Freelance Columnist Suggests Workaround To California's AB5: Submit One Giant, Regularly Edited, Column
We recently wrote about the many problems (even if created through good intentions) with California's new AB5 law that will turn many freelancers into employees. As we noted, a big part of the problem is that many freelancers don't want to be employees, and the law will almost certainly backfire, in making companies wary of hiring freelancers in California. The one area we focused in on (though many are impacted) is journalism, where the author of the bill, Lorena Gonzalez admitted upfront that she chose 35 submissions per year as the dividing line "arbitrarily," despite the fact that many freelancers will contribute a much higher number than 35 stories for many publications.
Andy Kessler, who is a freelance columnist for the Wall Street Journal, has a new piece highlighting how silly this new law is, including the fact that it seems based on the assumption that freelancers all really desire to be employees.
Like many independent contractors, I prefer not to be hired as an employee. I don’t want to attend company picnics or sit through mandatory sensitivity training. Shouldn’t I have the ability to choose? Apparently not in California, a job-destroying wrecking ball. On a more serious note, many disabled people or parents with young children would rather work freelance from home than trudge to an office. Retaining more workers directly will send employers’ costs up, up, up.
But Kessler has come up with a... uh... unique workaround so that he can continue his (mostly) weekly column at the Wall Street Journal. Just do it all as one giant submission that is regularly edited:
I could invoke the First Amendment and free speech, but I doubt it would fly. Maybe I could roll out the big guns by telling the court the law restricts my life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Especially liberty, which to me means, “Stop telling me what I can or can’t do.”
Maybe I should just keep quiet, but I guess that train has left. Instead, I plan to send one giant “submission” to The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 1, subject to updating and editing by me, which they are free to cut into 48 pieces (I do get the Monday holidays off). If that doesn’t work, I’ll claim I’m a psychologist, easing the pain of every lab rat abused by California politicians. After that, I hear Nevada is nice this time of year.
This is all obviously kind of silly, but that's part of the problem. When the law has people looking at these kinds of silly solutions, perhaps the problem is with the law.
Filed Under: ab5, andy kessler, california, freelancers, lorena gonzalez, workarounds
Reader Comments
"submissions" has this covered. -- And 35 IS an employee.
Fair enough.
But as usual, only NARROW focus makes this piece work.
There are thousands who want the assurance and benefits of being employed.
Re: "submissions" has this covered. -- And 35 IS an em
Free and fair employment, before anyone makes silly gainsaying, depends on a large pool of potential employers, NOT being shut out by crony capitalists, the LACK of Rich people controlling markets, a good strong economy, and so on.
Main point though is that Masnick NEVER has a thought for ordinary laborers, not even immigrants, as he chose to yet again disdain all such by not mentioning. They don't matter in his world, except that he wants a large labor pool of fairly desperate people so that he can have ten servants around his mansion, instead of only a couple.
…you’re fucking pathetic, man.
Re: Re: why you still here bro?
just admit you lied about leaving.
Re: ... And 35 IS an employee.
That's called 'telecommuting' these days. Many of us folks with full time jobs do this. Not a valid reason.
So will the $15 minimum wage, or any minimum wage for that matter. So will requiring restaurants (and uber!) to pay their staff the full minimum wage instead of forcing customers to pay (and wait staff to expect) tips.
Yes, replying to my own comment.
Telecommuting is still not a valid reason to want to freelance. But other conditions often applied to full time employment may be, such as non-competes, retaining copyrights, flexible work schedule/submission rate.
Not saying there aren't good reasons to want to freelance. Saying that those aren't some of them.
10 servants?
I love it when the trolls expose their ignorance. Like 10 servants could ever handle the Masnick Mansion. That place requires a staff of 20, minimum. ;)
Here's a solution. Set yourself up as a corporation that supplies articles to news outlets and pay yourself as an employee.
Re:
Seriously? Then you would have to pay corporate income tax, personal income tax and unemployment insurance along with a few other things I'm probably forgetting.
Rather then one giant submission subject to 48 separate edits, sign a contract for 1 story with 48 chapters to be delivered 1 chapter per Monday the WSJ is published.
Censorship test.
Just like taking out insurance for emotional distress if your favorite team loses by more than the pointspread, for emotional distress, would work.
No really, keep 'helping'
When the people you claim to be trying to 'help' find themselves forced to come up with ludicrous schemes in order to work around your 'help' I'd say it's time to admit that while your motivations may have been good(assuming it's not just a cheap PR stunt) your methods are seriously flawed and need to be either re-done or tossed entirely.
Newspapers, outside the USA, such as the Sydney Morning Herald, would not have to obey this law.
So I could see freelancers writing for non US publications where AB5 would not apply.
Since the SMH, for example, is an Australian publican, they would not subject to this law.
The problem with a workaround...
Is that it may also work around the solution to the original problem, which is that so many people were being hired and underpaid and underbenefited as freelancers that California decided it's time we can no longer have nice things.
If there is a workaround and it gets exploited so that Trader Joes aisle clerks can be forced to work as freelancers again, then it's a loophole that California will have to close.
Unless we find an alternative solution to stop companies from using freelancer rules to cheat labor out of things like health insurance and a living wage.
I'd say we could nationalize every business that cruelly exploits its employees. But I'm sure there are two dozen workable solutions that are less radical than that.
Wait. What?
They first limited the number of actions a freelancer can take before they become an employee? Not fix the broken system itself which forces people to go freelance? The fuck?
Like I fucking hate the gig economy because I think it is an adaptation into a market of an exaptation against employee abuse that was just a coping mechanism against employer abuse. And now instead of fixing said employer abuse they are just regulating the new market with what amounts to Red Flag laws.
