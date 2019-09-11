Hotel Lobbyists Push Forward Their Plan To Kill The Internet Because They Hate Competing Against Airbnb
Daily Deal: The Mega Microsoft Office 2019 Course Bundle

Wed, Sep 11th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Stay ahead of the curve and gain the edge in your career by conquering not only Microsoft Office but Windows too with the Mega Microsoft Office 2019 Course Bundle. Sharpen your skills with our 11 courses, and save yourself hours and improve your productivity ten-fold. Exploit the full functionality of the Office suite, and be able to do exactly what you want to do in Excel, VBA, Access, Powerpoint, Word, Outlook, Windows 10 and Visio. It's on sale for $39.

