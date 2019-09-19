Something Has Spooked AT&T Enough To Warrant Bringing Their Top Lobbyist Out Of Retirement
 

House Joins The Senate In Moving Forward On Plan To Massively Increase Copyright Trolling

Copyright

from the this-is-bad dept

Thu, Sep 19th 2019 1:31pmMike Masnick

For quite some time now we've been talking about why the CASE Act, which sets up a special copyright "court" with lower barriers to entry for copyright holders, is such a bad idea. There are all sorts of problems with it, starting with the fact that we already have a massive copyright trolling problem, and the CASE Act is deliberately designed to make it worse. While supporters like to pretend that the CASE Act is the equivalent of a "small claims" court, it actually can lead to damages awards up to $30,000, which is way higher than a standard small claims court.

That said, as with so many copyright bills before it, Congress ignores all the problems associated with the CASE Act, because a bunch of vested interests pretend that there's some real problems solved by this law. So, once again, the bill has moved forward, this time with the House passing the bill out of the Judiciary Committee, meaning that it can go to a full vote on the floor. The end result here would be really dangerous for free speech online, but no one in Congress seems to care about it. Yet.

EFF is asking people to contact their elected officials in Congress to let them know that theyshould not massively expand copyright in this manner, which will only lead to that much more extortion and shakedowns, while creating even more chilling effects for free expression online.

Filed Under: case act, congress, copyright, copyright trolling, small claims

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 19 Sep 2019 @ 11:44am

    Corporate Rights

    Hey Corporations have the Right to protect their Imaginary Property. And they are going to spend whatever it takes to make Copyright Great Again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 19 Sep 2019 @ 1:36pm

      I wonder how the people who decry corporate censorship feel about corporations having more power to censor people using copyright. 🤔

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Sep 2019 @ 2:02pm

      Re: Corporate Rights

      Are you happy with laws around copyright being extended so that the only way you can get anything published is to get it approved by a publisher, including all sites using the letters to the editor model for comments?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Sep 2019 @ 2:51pm

    Soon after the intellectual property con game is made legal, there will be a huge new insurance market. I wonder how much it will cost to purchase this new intellectual property insurance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Something Has Spooked AT&T Enough To Warrant Bringing Their Top Lobbyist Out Of Retirement
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:31 House Joins The Senate In Moving Forward On Plan To Massively Increase Copyright Trolling (5)
12:04 Something Has Spooked AT&T Enough To Warrant Bringing Their Top Lobbyist Out Of Retirement (18)
10:44 Buried Whistleblower Report Apparently Involves President Trump's Conversations With A Foreign Leader (43)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Shopify And Ecommerce Expert Bundle (0)
09:26 Feds Investigating Next Round Of Sites Accused Of Facilitating Sex Trafficking (14)
06:22 'Subscription Fatigue' Looms As Comcast Reveals Yet Another New Streaming TV Platform (33)
03:23 Appeals Court Refuses To Grant Immunity To Sheriff Who Engaged In Extortion To Go After A Whistleblower (15)

Wednesday

19:29 Monster Energy Opposes Teenager's Trademark Application Over Logos Not At All Similar (16)
15:35 Australian Aboriginal Flag Mess Is Getting Worse -- All Thanks To Copyright (28)
13:34 Security Researchers Whose 'Penetration Test' Involved Breaking And Entering Now Facing Criminal Charges (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.