes Understand Copyright?
Hard to say, and Mike is right to say they might not get it. But I want to do a shout out for a Professor I once had who is now one of them: Justice Breyer. He's written many times on the subject (and had many other commentators disagree with him) but I claim he does "get it." A speech he gave is quoted at https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015039064657&view=1up&seq=106, with particular focus on technology/software toward the bottom of page 101. It was a while ago, and his views may well have evolved, but this speech is well worth reading. For amusement, the very next speaker at this event (whose article I will not bother to read) is there on behalf of Elsevier.
Really hope that someone at Google has them use the contract analogy for an API. That would be something judges and lawyers could understand.
The API is like a contract between the user application and the software library. It specifies how the two interact with each other, but does NOT specify how they actually perform the contracted activities.
Know what's a really good non-software API? Mail.
I put a lot of information in a package, and put an address on it. That address tells the carrier to get it to this country, then this state, this town, street, and address.
If it were a copywritable API, then I could do the above for the USPS, but if I went to FedEx, they'd tell me they don't understand that address. But they can deliver to a GPS coordinate!
But DHL can't use the street address, and FedEx already is using GPS coordinates so they can't deliver via that mechanism, so you have to pre-coordinate with your receiver to give them turn by turn directions from the nearest DHL facility so they can get to the correct house without using a copywritten method.
The nature of the way digital mechanisms functions really demonstrate the absurdity of the very concept of copyright.
