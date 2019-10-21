Bad Laws And The Best Of Intentions: Law Designed To 'Protect' Gig Workers May Destroy Journalism Freelancers
For years there have been arguments about the whole "gig work" economy, and how the various "gig workers" should be classified. Specifically, it historically came down to a question of whether or not they should be seen as contractors/freelancers or employees. Of course, the real answer should probably be "neither" and there should be a different classification altogether (if we must classify them). However, following a California Supreme Court ruling that found that the so-called "ABC Test" should be used for determining employment, California pushed for a law codifying that rule, which would, in theory, force tons of companies to reclassify contract/gig workers as "employees." Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law last month with a signing statement that claimed it was to combat the "hollowing out of our middle-class..." and suggesting this will somehow help workers.
Of course, there's what politicians say, and what their bills will actually do. And, so far, this bill, AB5, is looking like it will be a complete and utter disaster. First of all, on the side of gig workers for companies like Uber/Lyft/etc., those companies have already made it clear that they don't think the law applies to them, even though they were the kinds of companies most often cited when discussing the law. On top of that, they're pushing for a ballot measure that would effectively exempt them from the law even if it does apply to them (we've already discussed in the past just how ridiculous California's ballot measure procedure is...).
So, there's a damn good chance that this law won't come close to impacting the types of workers everyone was told it was designed to benefit. Instead... who it might hurt most are... journalists. A huge part of the journalism world works with freelance journalists, and they're now all realizing that the law may make journalism freelancing close to impossible. The author of AB5 had an apparently arbitrary and nonsensical standard applied to the bill concerning who would no longer qualify as a freelance journalist: anyone who writes more than 35 articles per year for a publication.
As for how lawmakers settled on the 35-submission figure, Gonzalez says that she and her team decided that a weekly columnist sounded like a part-time worker and so halved that worker's yearly submissions. After protest from some freelancers, the number was bumped up to 35. "Was it a little arbitrary? Yeah. Writing bills with numbers like that are a little bit arbitrary," she says.
That... is not good. When the lawmaker herself is admitting the process was effectively picking a number out of thin air and then making arbitrary adjustments. That's bad. And journalists are quite reasonably freaking out:
This law would functionally make it illegal for me to do my job in California. @LorenaSGonzalez please rethink this.
If you want to talk about the reality of freelance writing careers, I’m around. Contact me at https://t.co/cPuHPkpasehttps://t.co/6bcAOTw6pv
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) October 19, 2019
California legislation that eliminates work opportunities for freelance journalists isn't just bad policy, it's a dangerous path toward less independent journalism and more partisan info warfare.
I hope other Dems in California do the right thing and fix #AB5 https://t.co/nASoNUqyGX
— ⚡️Luis Gómez (@RunGomez) October 19, 2019
This is a good example of well-meaning gig economy reforms completely misunderstanding established industries. As a freelancer, I don’t want to be an employee and it wouldn’t work well for me https://t.co/SThWPAQFOP
— Haunted Adam Banks (@adambanksdotcom) October 19, 2019
I'm all for preventing exploitation but what's happening to freelancers in California right now is an absolute horror show. Capping "freelance articles" at twice per month based off some kind of "weekly column" metric? @LorenaSGonzalez has no clue how modern media actually works. https://t.co/a3UiNo7M0w
— Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) October 18, 2019
California Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez has launched a direct attack on press freedoms with her bill.
I’d say she should be ashamed of herself, but knowing her, shame is not a sensation she’s familiar with. https://t.co/WbL5g4Ho0W pic.twitter.com/V8Qj9Idbbp
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019
The author of the bill, Lorena Gonzales, has been responding on Twitter aggressively defending the plan. She eventually felt enough pressure to admit that she's open to change... but that they can't be put in place until after the law goes into effect in January.
I will continue to work with freelancers, the industry & unions that represent writers to see if there are further changes that should be made, especially for digital quick jobs. But, this won’t get resolved just on twitter. And it can’t happen before January. 7/
— Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) October 20, 2019
Of course, that doesn't ease any of the concerns of tons of journalism freelancers, especially in California, who are completely screwed by this "arbitrary" standard that completely messes up their ability to be journalism freelancers. Also this comes after she retweeted someone calling one of the freelance journalists calling out the problems of this bill "a selfish piece of shit."
2. After I tweeted above, hundreds of freelance reporters have told CA Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez how devastating her legislation will be
She’s responded defensively & retweeted this tweet calling me a “selfish piece of shit”
She plans on running for Secretary of State btw pic.twitter.com/BIWmRmVWIU
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2019
There are, clearly, good intentions behind this law. The concern about exploitation of workers by companies -- especially giant multi-billion dollar operations -- is a legitimate concern. But, as with so much that happens when you get politicians trying to write legislation without truly understanding what's happening, you get an end result that that doesn't solve the actual problem of exploitation, and only serves to make life worse for people who have the least power in the situation in the first place.
Journalists aren't the only ones concerned about AB5. Musicians are worried as well and very concerned on how it might effect them.
A friend of mine owns a well known recording studio in LA. He is worried that the law could identify him as the "employer" instead of who commissioned the work, the producer, the "band", or a label.
If CA goes the direction of "maximum stupidity", I could see a number of studios leaving LA for Nashville or NYC.
I've been hearing for years now that the gig economy is the future.
What a dreadful future it is.
More than we know?
Are there other careers affected like the food industry, tutoring, child/disability/elderly care, college sports, grad students, the entertainment industry, etc? I'm curious to know how bad this really is.
Journalists aren't the only ones concerned about AB5. Musicians are worried as well and very concerned on how it might effect them.
A friend of mine owns a well known recording studio in LA. He is worried that the law could identify him as the "employer" instead of who commissioned the work, the producer, the "band", or a label.
If CA goes the direction of "maximum stupidity", I could see a number of studios leaving LA for Nashville or NYC.
Law Designed To Destroy Journalism Freelancers, May Protect' Gig Workers!
That seems to be nearer the mark!
It is hard to feel sorry when it was the journalist them selves asking for this in the first place. Asking government to regulate a perceived problem away is never going to work out as well as letting the free market come to a solution.
There is a touch of irony that the Press is now up in arms about this as it now affects them but before hand they were all for killing the 'gig' economy when it hurt businesses they didn't like and they didn't care if they caused damage to the people who were happy with the freedom of their gig economy job.
Also don't most of the complaints regarding the abuse of gig economy jobs also apply to Freelancers, companies for decades have been pushing employees to take up Freelancer/Contractor/Self-Employed status to save money and get around employment laws.
I wonder how many of those Freelance Journalists should already be classed as Employee's under the law? (Or how similar their status to an Uber worker is).
why?
Why couldn't she change the law before it's passed. Just halt the process fix it and restart at whatever point is required so a bad bill doesnt become law.
I admit doing a halt might force the bill to start all the way at the beginning and I have no idea of the time and effort required but isn't that better than passing a bad law?
Good Write up with Both Sides of the story
https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/10/21/20924781/freelance-journalists-writers-ab-5-california
