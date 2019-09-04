Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle

Pro Tip: Don't Send A Completely Bogus Defamation Threat To A Website That Employs A Former ACLU Badass
Wed, Sep 4th 2019 10:40amDaily Deal

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle has 3 courses and a kit with a Pi 3B+ to get you up and running in no time. This starter kit is perfect for anybody with an interest in STEM projects. You'll get a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. Two courses cover the fundamentals of working with Pi and a third course teaches you how to integrate your projects with Amazon Alexa. The bundle is on sale for $140.

