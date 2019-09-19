House Joins The Senate In Moving Forward On Plan To Massively Increase Copyright Trolling
For quite some time now we've been talking about why the CASE Act, which sets up a special copyright "court" with lower barriers to entry for copyright holders, is such a bad idea. There are all sorts of problems with it, starting with the fact that we already have a massive copyright trolling problem, and the CASE Act is deliberately designed to make it worse. While supporters like to pretend that the CASE Act is the equivalent of a "small claims" court, it actually can lead to damages awards up to $30,000, which is way higher than a standard small claims court.
That said, as with so many copyright bills before it, Congress ignores all the problems associated with the CASE Act, because a bunch of vested interests pretend that there's some real problems solved by this law. So, once again, the bill has moved forward, this time with the House passing the bill out of the Judiciary Committee, meaning that it can go to a full vote on the floor. The end result here would be really dangerous for free speech online, but no one in Congress seems to care about it. Yet.
EFF is asking people to contact their elected officials in Congress to let them know that theyshould not massively expand copyright in this manner, which will only lead to that much more extortion and shakedowns, while creating even more chilling effects for free expression online.
Corporate Rights
Hey Corporations have the Right to protect their Imaginary Property. And they are going to spend whatever it takes to make Copyright Great Again.
I wonder how the people who decry corporate censorship feel about corporations having more power to censor people using copyright. 🤔
Re: Corporate Rights
Are you happy with laws around copyright being extended so that the only way you can get anything published is to get it approved by a publisher, including all sites using the letters to the editor model for comments?
Re: Re: Corporate Rights
Poe's law has struck in this instance. Gary is running a parody of our usual Pro-copyright lobby.
Soon after the intellectual property con game is made legal, there will be a huge new insurance market. I wonder how much it will cost to purchase this new intellectual property insurance.
