The Color Magenta, Or How T-Mobile Thinks It Owns A General Color
from the ownership-society dept
You might think that throwing a word like "magenta" into the Techdirt search engine wouldn't get you any results. But you would be wrong about that and you'd be wrong entirely because of T-Mobile and its parent company Deutsche Telekom. See, Telekom has trademark rights in several countries for a very specific shade of magenta. And with those trademarks, Telekom rather enjoys threatening other businesses that dare to use anything that remotely looks like magenta in their trade dress, whether the color in question is actually magenta or not, and regardless of whether the other company is even a competitor or not.
And Telekom is still at it to the present. A German court has informed a startup insurance company out of New York called Lemonade that it must cease to use the shade of pink it's been using in it's branding for three years.
New York-based Lemonade is a 3-year-old company that lives completely online and mostly focuses on homeowners and renter’s insurance. The company uses a similar color to magenta — it says it's "pink" — in its marketing materials and its website. But Lemonade was told by German courts that it must cease using its color after launching its services in that country, which is also home to T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom. Although the ruling only applies in Germany, Lemonade says it fears the decision will set a precedent and expand to other jurisdictions such as the U.S. or Europe.
“If some brainiac at Deutsche Telekom had invented the color, their possessiveness would make sense,” Daniel Schreiber, CEO and co-founder of Lemonade, said in a statement. “Absent that, the company’s actions just smack of corporate bully tactics, where legions of lawyers attempt to hog natural resources – in this case a primary color—that rightfully belong to everyone.”
Here is the branding for Lemonade. Judge for yourself whether you think it is somehow confusing with T-Mobile.
Does that branding use a pinkish purple? Yes, yes it does. How close is that color to that trademarked by Telekom? I have no earthly idea, nor do I much care. T-Mobile provides cellular service, whereas Lemonade provides insurance services. Those aren't in the same market. And whatever distinction Telekom might claim that its magenta color has earned, that distinction certainly doesn't magically make any of this confusing.
And, separately, it's still rather galling that a company like Telekom can somehow own the rights to a color in a way that causes it to think nobody else, full stop, can use it. And, yet, Lemonade complied with the court's instructions. But not without making another move.
Although Lemonade has complied with the ruling by removing its pink color from marketing materials in Germany, it’s also trying to turn the legal matter into an opportunity. The company today began throwing some shade in social media under the hashtag “#FreeThePink,” though a quick check on Twitter shows it’s gained little traction thus far: Schreiber, the company’s CEO, holds the top tweet under “#FreeThePink” with 13 retweets and 42 likes.
Lemonade also filed a motion today with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, or EUIPO, to invalidate Deutsche Telekom’s magenta trademark.
It would be absolutely delicious if Lemonade ended up getting Telekom's trademark invalidated. Free the pink.
Filed Under: magenta, trademark
Companies: deutsche telekom, lemonade, t-mobile
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Here in the US pink is the exclusive property of the Susan G Komen Foundation, or so they want you to believe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Really? So. I guess a lot of the ladies are going to have to dye their nipples. No big deal, though there may be some scuffles wherever people apply for the enforcement jobs.
More worrisome will be those homeowners who bought Owens-Corning rolled fiberglass insulation. Not only does fiberglass irritate skin, but I doubt that people will be eager to have jobs of crawling into attics to check for infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's enough to make me want to drop T-Mobile as my carrier of choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trademark Infringement: Don't try this at home, kids!
And now, I'll be waiting for Nickelodeon to be sued by T-Mobile for having a character both named and colored Magenta on Blue's Clues!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The color what?
T-who?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there any doubt now how much better off the world would be if we could send these corporations to Mars with their schoolyard squabbles?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
link sink fink
dink, twink, shlink, trink, rink, allink, mink, gink, nink.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's not magenta.
The T-Mobile color is not magenta, but fuchsia, not the color of fuchsia flowers, rather that awful pink that Wikipedia identifies as French fuchsia.
And if T-Mobile thinks they own that color, I'm pretty sure that Victoria's Secret's lawyers will have some words with them, since they believe they own all shades of PINK.
Now that would be a popcorn-worthy slugfest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oooh hex codes.
The T-Mobile brand color is #ed008c
If they want to claim that #ed008c is a T-Mobile brand, well, I guess. So long as #ed008b, #ed008d, #ed018c, #ec018c and #ee018c are all still available for public use.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply