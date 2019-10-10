The Ellen Show Issues Copyright Takedown On Transformative Video Commenting On Her Friendship With President Bush
 

Whoops, Twitter The Latest To Use Two Factor Authentication Phone Numbers For Marketing

Failures

from the yeah-maybe-stop-doing-that dept

Thu, Oct 10th 2019 6:06amKarl Bode

When you sign up for security services like two-factor authentication (2FA), the phone number you're providing is supposed to be explicitly used for security. You're providing that phone number as part of an essential exchange intended to protect yourself and your data, and that information is not supposed to be used for marketing. Since we've yet to craft a formal privacy law, there's nothing really stopping companies from doing that anyway, something Facebook exploited last year when it was caught using consumer phone numbers provided explicitly for 2FA for marketing purposes.

It's not only a violation of your users' trust, it incentivizes them to not use two-factor authentication for fear of being spammed, making everybody less secure. As part of Facebook's recent settlement with the FTC the company was forbidden from using 2FA phone numbers for marketing ever again.

Having just watched Facebook go through this, Twitter has apparently decided to join the fun. In a blog post, the company this week acknowledged that participants of the company's Tailored Audiences and Partner Audiences advertising system may have had their phone numbers used for 2FA used for marketing as well:

"We cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this, but in an effort to be transparent, we wanted to make everyone aware. No personal data was ever shared externally with our partners or any other third parties. As of September 17, we have addressed the issue that allowed this to occur and are no longer using phone numbers or email addresses collected for safety or security purposes for advertising."

Security conscious folks had already grumbled about the way Twitter sets up 2FA, and those same folks weren't, well, impressed:

While it's nice that Twitter came out and admitted the error, you have to think it's unlikely this would happen were there real federal penalties for being cavalier about user privacy and security.

Last year, the company admitted to storing passwords for 330 million customers unencrypted in plain text, and a bug in the company's code also exposed subscriber phone number data, something Twitter knew about for two years before doing anything about it. Earlier this year Twitter acknowledged that another bug exposed the location data of its users to an unknown partner. And of course Jack's own account was hacked thanks to an SMS hijacking problem agencies like the FCC haven't been doing much (read: anything) about.

While there's understandable fear about the unintended consequences of poorly crafted privacy legislation, having at least some basic god-damned rules in place (including things like penalties for storing user data in plaintext, or using security-related systems like 2FA as marketing opportunities) would likely go a long way in deterring these kinds of "inadvertent oversights." Outside of the problematic COPPA (which applies predominately to kids), there are no real federal guidelines disincentivizing the cavalier treatment of user data, though apparently we're going to stumble through another 10 years of daily privacy scandals before "conventional wisdom" realizes that's a problem.

Filed Under: 2fa, marketing, phone numbers, two factor authentication
Companies: twitter

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2019 @ 6:30am

    GDPR?

    Sounds like a clear GDPR violation, using personal identifying information for something other than what it was provided for.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2019 @ 6:33am

    basic god-damned rules

    so a reflexive 'there-oughta-be-a-law' solution to this problem?

    more federal laws and penalties are the all-purpose solution to any and all problems?

    the government seems to have enormous problems crafting and applying laws of any kind; they can't even handle existing laws

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Alambangalee (profile), 10 Oct 2019 @ 6:42am

    clippingpathstyle.com

    This is a very helpful article for us and we have to know two-factor authentication. We hope to learn more from this site.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2019 @ 6:48am

    "[We] are no longer using phone numbers or email addresses collected for safety or security purposes for advertising."

    This line should never need to be uttered by anyone ever. It seems so dead-ass obvious that the mere fact they remotely got into the same ballpark as needing to say anything like it is unfathomably ridiculous.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 10 Oct 2019 @ 7:06am

      Re:

      It's like any of these kind of issues. If there's a lot of money to be made in between the stupid decision being made and them being caught, they'll happily do it. The only way it will stop is if there's real damage other than a moment of embarrassment when they issue their empty apology.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 10 Oct 2019 @ 7:30am

      Re:

      Frankly, I'm shocked they said anything at all. It's the sort of thing you expect a company to quietly fix behind the scenes and not say ANYTHING until the FTC files suit against them, at which point they act shocked and indignant, then deny all the way up until a settlement, or a fine is levied.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Ellen Show Issues Copyright Takedown On Transformative Video Commenting On Her Friendship With President Bush
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:06 Whoops, Twitter The Latest To Use Two Factor Authentication Phone Numbers For Marketing (7)
03:09 The Ellen Show Issues Copyright Takedown On Transformative Video Commenting On Her Friendship With President Bush (33)

Wednesday

19:39 Epic Games Settles With Cheating Minor To End Lawsuit (19)
15:37 Working Futures: The Future Of Work May Have Unexpected Consequences (18)
13:36 Ridiculous: Judge Says Devin Nunes' SLAPP Suit Against An Internet Cow And Others Can Continue (49)
11:59 Thin-Skinned Chinese Government Busy Making American Sports Orgs Look Silly On Free Speech Issues (94)
10:46 Trump Administration Demands An End To Strong Encryption While Being Exhibit A For Why We Need It (17)
10:40 Daily Deal: Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite (0)
09:24 FISA Court Finds The FBI Is Still Violating The Fourth Amendment With Its Abuse Of NSA Collections (15)
06:23 The Cable Industry Makes $28 Billion Annually In Bullshit Fees (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.