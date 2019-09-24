Other Big CJEU Case Says Google Must Put Certain Links At The Top Of Search Results
from the must-carry dept
While most of the attention today was focused on the CJEU "right to be forgotten" ruling concerning global censorship, the court actually released another ruling concerning the right to be forgotten, again around disagreement between French regulators and Google. And, as intermediary liability expert Daphne Keller notes, this ruling may turn out to be more interesting in the long run.
This case involved how Google should deal with "sensitive data," when it's a part of a RTBF request. The court does decide that a "notice and takedown" regime makes sense for such sensitive content, which is better than the possible alternative advanced by some: that the law requires Google to pro-actively stop the indexing of such sensitive information (or even to first get consent). The court points out that this wouldn't make any sense at all, given how search engines work:
In practice, it is scarcely conceivable — nor, moreover, does it appear from the documents before the Court — that the operator of a search engine will seek the express consent of data subjects before processing personal data concerning them for the purposes of his referencing activity.
But what really stands out is what appears to be a totally uncalled for random aside by the court towards the end of the ruling:
It must, however, be added that, even if the operator of a search engine were to find that that is not the case because the inclusion of the link in question is strictly necessary for reconciling the data subject’s rights to privacy and protection of personal data with the freedom of information of potentially interested internet users, the operator is in any event required, at the latest on the occasion of the request for de-referencing, to adjust the list of results in such a way that the overall picture it gives the internet user reflects the current legal position, which means in particular that links to web pages containing information on that point must appear in first place on the list.
This seems like it could be a very big deal. It's the court saying that Google is required to make sure that top search results "reflects the current legal position." In other words, if someone was exonerated after being accused of a crime, that must now be the top link. As Keller notes, this is going to have some strange consequences that probably won't be very good:
- If the top results on searches for the data subject's name would otherwise not be about the criminal case, this creates a serious Streisand effect.
- This invites all kinds of abuse by SEOs and reputation management companies.
— Daphne Keller (@daphnehk) September 24, 2019
Having a court come in and tell a search engine what is "required" to be the top search result, tossed off without much detail or thought in a world where getting certain links to certain places on search engines is literally an entire industry, is going to have pretty significant consequences -- nearly all of them I can guarantee you the court did not even begin to think about.
Filed Under: cjeu, cnil, eu, links, must carry, right to be forgotten, rtbf, search engines, search results, seo
Companies: google
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Are the goose and the gander on the same page?
Let us say that George Smythe has been acquitted of some dastardly deed and this then pops to the top of the search list. Let us also assume that my name is also George Smythe. That would mean that anyone searching for my name could assume that I had been, at the very least, accused of some dastardly deed. How well will that play out?
I would like to know how those in favor of the RTBF feel about smearing others, intentionally or not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are the goose and the gander on the same page?
What I want to know is why do people assume that people name are unique when government assign them a number to distinguish the from other people with the same name?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Are the goose and the gander on the same page?
Those numbers don't tend to be public knowledge, but names are. Are you recommending the publication of personally identifying numbers? Do you have any idea that would do for identity thieves?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Are the goose and the gander on the same page?
Those numbers should not be published, just like people should not assume search results on a name refer to the same person, or the person they are researching, without further evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Solve' one problem and create another
While good advice that would seem to run counter to the idea behind rulings like this, where the assumption is that people will take whatever the first results are as true at face value, and as such it's important that the more recent stuff is at the top.
For the people who aren't likely to do more digging before making making an evaluation of a person, and thereby need to see the newer stuff first, someone having the same name as a person accused of a crime is likely to be lumped right in with them, such that the court's 'solution' would seem to have replaced one problem with another.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, gov't CAN tell GOOGLE what to publish and where.
There goes one of your frequent assertions, kids.
However, I don't see much programmatic trouble here. Soon as a hit in the exception list, it inserts the required link, and done.
That exception list in first place is the major obstacle. Of course, as I pointed out last week, the Ruling Class simply isn't going to allow their information to be found and exposed, so exceptions are de facto intrinsic to "search engines".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So, gov't CAN tell GOOGLE what to publish and where.
“There goes one of your frequent assertions, kids.”
Whatever helps keep the voices in your head to a reasonable volume bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look, it's easy, just like this
If people are going to respond to Blue the least they can do is strip out/replace the subject line. While it's not as bad now as when they used to put entire sentences up there so every one of their marks was repeating their comments by responding it's still rather counter-productive to have the comment hidden so that people only have to deal with their garbage if they want to yet still have whatever inanity subject-line they went with repeated with every reply.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Outside of the United States, where the First Amendment doesn’t apply? Probably, yeah.
Within the United States, where the First Amendment applies and the government cannot compel speech from people and (in general) from corporations? Yep, the government can’t do that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So, Troll can't read
There goes one of your frequent assertions
Please cite the "frequent" assertion you mean?
And by "Government" are you suggesting the US Government should toss out the first amendment and tell Google what to say? Do you hate free speech so much you'd let government toadies censor you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He would if they invoked copyright as the reason for that censorship. 😁
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The eternal pity cry of anti-government "No censorship except Copyright - we love giving corporations money!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't Tell Trump
How can you tell what's true?
Headline: Trump exonerated by Muller Investigation
The President and Fox news says its true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or, y'know, it could be the court not being absolutely perfect in drafting its decision.
What you quoted could easily be interpreted to mean that if, say, somebody had been exonerated in a criminal case, that link would have to appear first among links mentioning the case. If the criminal case were minor 20-year-old bullshit, all of the links about it might still be on the tenth page, below more relevant material. Or nonexistant, for that matter.
And even if you don't accept that interpretation, I bet they will correct it quickly if it ever becomes a problem.
Now, whether it's possible for a computer to meet even that standard is another question. I sure don't know how I'd write code to figure out the current legal interpretation of anything. Maybe they'll accept "best efforts and quick correction". Which is still a can of worms. But why not stick to that real can of worms rather than jumping on things that are almost certainly unintentional and won't stick anyway?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A search engine is being asked to make judgemental decisions, all I want is a search engine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You don't want a search engine that presents the current and correct link before the obsolete and incorrect link?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is it wrong that I want to see this kind of chaos unfold here?
I think something like this would be great. The SEO con artists messing around with things that are mandated by law, and nobody having any reasonable way of stopping them. Tying Google's hands, and making the concerns around this issue much much worse. God, imagine the new industries that would have to be created, simply to deal with something like this, and the fallout. It would be grand. Grand, I tell you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perhaps folders of links rather than single entries.
The court's (unwritten) assumption is that only a small number of results will be in the top links but a crapflood of system-gaming entries will generate multiple "first place" results. Will the court then be required to sort this list daily, or will search engine operators be required to make sure the list is no older than "one hour" with hefty fines for non-compliance?
Keeping in mind that no system will be perfect, and that the list of people seeking RTBF is not currently massive, perhaps this option:
Rather than having multiple single "first" links swamping the search results and growing down "exponentially", those could instead be placed in a single link that points to a folder of "firsts". At least the top 10 results will not then grow full of SEO abuse.
Any attempts by SEO abusers will require those to be approved by the court first, even if that involves a continuous crapflood of approval notifications to the court. Otherwise it's like everyone trying to put up posters on the same piece of wall.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply