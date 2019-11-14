Should Doxxing Be Illegal?
There has been a debate over the past few years about the legality of "doxxing," which would loosely be defined as identifying individuals and/or their personal information which they'd prefer to remain secret. This is coming up in a variety of contexts, including effort to unveil the whistleblower who first called attention to President Trump's questionable call with Ukraine's President. However, we also noted in passing, last week, that the new privacy bill from Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo contained an anti-doxxing clause, which states:
Whoever uses a channel of interstate or foreign commerce to knowingly disclose an individual’s personal information—(1) with the intent to threaten, intimidate, or harass any person, incite or facilitate the commission of a crime of violence against any person, or place any person in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury; or
(2) with the intent that the information will be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass any person, incite or facilitate the commission of a crime of violence against any person, or place any person in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury,
shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both.
At a first pass, you can certainly understand the thinking here. If you're looking to disclose someone's personal information in order to "threaten, intimidate, or harass" someone, that feels problematic. But, then again, what is meant by "intimidate or harass" in this situation could matter quite a bit. What got me thinking about this again was another news report, about people doxxing members of a defunct neo-nazi online forum:
The metadata of a now-defunct neo-Nazi message board that is considered the birthplace of several militant organizations—among them the U.S.-based terror group Atomwaffen Division—was dumped onto the internet by what appears to be anti-fascist activists.
The site, IronMarch, is widely associated with the rise of the new wave of white supremacist accelerationst groups advocating for armed insurgency against society. The site ran from 2011 to 2017 and garnered more than 150,000 posts while active. The dump of its inner workings includes the login names of its former members and their associated emails and IP addresses.
For fairly obvious reasons, many would likely argue that we should want those people identified. And while the report notes that efforts are underway to try to track down the identities of people who were active on this forum, and it could be argued that the intent behind figuring out who was on this forum is to "intimidate or harass" those individuals (for being Nazis), I think many people who might otherwise support these kinds of privacy laws might take issue with the idea that revealing these individuals as Nazis and/or Nazi sympathizers should be illegal.
And that, again, gets at part of the issue with legislating privacy. Context matters quite a bit, and it's pretty difficult to write context into the law. Yes, doxxing is often used in negative ways to harm, intimidate or silence people. But it can also be used to reveal people who are doing crazy stuff hidden behind a shield of anonymity.
The Irony
Wanting to be able to know everything about someone, invading their privacy, sounds like something a Nazi would want.
Re: The Irony
Don't forget the associated threats to employment, life and limb if one is accused of being a Nazi with or without corroborative evidence.
It's almost as if these people who do the outing were bad guys [in the non-gender specific use of the term]
Re: The Irony of doxxing Godwin
And boom you shit the thread on the first post.
Re: Re: The Irony of doxxing Godwin
When the article mentions Nazis, it's actually somewhat relevant to discuss Nazis, so I'm not sure if this really is a Godwin moment...
A lot of doxxing is already illegal. There are many many many laws that could be applied and that's just one more. Stalking laws, the CFAA, harassment laws, laws about outing informants, laws about outing whistleblowers, laws about outing intelligence assets, laws about outing the military for reprisal, espionage, and I can think of more and more. I'm not even a lawyer.
Unless the people involved are involved with genuine lawful activity such as journalism, petitioning the government ect doxxing is a very risky business.
Re: risky business
This comment really feels like it was written to engage the headline, rather than the article's substance.
It starts off with a solid note about various ways obtaining the information is illegal (rather than the doxxing itself), or limited ways in which doxxing might be illegal for protected individuals in connection relating to national security (of which whistle blowers are not actually a protected class in this fashion). Then it ends with a point that seems to refrence nothing in the article, as the doxxing presented as good could indeed be considered operating as journalism. So i'm really not sure what the takeaway of that point is meant to be.
Re: Re: risky business
The takeaway is that it is a grey area and you should consider the risks carefully before engaging in the activity.
Doxxing may or may not be illegal. Doxxing may or may not be a civil violation. It depends on a lot of factors.
Context?
I'm not sure that disclosing personal info for the purpose of harassment or inciting harassment should be legal even if the target is a neo-nazi.
I do think that there needs to be a distinction between publicly available information that can be gleaned online or obtained from a directory service for a nominal fee vs. information that's obtained from privately held sources through subterfuge/hacking/bribery or other illegal means. Basically, if you're just saving people a bit of work to do their own digging, should that really qualify as doxxing in a criminal or civil liability sense?
The government does it
when they publish lists of sex offenders AFTER they have been released from prison.
Before someone says that I am defending sex offenders, you can stop right there. My thoughts are that if a convicted sex offender is still a danger to society, don't let them out of jail.
So, if this new law is passed, does that mean that every police officer will be required to arrest every other police officer for following state laws re: publishing sex offender lists which is, in essence, doxxing?
Re: The government does it
The term sort of loses its negative connotation when they include things like public urination.
A couple thoughts..
How could that possibly jive with the first amendment?
and
Is there actually a line between intent to harass and intent to reveal that you think someone deserves derision?
Re:
It can't. There isn't.
Re:
The line is speech inherent to a crime.
"with the intent"
With the presumed intent seems like a better line.
One can not know the inner workings of another's mind.
Did Alex Jones MEAN to have his fan base send death threats to the Sandy Hook Parents?? Or were those messages just collateral damage in his shtick to get money from ignorant people?
Did that YA author MEAN to have her fanbase figure out whom she was talking about & have them descend upon her to the point where she removed all of her social media accounts for daring to think her books weren't that good for college students? Or was she just so upset over 1 tiny quote in 1 tiny paper she needed to speak out?
Did Ken White MEAN to hand out JLVD's office address & phone number to doxx him? Or was he just sharing the email as it was sent?
Does giving out easily found information so someone can contact an elected offical cross the line if 1 person out of 500 who saw it decided to call in a bomb threat instead of saying they disagreed with a proposal?
Does taking photos of people in public at a protest rise to that level or should a school have not caved to the possible trauma for others finding out they had been at a protest?
Doxxing is a tool, it can be used for good, it can be used for evil.
The problem is trying to understand the intent.
I totes doxxed some bad lawyer types, & despite what they told courts, I never misused what I knew.
I totes doxxed Craig Brittian & got his nudes he posted online.
If I released them would I be violating the proposed law?
Even if you could find them online for yourself easily if you were so motivated?
Trying to pass a quickly written law to "fix" the possibility of the Whistleblower being outed is doing the same thing over & over and expecting a different result. The problem is larger than the whistleblower & trying to quickly do something always leads to bad laws that sometimes we can't fix. See Also: Patriot Act, Bill allowing 9/11 Families to sue the Kingdom (despite there being no actual legal recourse possible).
The amusing thing is, if passed this would make Trump's calls to 'unmask' the whistleblower an illegal act. In fact ANY unmasking of a whistleblower by anyone other than the person themselves or as part of a trial or hearing... would likely be illegal.
