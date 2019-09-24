Techdirt Podcast Episode 226: The 'Facebook Supreme Court'

from the or-whatever-you-call-it dept

The latest big news in the ongoing discussion about social media moderation is the release of Facebook's official plans for its independent oversight board, which will review content moderation decisions in an attempt to bring some transparency and due process to the system. This week we're joined by returning guest Professor Kate Klonick, who was present as an observer at Facebook covering the entire planning process, to discuss the many interesting questions around what Facebook would probably prefer people stop calling the "Facebook Supreme Court".

Filed Under: content moderation, facebook oversight board, kate klonick, oversight board

Companies: facebook