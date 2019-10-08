Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle

The DOJ Is Conflating The Content Moderation Debate With The Encryption Debate: Don't Let Them
Shell is an interface that acts between a user and an operating system which understands human-readable code and converts it into a form which the kernel understands. The shell script is then used in a variety of tasks to automate daily schedules. This Shell Scripting Training Bundle includes 4 comprehensive Shell Scripting Courses with 16+ hours of video tutorials and lifetime access. You'll learn shell scripting, Linux bash scripting, how to write shell programs and use them to save time with automated scripts. It's on sale for $20.

Filed Under: daily deal

