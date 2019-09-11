Daily Deal: The Mega Microsoft Office 2019 Course Bundle
Yes, News Sites Need To Get Out Of The Ad Surveillance Business -- But Blame The Advertisers As Well

DOJ Wants Apple, Google To Hand Over Names And Phone Numbers Of 10,000 App Users

Privacy

from the government-still-in-the-pointless-acquisition-business dept

Wed, Sep 11th 2019 10:44amTim Cushing

Let's hope this isn't the only scope discussed by the court handling this case, detailed here by Thomas Brewster of Forbes.

[T]he government wants Apple and Google to hand over names, phone numbers and other identifying data of at least 10,000 users of a single gun scope app, Forbes has discovered. It’s an unprecedented move: Never before has a case been disclosed in which American investigators demanded personal data of users of a single app from Apple and Google. And never has an order been made public where the feds have asked the Silicon Valley giants for info on so many thousands of people in one go.

Well, "made public" might be overstating things. The DOJ did not want this made public but the document it wanted sealed made it to the public docket briefly before being disappeared by the court system. It targets users of the Obsidian 4 app, which controls rifle scopes made by American Technologies Network Corp.

What the government claims this is about barely seems connected to what it's asking for.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department is seeking information as part of a broad investigation into possible breaches of weapons export regulations. It’s looking into illegal exports of ATN’s scope, though the company itself isn’t under investigation, according to the order. As part of that, investigators are looking for a quick way to find out where the app is in use, as that will likely indicate where the hardware has been shipped.

Acquiring the data of thousands of innocent app users isn't going to benefit government investigators in any great way. Sifting through tons of garbage data doesn't make anyone's job any easier. What it will do is give the government a lot of information on people not suspected of engaging in criminal acts -- data it can hold onto indefinitely if no one's paying attention.

And it's a lot of information. The DOJ is seeking phone numbers and names linked to accounts that have downloaded the app. It also wants data on when users used the app. All this in furtherance of an investigation that doesn't seem to contain much investigating at this point.

It’s unclear just whom ICE is investigating. No public charges have been filed related to the company or resellers of its weapons tools.

With this data grab, the government will have a chance to explore its options. If investigating weapon manufacturers isn't proving fruitful, maybe someone else in the 10,000+ pool of "suspects" will prove to be a more interesting target. The government isn't above fishing for criminal activity when performing supposedly-targeted searches. And if it wanders too far afield from its original aim, it can always argue the "fish" at the end of its 10,000 lines would have been "inevitably discovered" during the course of its fishing expedition.

Unfortunately, we don't know (yet) whether this ridiculous data request was granted. If a judge somehow managed to sign off on this, there's a good chance it will be rethought once Google or Apple tell the government they're not going to be handing over massive amounts of data the government hasn't shown it needs, much less has earned access to.

Filed Under: apps, doj, fishing expedition, gun scope, ice, obsidian 4, rifle scopes, weapons export
Companies: american technologies network corp., apple, atn, google

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 11 Sep 2019 @ 10:48am

    Acquiring the data of thousands of innocent app users isn't going to benefit government investigators in any great way. Sifting through tons of garbage data doesn't make anyone's job any easier.

    Because when you're looking for a needle, trucking in more haystacks is definitely the best idea.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2019 @ 10:59am

    Wouldn't this be an ATF concern? Or is it because the scopes have allegedly been sent out of the country?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:09am

    Export Controls Sounds Like a Pretty Simple Request...

    So, if they government is worried about export controls, why not just request any users that have used the app within the boundaries of the export control?

    Seems like that would be an easier way to ask for what they want' without the collateral damage. Not saying that there isn't valid reasons for innocent people to have a firearm there (a foreign national hunting in a arms restricted country, etc)

    But my guess is that is just a ruse for something else. Oh how little we trust our government institutions these days. More than likely it is compiling an unconstitutional 'secret' list like the TSA, DHS, and countless other Acronymed Agencies are so fond of...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Max, 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:13am

    And you wonder why I have an instinctive NOPE! reaction to any app requiring creation of an account or handing over personal details of any granularity...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:16am

      Re:

      Wouldn't help you here. This is looking for the info on people who downloaded the app from Google Play or the App Store. That transaction record exists regardless of account creation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:19am

    Slightly off topic, but why would anyone want to connect a cell phone to a rifle scope .. to stream some really bad shit?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:37am

      Re:

      Scopes need to be adjusted via minute changes on a per person, per scope, and per weapon basis. An electronically controlled scope could make far more minute adjustments and potentially save settings based on a combination of factors. And a phone is as good a control mechanism as any.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    BurningWoodchipper (profile), 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:21am

    And the haystack gets bigger

    Look at the reviews for the app - there are a LOT of people downloading it (and leaving reviews) expressly to junk up the data.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:26am

      Re: And the haystack gets bigger

      I find it interesting that Google Play lists 42 similar apps that are not being targeted. Think of the potential haystack losses.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Michael, 11 Sep 2019 @ 11:44am

        Re: Re: And the haystack gets bigger

        No, Google Play lists 42 similar apps that we have not seen an accidentally disclosed records request document for.

        It could be they targeted a single app for a specific reason, or it could be they have this same request for all 43 apps and the court just didn't accidentally disclose the requests for any of the others.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2019 @ 12:06pm

      Re: And the haystack gets bigger

      Tis the only reason i installed it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2019 @ 12:43pm

    Where are the usual police state advocates that show up around here?

    The ones that are generally saying that something like this should happen so that the police have an easier time of finding bad guys?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JdL (profile), 11 Sep 2019 @ 1:22pm

    Why don't they save time

    ... and just tell every company to turn over personal information of every buyer everywhere? No, that would be heating up the pot too fast. Give 'em a year or so and see if we're not there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The Mega Microsoft Office 2019 Course Bundle
Yes, News Sites Need To Get Out Of The Ad Surveillance Business -- But Blame The Advertisers As Well
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:55 Yes, News Sites Need To Get Out Of The Ad Surveillance Business -- But Blame The Advertisers As Well (10)
10:44 DOJ Wants Apple, Google To Hand Over Names And Phone Numbers Of 10,000 App Users (13)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Mega Microsoft Office 2019 Course Bundle (0)
09:28 Hotel Lobbyists Push Forward Their Plan To Kill The Internet Because They Hate Competing Against Airbnb (16)
06:21 Verizon Can't Stop Over-hyping 5G; This Time In NFL Stadiums (21)
03:22 Months After Christchurch Shooting, The Australian Government Is Issuing Site-Blocking Orders Targeting Footage Of The Incident (19)

Tuesday

19:33 Tales From The Platform Wars: Steam Dev Says Calling 'Metro Exodus' Epic Exclusive Unfair Wasn't Intended To Incite (65)
15:57 The Internet Remains Broken In The Ninth Circuit And, At Least For Now, The Third (46)
13:55 Techdirt Podcast Episode 224: Trying To Be Optimistic About The Internet (3)
12:20 Equifax Victims Jump Through Hoops To Nab Settlement Money They Won't Get Anyway (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.