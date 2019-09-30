Top Oracle Lawyer Attempting To Gaslight Entire Software Community: Insists APIs Are Executable
from the oh-come-on dept
Last week, the Solicitor General of the White House weighed in on Google's request for the Supreme Court to overturn the Federal Circuit's ridiculously confused ruling in the Oracle/Google case concerning the copyrightability of APIs (and whether or not repurposing them is fair use). Not surprisingly, as the Solicitor General has been siding with Oracle all along, it suggests that the Supreme Court not hear the case. Of course, it does so by completely misrepresenting what's at stake in the case -- pretending that this is about whether or not software source code is copyright-eligible:
This case concerns the copyrightability of computer code. To induce a computer to perform a function, a person must give the computer written instructions. Typically, those instructions are written in “source code,” which consists of words, numbers, and symbols in a particular “programming language,” which has its own syntax and semantics. The source code is then converted into binary “object code”—ones and zeros—that is readable by the computer.
It is both “firmly established” and undisputed in this case that computer code can be copyrightable as a “literary work[].” 1 Melville B. Nimmer & David Nimmer, Nimmer on Copyright § 2A.10[B] (2019). Section 101 defines a “computer program” as “a set of statements or instructions to be used directly or indirectly in a computer in order to bring about a certain result.” 17 U.S.C. 101. And various Copyright Act provisions recognize that a person may own a copyright in a “computer program.”
Except... that's not what this case is about. Even remotely. Literally no one denies that software source code is subject to copyright. The question is whether or not an Application Programming Interface -- an API -- is subject to copyright. As we've been saying from the beginning, the most frustrating thing about this entire case is that you have non-technically savvy lawyers and judges simply refusing to comprehend that an API is not software. It's not executable code. It's not "source code" for software. An API is a set of specifications for allowing the access of data, an application, or service. It's a "method of operation," which is simply not subject to copyright law. Indeed, back in 1996, the Supreme Court ruled in Lotus v. Borland that a user interface to a computer program is not subject to copyright under Section 102(b) as the interface is a "method of operation."
In the Solicitor General's brief, they wipe this away by insisting that the ruling in Lotus v. Borland is different because that was about an interface, whereas this case is about source code.
The Federal Circuit’s construction of Section 102(b) in this case does not conflict with those decisions. See 14-410 U.S. Br. 19-22. In Lotus, the First Circuit invoked Section 102(b) to find that the arrangement of menu commands presented to a software user was an uncopyrightable “‘method of operation’” for the software at issue. 49 F.3d at 815-818. The case did not address the copyrightability of computer code, and the First Circuit has subsequently acknowledged, consistent with the decision below, that Section 102(b) codifies the idea/expression dichotomy.
Right. But this case also does "not address the copyrightability of computer code." Because it's not about computer code.
While it's no surprise that the Solicitor General has now gotten this wrong, what was a little surprising was that Oracle's lead lawyer in this case, spent half the weekend acting like a common Twitter troll, gaslighting the entire software community on Twitter, making repeatedly false claims about APIs, and then attacking anyone who pointed out that she's flat out wrong by accusing them of being Google shills.
Annette Hurst, prior to this nonsense, was fairly widely respected intellectual property lawyer and a big time partner at Orrick, one of the largest law firms in the world. She's been involved in some big copyright cases in the past, such as the famed Mattel v. MGA case (she was on the right side of that one) and also in the important Kirtsaeng case in which she again represented the correct side.
However, when it comes to the Oracle case, she seems to jump in to argue things that are blatantly ignorant of how software actually works. You may recall, after the jury in the district court found that Google's use of the Java APIs were fair use, she laughably insisted that it would kill open source software because it meant software source code couldn't be opened up any more. Except, once again, she was totally confusing an API with executable software code.
Years on, and she's still not just confused, but actively misrepresenting things. Famed and well-respected litigator and law professor Mark Lemley called out the Solicitor General's "indefensible" statement that Lotus v. Borland does not conflict with this ruling, and Hurst responded dismissively:
Google identified no circuit split so that’s exactly right. At some point you gotta think when the Congress and courts and executive branch keep telling you that you’re wrong, you’re the one who’s actually wrong not them. Software is protected by copyright.
— Annette Hurst (@divaesq) September 28, 2019
But, again, she's focusing on the wrong thing. "Software is protected by copyright." Well, duh. No one disagrees. This case is not about that. It's about whether or not an API is protected by copyright. But Hurst keeps conflating executable software code and APIs. And while expert after expert called her out on this on Twitter, she just kept digging in deeper, variously calling any critic a Google shill or, perhaps worse, insisting that APIs are executable code.
Wrong and wrong again. The Java API is executable. https://t.co/A2jmF4Gcnl
— Annette Hurst (@divaesq) September 29, 2019
This is not just wrong, it's head-slappingly, stupidly wrong. And every single reply to Hurst are people telling her it's wrong in so many different ways.
The _implementation_ of an API is executable, but not the API itself! Easy to prove: For example, you can paste an API into Compiler Explorer (https://t.co/0GQwXPXQNW ), and then paste an implementation. Only once you paste the implementation do executable instructions appear. pic.twitter.com/24bu30PBNw
— Eirik Bakke (@eirikbakke) September 29, 2019
No its not. I'm a professional software developer and would never think that of an API. You are confusing the instructions with the vehicle.
— bosson (@bosson) September 30, 2019
lolwhut
have you ever actually written or interacted with an API apart from clicking the mouse on a web page?
The API is the interface to executable code. An API by itself just sits there blankly staring at you.
— Jim V.o.R. aka General Pesky of Wu-Tang (@JimYoull) September 29, 2019
An API is an interface. It's a specification. To say that an API is executable is to say that "the right pedal is the gas and the left pedal is the brake" is executable.
— Brandon Sheehy ❁ (@btsheehy) September 29, 2019
Guessing you are using all those words in special senses where they mean the opposite of what practitioners mean since that statement is clearly nonsense to a Java developer.
— Simon Phipps (@webmink) September 29, 2019
Conflating an API with the software behind it is like saying a restaurant's menu is the same as its food. It's just flat out incorrect.
Unless you make a habit of eating menus? 🤔🤨
— Christopher Cashell (@Cashell) September 29, 2019
As more and more people called out this nonsense, literally her only claim was to argue that anyone taking the other side must have been funded by Google.
Pizzagate? Hardly. Get the facts. https://t.co/HzgUq7ogyD https://t.co/emltfzTaZn
— Annette Hurst (@divaesq) September 29, 2019
What's doubly ironic here is that the link she puts in that post, is to a shadowy non-profit whose only role in life is to write up laughingly misleading reports accusing tons of people of being Google shills based on shoddy (to downright incorrect) research. It has been forced to run multiple corrections to its bad reporting. And, the best part is: for an organization that claims its sole purpose is to shine a light on what it claims is Google's secret funding... the Google Transparency Project refuses to name a single one of its own donors. Though, there is one who has taken credit: Oracle. The very company which has probably paid Hurst's employer enough money for her to buy a few very nice homes just on this case alone.
Hurst may be a great copyright lawyer, but she doesn't know shit about what an API is, and, incredibly and unfortunately, has convinced the Federal Circuit that an API is no different than software. She may succeed in convincing the Supreme Court that as well, as she's apparently convinced the Solicitor General. None of that makes it right however. And her going around parading her ignorance and attacking those who actually know what the fuck they're talking about concerning the difference between an API and executable code is a disgrace.
This is not something that one can just say it's a difference of opinions over. We can disagree over whether or not APIs should be covered by copyright. That's an opinion. We can disagree over whether or not Google's copying of an API should be considered fair use. We can disagree over what we think the state of copyright should be. But what no one can deny is that an API is not executable code. And yet, Hurst continues to argue it and (ridiculously) has convinced some courts of this blatantly incorrect thing, which is helping her client get the opinions it wants on the other things above. And that's despicable.
Filed Under: annette hurst, apis, cafc, copyright, interfaces, methods of operation, software, solicitor general, source code, supreme court
Companies: google, oracle
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"a user interface to a computer program" is NOT even like "API"!
It's YOU who aren't clear on programming, Mr Economics PhD. Stick to the little you know: faking statistics for public relations.
API specs result in actual code, it's KEY part, period.
And any hypothetical new readers should take the Copia link to see why Masnick supports GOOGLE in this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "a troll" is not any sort of an expert
You clearly aren't capable of backing up your spurious claims. Please invoke Cabbage Law!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "a user interface to a computer program" is NOT even like "A
No one said they don't result in "code" or that they aren't a key part. They are not copyrightable because they are usage instructions and not implementation details. The API isn't executable and is not a program.
You need to have the same API in order to replace the application with your own application so that other applications will be able to use your program instead of the one you are replacing. It is an agreement between the calling program and the called program and it only explains how to call the implementation and does not provide any implementation details.
The only reason to copy an API is so that you can write your own competing program to be able to drop in as a replacement for an existing one and the only reason to argue that people shouldn't be allowed to copy APIs is to prevent people from writing their own programs to replace yours.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "a user interface to a computer program" is NOT even like "A
Totally and absolutely wrong.
To illustrate
The api:-
int square(inr a);
The Implementation:-
int square(int a)
{
return a*a;
}
an invocation:-
int a=4;
int b;
b = square(a);
In most languages the api definition, implementation and invocation appear in separate files.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "a user interface to a computer program" is NOT even like "A
Please provide an example where an API-spec results in actual code.
If you can't that means you are either lying or don't know what you are talking about. Which is it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wheres your GED from bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is only primary school-level understanding required for this. After reading a brief chapter or section about basic software concepts in a textbook, one should be able to answer the 'before you go on' questions correctly, and identify the differences between flow charts, source code, compiled or interpreted code, API, UI, data, and a keyboard. Seriously, 5 minutes for someone who just popped into existence from a vacuum. These people have sold out to an agenda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad laws based on bad lies. So it has been, and so it shall be, until the end of days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds familiar
As more and more people called out this nonsense, literally her only claim was to argue that anyone taking the other side must have been funded by Google.
Wow, clearly only an idiot would repeat that again and again!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Executable?
So can we see the output or somehow observe the effect of this executable Java API?
I'd love to see that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Executable?
I'm wondering where the entry point even is...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Executable?
Maybe it's in the API's API documentation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Executable?
I can tell you where is should be, but that point is currently occupied by Oracle's head.
The mere fact that Oracle can successfully claim copyright on something they did not create but instead purchased years later and despite the original creators comments about Google's use being okay only highlights how fucked up our current copyright/patent/trademark systems really are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TheDumberHalfsSubjectLine_IsThisReallyInThePublic'sBestInterest?
Imagine a company squatting on API terms in such away that all combinations of usefulness was already under copyright.
MrEdwardMunstersAt1313MockingbirdLaneFunctionThatPrintsOneLine(MrEdwardMunstersAt1313MockingbirdLan eString) and h5106629A-486_myPrintFunction(61801-486_string) are not necessarily usable or readable by humans, which defeats the point of a coding language.
Look, API is like a book title or better yet, a book chapter - both of which are not protected. Why is there special pleading for API?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: TheDumberHalfsSubjectLine_IsThisReallyInThePublic'sBestInter
It would be even more fun if OS vendors (for the extreme example) say you can't use their API. Oracle should love that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: TheDumberHalfsSubjectLine_IsThisReallyInThePublic'sBestI
Unfortunately if Oracle wins the case you might just get a scorched earth policy by OS developers and others in the industry.
Hopefully they only impose fees/licenses on Oracle and not others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is too bad that diplomas and such can't be rescinded when a person demonstrates ignorance, willful or not, on a subject that they are supposedly well versed in like the English language.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Won't someone think of the Trump U students.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That was never accredited.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Jokes aside,
You can still get a diploma without an accreditation. It's just that any sane employer will look at that diploma as worthless. A blank piece of paper is worth more than that diploma.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"A fool may throw a stone into a well, which a hundred wise men cannot pull out."
Ancient proverb, quoted in Jacula Prudentum (1651)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
nice visual
I like the comparison of an API to a menu.
Often you will look over what is available to use in the documentation or even the header file and then select the right API that will call the code you need to perform an action. Then you supply any necessary inputs and get some output.
As a diner, you will look over the menu. Select a dish and supply inputs (money) to cause the item to be made. you probably won't see how the food was prepared, cooked, or what is being done by restaurant staff. Then your food comes (output) and it hopefully is representing what was advertised by the menu.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: nice visual
Yes, that was my favorite of the analogies as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
cliff notes and the whole story
Okay... so let's use a real world example here to illustrate the difference between an API and an implementation by using a less than accurate analogy.
Let's say that an API is similar to the cliff notes of a story. From the cliff notes, I can get an idea of what the story is about, characters involved and some of the situations that occur... while I may have some quotations given from clarity, I certainly couldn't use this to turn around and publish a full version of the story (well, I could claim that I am, but I would be lying)
Now, let say that the implementation is like the actual story. Now all of the elements described by the cliff notes are here,but there will also be information that's not present in the cliff notes, probably because the details didn't matter to the overall story. While there may be more than one way that could be used to describe a characters wardrobe, however it's described in the story belongs to the story... another story could describe the same thing in another way and not repeat what in this story, but both would be the same as in the cliff notes...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: cliff notes and the whole story
Bad analogy, APIs are nothing like a "cliff notes" version of something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Before I make any judgments, I'd like PropOrNot to weigh in on the issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem is that judges are like people who have lived their entire life in a cave. In front of them come two sets of people, both with lots of letters in front and behind their names. Both sets of people are paid a lot of money to say things supporting their sides position.
One set of people say the sky is green, the other set say the sky is blue. All turn to the judges, who have never seen a sky, to state which set of people is correct.
Add to that that in theory judges should in theory have an open mind and only judge the situation based on the evidence and arguments presented and not do any original reasearch...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And what is a judge to do when both the many lettered experts speak equally vehemently on opposing sides?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I should have added that there was one case where a Federal Judge went and learned to program Java himself to help sort out this dilemma.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'd argue the opposite. A good judge will do all the extra research needed to come up with the correct judgment. It's lazy judges who rely only on the (quite possibly biased) experts presented by both sides. This is particularly true about an area the judge is not familiar with. That's partly why amicus briefs are usually filed - to help guide a judge towards available info they might not otherwise know where to look for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!" - Upton Sinclair
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An API is sorta like a recipe in that it defines the parameters while implementation is up to the user.
In past court rulings, only the presentation of the recipe is subject to copyright while the ingredients, measurements, temperatures, etc are not as they are facts. Facts are not subject to copyright ... unless it is a breaking story (shakes head).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If an API is executable then I ought to be able to compile it ... right?
Will I need any libraries to compile my APIs?
What are the dependencies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At some point 'ignorance' stops being an excuse
Hurst may be a great copyright lawyer, but she doesn't know shit about what an API is, and, incredibly and unfortunately, has convinced the Federal Circuit that an API is no different than software. She may succeed in convincing the Supreme Court that as well, as she's apparently convinced the Solicitor General. None of that makes it right however.
At this point, and after having been corrected my multiple people knowledgable in the field, thinking she still doesn't know anything about APIs is almost certainly a faulty assumption. Odds are very good she knows full well that what she's saying is wrong(that is to say, she's lying through her teeth), however if she were to admit that she was wrong it would tank her whole case, and as such she'd never do so.
Or put in a simpler way:
'It is difficult to get a lawyer to understand something, when their entire case rests upon their pretending not to understand it.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: At some point 'ignorance' stops being an excuse
Presidential playbook?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: At some point 'ignorance' stops being an excuse
int roduce_baseless_claims_which_are_null_and(void);
float some_pathetic_unproveable_tablethumping_hissy_fit();
char m_the court_with_legal_fictions_that_the_will_of_congress_trumps_nature();
long long time_ago_in_an_API_far_away();
double down_on_your(abs(olutely_stupid_claims_that_politicians_know_more_than_computer_scientists));
string some_wookie_defence_together_and_hope_people_don_t_see_the_smoke_and_mirrors();
byte off_more_that_you_can_chew();
throw_a_tantrum_when_challenged_on_your_TOTAL_lack_of_understanding_of _programming();
finally(return void);
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's right there in the name: Java API.
API: Application Programming Interface
not APE: Application Programming Executable
I don't even see how an Application Programming Executable would be useful to anyone attempting to implement existing x86 code (Oracle/PC) on new ARM hardware architecture (Google/Android).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just attach copyright to all text files...
Google's bullshit about copyright not attaching to java api is completely irrelevant. To see this, you just need to attach copyright to all text files, i.e. any arrangement of letters in the alphabet. Given that google's parent company is called alphabet, they should know that copyright is attached to the text files containing api definitions. Once you accept that the text files are the protected element, then the rest of the case is trivial. Once copyright violation of the text files have been established, there's nothing else to do than decide how much damages google needs to pay.
None of this "api definitions are method of operation" matters one bit, when the actual text files that google copy-pasted is the real problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
At first I thought it was a sarcastic post, but now I'm not so sure.
You do realize that not all text is afforded copyright - right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
The default mode is that all text is protected by copyright, and there is only limited number of exceptions to the default.
Thus the copyright evaluation first examines the default rule to find copyright infringement. And after both parties have spent millions in lawyers fees, the exceptions to the default rules are being evaluated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Just how do you write programs if copying from any API is a copyright violation, other than getting permission from the OS provider?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Writing software is legally dubious business anyway. Programmers need to be experts in (internet) law.
Further, writing programs isn't the focus of this case.
Offering a clone of existing api to compete against established player is the focus and trying to enter the market without paying for their entry fees is the right focus.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just attach encryption backdoors to all text files...
“Writing software is legally dubious business anyway. Programmers need to be experts in (internet) law.”
I really hope someone is paying you to be this stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just attach encryption backdoors to all text files...
I think sometimes comedy is its own reward.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just attach encryption backdoors to all text files...
I'm still waiting for my money...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just attach encryption backdoors to all text files..
Now that’s funny.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just attach encryption backdoors to all text files..
Who says stupid can't be pro bono work?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Writing programs is seldom legally dubious, and when it is - it is usually due to the insane copyright-laws that corporations have payed for. Btw, Internet law? What is that? Is that something that bears no resemblance to real laws?
And you shouldn't talk about focus when Oracle tries to redefine the meaning of API's to mean executable code. Also, Sun was cheering Google on which can be construed as an implicit license to use the API.
It was only later after Oracle bought Sun that Larry Ellison discovered that he needed a new yacht and had to get some new license revenue to pay for it and proceeded to sue Google. /s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Programmers are accurate people. They handle thousands of small details with perfect accuracy, without any problems. The more accurate your software is, the more is required also of your legal "accuracy". The requirements for following the law to the letter gets higher the more professional your activity becomes. Programmers start their careers as writing hobby projects, with sloppy legal positions, and end up being professional programmers who have strict legal requirements about how the software needs to work to fullfill the legal aspects of various industries. Programmers only have one legal framework of their own, and that's copyright law. Rest of the legal dealings programmers need to perform are subtleties of the industry they work on.
This is why only professional programmers will deal with problems that have legal problems in them. Programming is always dubious activity, given that the programmers cannot possibly have all the information they need to fullfill the increasing (legal) requirements.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Most developers are bad to mediocre and wouldn't know what accurate is even if it hit them over the head with a clue-stick.
And no developer in a professional setting deals with legalities where they can decide something, EVER. That is shuffled to the legal department which tells them what is allowed and what is not, and the shop that doesn't do that are just setting themselves up to be sued sooner or later.
Judging from your post I don't think you have an inkling how developers work in a professional setting. It sounds more like how a layman would envision something for which he has no experience of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
"Programmers are accurate people. They handle thousands of small details with perfect accuracy, without any problems."
"The more accurate your software is, the more is required also of your legal "accuracy". "
"The requirements for following the law to the letter gets higher the more professional your activity becomes."
"Programmers start their careers as writing hobby projects, with sloppy legal positions, and end up being professional programmers who have strict legal requirements about how the software needs to work to fullfill the legal aspects of various industries."
This is satire, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files.
I'm not so sure, it reads more like very bad fan-fiction written by someone who misunderstood the whole premise of the original works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
"Offering a clone of existing api "
I do not recall whether Oracle demonstrated in court that Google copied APIs letter for letter, do you?
How would you implement a call that results in the opening of a file. What would you call that command? Many people would use the word open - yeah? Nope, can't do that because it is copywronged, have to call it something like get - opps, can't use that either. How about fetch, is that already copywronged? See where you are going with this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Copyright single line of api definitions isn't the problem that is being evaluated in this case. The case consists 30 libraries of api definitions, not just one label, but a whole symphony of beautiful software patterns. The single word isn't copyrightable because there is only one way to do the operation. But 30 libraries of api definitions is signficant amount of copyrightable content that it deserves copyright protection. The space of words in such large book isn't limited by externalities like programming language or type system requirements. You cannot split the whole work to small pieces containing single line of api definition and ignore the copyright requirements simply because one line of code isn't significant enough to cross the copyrightability treshold. You need to consider the whole api together to determine if it qualifies for copyrights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just attach copyright to all text files...
Those 30 library definitions are core Java definitions, and their form is used by every Java programmer out their. Indeed the real experts can write every definition in those files without referring to the api documentation Indeed those definitions are core to making Java the portable language that it is.
You should also consider that openjdk implements those same apis, and is not under attack for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Useless Three-Letter Acronyms
How much of this confusion is due to the vague, unfamiliar term involved? ‘API’ is jargon-y and suggests difficult-to-understand technology, which the actual idea involved is fairly simple--the key term is ‘interface’, i.e. a notion defining how two things interact, that is, a language (to borrow a perspective from Sussman & Abelson’s Structure And Interpretation Of Computer Programs). It may be a rather nuts-and-bolts language of procedure calls or structures understood by the communicating parties, or it may be an actual interpreted language. Like most languages, an interface is usually specified in English, or some other natural language; even expressed in a formal (e.g. programming) language, a language is not ‘executable’ in any meaningful sense.
While documents describing languages can be copyrighted, it’s reasonably clear (in the US, at least) that languages themselves cannot be copyrighted. Indeed, if the issue were presented in those terms, most people would probably find it somewhat ludicrous to claim otherwise. At the very least, it would be clear that, since languages are at most “methods of operation” (as Mike writes), patent law would be the correct field for this issue. But we’re stuck with ‘API’, and the endless misunderstandings created by jargon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Software as food
Still, the letters which form the restaurant's menu are clearly copyrightable, i.e. your competing restaurant cannot just take a xerox machine and offer identical copy of the menu for their customers without violating copyright. It is the copy-operation that clones the text in the menu that violates copyright, not the supporting restaurant's food manufacturing process. While the menu's structure is still visible in the restaurant's food manufacturing process, it's actually the cloning operation that is at the focus of copyright infringement. Food manufacturing process might be "derived work" of the menu structure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
“your competing restaurant cannot just take a xerox machine and offer identical copy of the menu for their customers without violating copyright.”
Actually bro you can. A menu is just several short descriptions of recipes/or factual information neither of which are copywritable. Provided you don’t infringe any trademarks, you can do it all day long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
It's not factual information. The menu items are owned by someone else, and your copycat restaurant cannot provide the items you copied. Thus your (copied) menu is just lying to the customers, and lies are not factual information as required.
Further, menu doesnt explain how the product is being manufactured, so it isn't a recipe either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
The design of the menu is potentially copyrightable. The names of any signature dishes are potentially copyrightable. But that's it.
You cannot copyright facts. A list of dishes, what they contain and their prices are facts. It's a listing of truthful information. The law explicitly excludes this type of information from being copyrighted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
Some menus have prose describing the items. That would be copyrightable too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
The content of a menu is actually factual information, the layout not so much. So you can copy the entries but not the layout and design.
That doesn't make sense. And a copy of something can't be a lie, because that would imply that the original is also a lie which makes it not eligible for copyright (as per your reasoning).
From Digital Media Law Project:
In general, copyright does not protect individual words, short phrases, and slogans; familiar symbols or designs; or mere variations of typographic ornamentation, lettering, or coloring; mere listings of ingredients or contents. (However, copyright protection may be available, if the artwork of the symbol or design contains sufficient creativity.)
You then continue with this:
Thank you for agreeing that API's doesn't constitute copyrightable code.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
It only becomes a lie when you offer the menu alternative to your customer, and then once customer orders the item, your chef fails to manufacture the item to the required quality, and then customer is disappointed by your (lying) restaurant when he didn't receive the requested item.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
So not a lie then. Good to know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
More than one menu lists menu items that come with sauce hollandaise. Many of those menus list the same item name. Some or none of them copied another. I can cite 50 different ways to make sauce hollandaise. They all have the same basic recipe. The difference is in the method of preparation. Some can be well made, and others not, and neither have anything to do with the method of preparation. Which one is the lie?
Your full of crap.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
Why would the chef produce an item of lower quality?
I posit that he always produces items of superior quality. And the customer then ditches the first restaurant because their prices are higher, the quality of the food is worse and it turns out that the maitre d' is a snooty asshole that snubs everyone that doesn't grease his palms.
Funny how real life imitates fiction.. or was it vice versa?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
To be fair, not all chef's are created equal. Some have better skills, some pay more attention to execution, and still others have both of those plus a flair for creativity. Still others are hampered by owners who fail to get them the best ingredients or equipment. Chef's tend to produce to the best for their ability, which is not the same as another's ability. The same is probably true when it comes to programmers.
As Robert L. Glass mentioned in his Facts and Fallacies of Software Engineering programmers make mistakes, and often the same mistakes, and those mistakes are often grouped together. tp seems to be one of those. Making mistakes, the same mistake, and seemingly grouped together.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
So only one restaurant in the world is allowed to offer a "Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger". Got it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
Let me guess bro.
A: you don’t know how to cook.
B: you get told to “stop digging” quite often.
And to clarify. Yes there might be some artistic elements that are copywritable on a menu, even adjectives. A hamburger with cheese and condiments isn’t unique in the least. And if I’m selling what’s on the menu it’s not a lie.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
Fun fact bro. You could straight up copy McDonald’s original menu verbatim (minus one word) right now in your own restaurant. Straight xerox it (BTW that word has a fun trademark history). You would go broke in about five minutes because of the prices on said menu. But Mr Ronald’s lawyers wouldn’t give shit one that you copied their menu, guaranteed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad analogies should stay in the kitchen
Talk about aging ourselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And API is not software, it's a contract.
And perhaps phrasing it as a contract will help lawyers and judges to understand the difference. For instance, let's assume a contract specifies that "I give you X amount of money and you supply me with Y Widgets". Nothing about that contract specifies how the widgets are produced, just that they're produced. The same idea applies to an API. The API specifies what will be done when called, but doesn't specify exactly how the effect is done. For instance, you may have an API function that sorts an array of values. The actual sort method is unspecified and could be anything such as a bubble sort, shell sort, quick sort, etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And API is not software, it's a contract.
This, finally, is the correct explanation. It's not even an analogy. An API is a contract and nothing more. It's not even a "text file" as some moron posited. An API can be described on paper and does not involve code that could be construed as executable. You can't compile and execute paper on a computer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And API is not software, it's a contract.
I can't tell if this is a joke or not. :(
If you're being ironic because people used to compile and execute paper punch cards then I don't get the rest of the joke.
If it's not a joke, entire computers have been made out of paper as a complicated paper craft project before. It's a mechanical computer, not an electrical computer.
The punch card thing makes be believe its a joke I'm not getting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: And API is not software, it's a contract.
Ok, maybe I should have left the "paper" bit out of the comment but the main point stands: An API is a contract, not code.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just a thought...
Lets think about this a minute, 1) There is Oracle's administration's opinion on API. 2) there is the rest of the programming world's opinion on an API.
Oracle has a huge monitary stake in this, the rest of the world just wants to be able to intergrate with other software.
Obvious isn't it? Oracle is full of shit for a billion dollars worth of reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just a thought...
That's why google knows they need a license to the material, given that they tried to negotiate a license deal with sun/oracle. But given that the license negotiation failed, google no longer had permission to publish the material, but they did it anyway....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just a thought...
You're still not understanding any of this, not even Google's actions wrt the Java API.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just a thought...
So, do you agree with the lawyer that API's are executable code? (You know, the topic for today)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
API's have both source code and executable code aspects included. Source code aspect is plainly visible in the text files representing the source code. Executable code aspect is visible in the assembler output of (java) compiler and in the binary files generated by the compiler. While the API definitions alone generate little or no executable instructions, the assembler output has instructions chosen differently based on the types of the programming language. The API definitions are all about the types, thus the instructions generated by the (java) compiler are determined in many cases by the api definitions.
There is a concept in math called curry-howard isomorphism. It has clear mapping between software API definitions and math theorems. Software implementation code is being mapped to the proofs of the theorems in question. The theorems and proofs are clearly linked in such way that the proof isn't possible without first defining the theorem you want to prove.
But basically, you can keep mapping these concepts endlessly, and always get different result recarding copyrightability of the API definitions. Thus is why clear decisions are needed explicitly for the software source code and api definitions, not just various ways to map these concepts to other concepts that seem related.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
"API's have both source code and executable code"
Wrong
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
You didn't answer the question: Do you agree with the lawyer that API's are executable code?
Yes or No are the only viable answers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
“Yes or No are the only viable answers.“
I think the root of TPs problem is that he doesn’t understand binary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
No they do not, and with Linux it is not than unusual to find two different implementation of the same api. For instance X-Wayland has the same api as X-org, but a very different implementation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
An API does not have anything related to executable code.
See also, Wine where they have copied the Microsoft API and built their own supporting runtime to allow Window's applications to run on non-Windows OSs. Hence, there is zero Windows executable code involved in recreating the Windows API under other OSs. If an API were copyrightable, I would guess that MS would have shut down this project years ago.
You can't copyright a steering wheel (most all cars have one) as the API to control the car's steering, but you can copyright the underlying implementation that makes the car turn while the steering wheel is moved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
We really need to stop with the bad analogies. It only gives the dense more angles of attack.
Keep it simple: An API is a contract, not code.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just a thought...
Ok, I consider calling an API a contract is a bad analogy as well.
Keep it simple: call it an API, not code.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just a thought...
Google wanted to license java from Sun - right?
Sun told the world they intended to open source java.
Google wrote their own code.
Oracle bought Sun and sued Google.
No longer had permission, from whom? Sun or Oracle?
To publish what material? Remember, they wrote their own code.
iirc, they did not copy letter for letter the APIs or the comments but like SCO, Oracle tried to claim similarity in comments is proof enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't see why someone can't explain this in court so simply that anyone can understand it. An API is no different than specifying the bolt circle diameter, hole size, radius, width, etc., for a wheel that goes on a car. The specifications say nothing about any propietary (or not) ways of manufacturing the wheel, appearance of the wheel or anything beyond what it requires to fit on the car and how much weight it has to support. If that's not protected, then i don't see how anyone could argue that an API is protected.
The reason the courts are "clogged" is primarily due to coporate litigation, mostly over bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And you've answered your own question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another analogy
The API (application programming interface) is nothing more than a description of inputs and outputs, and what the code is supposed to do.
You can compare this to designing and building a house. The interface is the what of the house. It says what the house must have and must do. For example:
It doesn't specify the how of the house. You can change almost anything you like, and so long as you meet the standards, what you've built can be considered a house. (There's no guarantee whether it'll be a good house, but it'll be a house.)
Hurst is effectively trying to argue that the set of requirements is the house. She's trying to say that because Oracle (via purchasing Sun) came up with the requirements of what the house must have and do, Oracle now own the rights to all houses and can prevent people from making their own houses.
Pretty much everyone can see that's not right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too many bad analogies...
One of the problems with understanding this issue, is that so many people seem to be invested in bad analogies to explain it without involving computers, when easier, simple analogies are easily available/figured out.
What we're dealing with here, is the application of language.
On one side, we have the basic rules of language itself, (in addition to any further rules of communication they involve) which are not copyrightable in themselves.
On the other, we have what it is we use and apply the language to create.
So how do API's fit in between?
By providing additional rules to govern what is being created to ensure further interoperability.
So an equivalent of an API for the English language would be a definition and set of rules governing how English can be APPLIED to CREATE sentences and passages of 'Yodaspeak'.
Such rules do NOT CREATE such passages, they just define the rules and process they follow when doing so.
Are the rules defining and governing 'Yodaspeak' in themselves copyrightable? No. They could be APPLIED in a way that is, yes, but not in themselves, because they still form rules governing language, which are not copyrightable to ensure such interoperability in the first place - since that is what language is FOR.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply