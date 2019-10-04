EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements
Working Futures: The Future Of Work Is Likely To Be Complicated

Daily Deal: 7" Capacitive Touch Screen with 2MP Camera for Raspberry Pi 2/3B/3B+

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuf dept

Fri, Oct 4th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

This RC070C is the latest 7-inch portable HDMI LCD monitor with a high resolution of 1024x600. This 7-inch monitor comes with a 2.0MP front camera that allows taking photos or video chat. It’s compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi 3B+, BB Black, Banana Pi, and other mainstream mini PCs. It even supports capacitive touch control letting you turn your Raspberry Pi into something closer to an iPad. You can also choose to use it as a general-purpose HDMI monitor to connect with a computer and use as a sub-display. Additionally, it works as a Windows PC monitor. It's on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements
Working Futures: The Future Of Work Is Likely To Be Complicated
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:03 NY Times Opinion Section Gets CDA 230 Wrong AGAIN! (0)
10:44 Working Futures: The Future Of Work Is Likely To Be Complicated (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: 7" Capacitive Touch Screen with 2MP Camera for Raspberry Pi 2/3B/3B+ (0)
09:34 EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements (10)
06:21 Surprise! Buzzfeed Links Bogus Net Neutrality Comments Directly To Broadband Industry (22)
03:19 DOJ Boss Joins UK, Australian Gov't In Asking Facebook To Ditch Its End-To-End Encryption Plan (26)

Thursday

19:24 Jerry Seinfeld Wins BS 'Comedians In Cars' Copyright Suit That Was Filed Way, Way Too Late (12)
15:18 California Police Department Wants Five Days Notice And The Personal Info Of Requesters Before Turning Over Misconduct Records (22)
12:19 Copyright Troll Loses Jury Trial... Which Might Lead To Him Paying Legal Fees In Multiple Lawsuits (12)
10:44 DOJ Using The FOSTA Playbook To Attack Encryption (42)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.