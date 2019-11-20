Photographer's Bullshit Arrest By A Dallas Transit Cop Nets Him A $345,000 Settlement
Dallas residents are now going to be $345,000 lighter thanks to the actions of one Dallas Area Rapid Transit cop. (via Reason)
DART officer Stephanie Branch decided the law was on her side when she demanded photographer Avi Adelman stop recording EMS personnel dealing with an apparent overdose. Officer Branch claimed Adelman's photography violated the medical privacy rights of the person being attended to, saying things about HIPAA (not at all relevant here) and "establishing a perimeter." Branch was in the wrong. She was violating DART policy by shutting Adelman down and she compounded this error by making twenty-three "false or misleading" statements in her report of the arrest.
Adelman spent 20 hours in jail after being charged with criminal trespassing. That charge was dropped and DART itself apologized to him for the actions of its "rogue" officer. Officer Branch escaped being held liable for violating Adelman's First Amendment rights as the right to record public employees in public areas wasn't clearly established in the Fifth Circuit until a year after Adelman's arrest.
His Fourth Amendment claim moved forward though and Officer Branch appealed the stripping of her qualified immunity on this count. Her appeal was rejected by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which found Branch's arrest of Adelman unreasonable. As the court pointed out, Branch's actions directly violated a DART policy issued two years before the 2016 incident. Branch tried to reclaim her immunity shield by claiming ignorance, but the court shot that down.
Branch’s mistake was not reasonable. She didn’t misinterpret an unclear policy or law; she simply failed to learn about DART’s updated policy. And “an officer can gain no Fourth Amendment advantage through a sloppy study of the laws [s]he is duty-bound to enforce.” Heien, 135 S. Ct. at 539–40.
It's good to see Adelman will be compensated for his violated rights, but this settlement comes courtesy of Branch's employer, which means Officer Branch really isn't being held responsible for violating the photographer's rights. When qualified immunity is stripped, another shield usually takes it place. Government employees generally benefit from indemnification, which ensures they won't personally be out any money no matter how often they lose lawsuits.
This indemnification helps plaintiffs, since it pretty much guarantees they'll get paid. But it doesn't result in greater accountability, as can be observed in multiple cities where law enforcement officers are costing residents millions of dollars every year, year after year. If there's no direct financial pain, officers who engage in abusive behavior aren't deterred from violating rights in the future.
Between DART policies and circuit precedent, no transit officer should make this same unreasonable mistake again. It's too bad taxpayers have to keep paying for these expensive learning experiences.
Sounds about right
Having been accosted by police for having the temerity to take a photo myself, and then having gone through their report about the 'incident', that sounds about right. And I wouldn't be surprised if it's about the average for any police report, if they were actually thoroughly checked instead of taken as gospel like they usually are.
Re: Sounds about right
Police lie like crazy. If I was a judge, I'd take the criminal's word over that of the police. It's probably far more truthful.
Punishment for the officer?
False arrest, no probable cause and 23 false statements in her report.
So her punishment for this was.......3 days suspension. That showed her!
Re: Punishment for the officer?
A court concluding she made false or misleading statements makes her toxic in any case where she's the primary witness. Any time she testifies this will be wielded against her.
Re: Re: Punishment for the officer?
If she made those statements in court, that's 23 FELONY counts she committed. But she's a cop so it wouldn't further the cause of justice to punish her like one of the peasants would be for the same offense.
Re: Punishment for the officer?
Yup. You or I commit 23 counts of filing a false police report, commit a federal felony (false arrest while in possession of a firearm) and aggravated assault while in possession of a firearm (you can't handcuff someone while making a false arrest without committing assault) and we'd be in prison for decades after being denied bail due to the heinous nature of our crimes.
Ever wondered what the constitutional protections for due process, freedom from cruel & unusual punishment and being innocent until proven guilty look like? Look no further than how a cop accused of wrongdoing is treated by other cops and the courts. It's only corruption because they reserve that treatment for their own, despite it being mandatory for EVERYONE.
Re: Re: Punishment for the officer?
It's sickening how these corrupt police flat out LIE, LIE, LIE taking away our rights. The rare times they are caught, they end up protected, mainly because of the UNIONS. ALWAYS record them to help protect yourself. If you can do online, so it's saved online, hopefully, that way they don't try erasing the evidence as they do like to do that also.
One bad apple spoils the bunch
Police departments and unions LOVE to claim that officers like this are just a few bad apples. But what they seem to have forgotten, is that the saying about bad apples refers to what happens if you don't throw out the few bad apples.
You end up with an entire load of nothing BUT bad apples.
-Branch's actions directly violated a DART policy issued two years before the 2016 incident. Branch tried to reclaim her immunity shield by claiming ignorance
Cops to citizens: "Ignorance of the law is not an excuse!"
Cops to judge: "Ignorance of the law is an excuse!"
Re:
In fact, if generally does the police officers hard to really know the laws. It's better for them to be clueless. They can arrest you with their goto B.S. charges they like to use and arrest you. It doesn't matter to them if/when the charges get thrown out. They've wasted your time and nothing will happen to them. You've been cuffed, Fingerprinted and thrown into a cell for hours. That makes them happy. They got you. Doesn't matter if you get set free.
i would contest it..
Contest that I should be the one to Pay her fines and fees...
I didnt hire her..
I didnt retest/re-educate her when she came back..
I didnt make up the Rules she was supposed to know..
then the City just changes where the money is gained..HIGHER PRICED TICKETS..
