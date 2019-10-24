TV Network Declares IPTV Tool Copyright Infringing, Even Though It's Just A Tool
To a certain segment of the population, just mentioning IPTV is enough to get them frothing at the mouth and shouting "copyright infringement" at anyone who will listen. This isn't entirely without cause, of course, as IPTV is a technology that can be used to infringe by streaming copyrighted TV shows and films. There are entire sites out there that list such infringing content, as well. But the fact remains that IPTV is a tool, not content that infringes copyright itself. As such, there are plenty of IPTV-related tools and uses out there that are perfectly legit.
Like Perfect Player, for instance. Perfect Player is an android app that allows the user to choose what IPTV playlists from 3rd party providers can be played. In other words, it's essentially a media player for IPTV streams. Upon installation, it does not come with infringing playlists to stream. What is watched on the player is entirely the choice of the end user. Despite all of this, one unnamed major pay-TV company filed a copyright complaint against the app with Google, arguing that because end users can use Perfect Player to infringe on copyright, the app itself was infringing. Google, frustratingly, complied and has delisted the app from the Play Store.
This week, however, the software – which has in excess of a million downloads from Google Play – was removed by Google because of a copyright complaint. It was filed by a major pay-TV provider, the name of which we’ve agreed not to publish while the complaint is ongoing.
It states that the software allows users to watch channels from unauthorized sources and is therefore illegal. However, there appears to be a considerable flaw in the pay-TV company’s arguments.
In common with the developers behind various torrent clients, Perfect Player’s developer doesn’t dictate how the software is used because no control can be exercised over that. Just like Windows Media Player, uTorrent, or even VLC (which has similar capabilities), it can be used for entirely legal purposes – or not, depending on the choice of the user.
In other words, it's a tool. Now, the entertainment industry has a long and storied history of pretending that tools that have perfectly legitimate uses are the world's greatest devils and somehow themselves infringe copyright. This goes back to the Betamax, and likely before that. But this particular case is one that ought to have the attention of a great many software providers out there, if not hardware providers as well. As the TorrentFreak post notes, if Perfect Player is infringing, why isn't Windows Media Player? They have the exact same capabilities. And, taken a step further, if Perfect Player is infringing because users can use it to infringe copyright, then why aren't android phones themselves infringing?
Is that line of thought extreme and ridiculous? Of course it is, but it's built off of the same ridiculous line of thinking as whoever complained about Perfect Player. TorrentFreak is rather charitable in positing that perhaps this TV company came across a version of Perfect Player that had already been loaded with pirate IPTV streams and is simply confused.
Giving the TV company the benefit of the doubt for a moment, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that it acquired a ready-configured copy of Perfect Player from a third-party that already contained a URL for a ‘pirate’ service. That could give the impression it’s a dedicated pirate app.
That being said, downloading a copy from Google Play would’ve highlighted the important differences between a non-configured player and one set up for piracy. That’s impossible now, of course, because Google has taken Perfect Player down.
The latest at the time of this writing is that Perfect Player will be filing a DMCA counternotice, having retained a lawyer. One hopes that some simple facts about what this app is and how it operates out of the box will be all that Google needs to get it relisted quickly. And maybe, just maybe, one TV industry player will learn a lesson about firing off DMCA notices without actually knowing what its talking about.
And maybe, just maybe, one TV industry player will learn a lesson about firing off DMCA notices without actually knowing what its talking about.
Still Zero consequences for filing bogus complaints...
Bluestacks plus Perfect Player equals IPTV Nirvana
Since companies don't seem to learn from their mistakes, let us make a comment highlight their mistake. PC users can use Bluestacks to emulate an android environment on their computers. They can then download apps exactly like Perfect Player and research how to do exactly what the network tv execs were afraid you were going to do anyway.
Re: Bluestacks plus Perfect Player equals IPTV Nirvana
Who is this "Bluestacks" you clowns are always attacking?
More garbage... yay?
I mean, you could, but why spend all the effort when there's already more than enough content out there either free or at reasonable prices that you never have to bother with any of that rubbish?
Windows Media Player is NOT same. You are LYING, Timmy.
WMP cannot get the specially curated lists of stolen content -- that requires PAYING to access, else people wouldn't need this program.
Re: Windows Media Player is NOT same. You are LYING, Timmy.
There's no need to lie to write slanted views, but Techdirt DOES, just can't keep from it.
And in any case, when a "tool" is specifically designed to and used to commit crimes, civil society sanctions it. You criminals have been hiding behind the "legitimate uses too" shield for too long now.
Re: Re: Windows Media Player is NOT same. You are LYING, Timmy.
Looks like my inventive names hit the "filters" now, only AC works...
Re: Ignorant motherfucker says what?
Hey bro. Just admit you lied about leaving here forever.
Re: Windows Media Player is NOT same. You are LYING, Timmy.
Correct, but any computer user with an RSS feed can do the same thing. And anything
Last time I checked, there isn't a version Windows Media Player for Android or iOS. And I seem to remember older versions of WMP being able to play media over the internet.
So we should shut down Hollywood? A lot of companies moved there to escape the licensing fees of the Edison company would have extracted for films. Yes, Hollywood was built on people "pirating" Edison patents.
A lot of legitimate technology can be used in illegal ways. Like a baseball bat can be used to hit a baseball, or used as a weapon of murder. Are we going to ban anything that could be used illegally? If so, we're all criminals using illegal objects, as anything can be used for illegal activity, even if just as a blunt weapon.
The real reason why the Pay-TV is DMCA-ing the app is because they see it as competition. And rather than innovate and try to improve, they chose the lazy way out and issued a (potentially-invalid) DMCA notice. Rarely are these things about artists and filmmakers not getting money (they don't get paid anyways), but of the gatekeepers keeping their stranglehold on media so they can buy solid-gold Humvee and diamond-studded swimming pools.
No app left unscathed
As the TorrentFreak post notes, if Perfect Player is infringing, why isn't Windows Media Player? They have the exact same capabilities. And, taken a step further, if Perfect Player is infringing because users can use it to infringe copyright, then why aren't android phones themselves infringing?
If 'it can be used to violate the law, therefore it will be treated as though it had' is the standard they want to use, then they'd best take a digital chainsaw to their app store(including their own apps unless they want to highlight their hypocrisy) to be consistent, as I suspect a good chunk of the apps there have at least some ability to violate at least one law if used in a particular way.
Re: No app left unscathed
I'm still waiting for facebook's app to be taken down for unlicensed porography, child porography, revenge pornography, soliciting sex, soliciting sex from minors, stalking, bullying, displaying too many cat memes, libel, slander, drug trafficking, conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder, and inciting a riot.
When will this end?
A car can be used to aid in a bank robbery, ergo cars should be deemed illegal?
