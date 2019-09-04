Pro Tip: Don't Send A Completely Bogus Defamation Threat To A Website That Employs A Former ACLU Badass
If you happen to recognize the name Jamie Lynn Crofts, it may be from the truly amazing amicus brief she filed two years ago in the nutty SLAPP lawsuit that coal boss Bob Murray filed against comedian John Oliver after Oliver did a (very funny) segment about coal and coal jobs that talked a fair bit about Bob Murray. Crofts, at the time working for the ACLU in West Virginia, filed an amicus brief that was truly wonderful to behold, including sections entitled "The Ridiculous Case at Hand" and "Anyone Can Legally Say "Eat Shit, Bob!" and "You Can't Sue People for Being Mean to You, Bob" and "You Can't Get a Court Order Telling the Press How to Cover Stories, Bob."
Anyway, it appears that Jamie has since moved on from the ACLU, and it appears that she's now regularly writing about legal issues for Wonkette, and doing a pretty damn good job of it as well, looking through her recent stories. I wish I'd known that before, as I would have followed her coverage much more closely. However, Jamie truly shines when dealing with bullshit censorial threats, and apparently the performance artists known as "Diamond and Silk" decided to send a laughably sketchy "cease and desist" letter to Wonkette over some of their coverage of Diamond and Silk and whatever it is that they do. Jamie's response is entitled In The Matter Of Diamond And Silk's Very Real Lawyer v. Wonkette: Bring It, Sh*thead, which maybe gives you a sense of the spirit of her reply.
Normally, in this space, we'd go through and highlight the absurdity of the threat letter, but, honestly, we can't do half as good a job as Jamie does (we probably couldn't do 20% as good a job). So you should go read the whole thing, but here's a snippet.
They gave us 24 hours to STOP THE BESMIRCHES, lest we FACE THE WRATH of the consummate professional who wrote this letter.
Libelizing and Slanderification!
Let's talk about how the law actually works, here. Here in the US of A, we have this little thing called the First Amendment. And because of it, you don't get to sue people for being mean to you. In fact, making fun of assholes is a proud American tradition, much like obesity and electing white supremacists.
Even private citizens can only sue for false statements of fact that harm their reputation. And for public figures, which Diamond and Silk unfortunately and undeniably are, it's a lot harder. Public figures have to show that any actual false statements were made "with actual malice."
It's a pretty basic thing in American law that you don't get to sue media organizations -- or mommybloggers -- just because you don't like what they have to say. The US Supreme Court has been pretty clear throughout the years that political speech, in particular, receives the most protection. That's because "speech concerning public affairs is more than self-expression; it is the essence of self-government." Garrison v. Louisiana, 379 U.S. 64 74-75 (1964).
What's really fun about the truth requirement is that it means you get to request documents from the other side and argue in court about whether or not the particular statements are, in fact, true. So if Calcite and Burlap actually sued us for this, one of the actual issues would be whether Wonderbitch really does hate them for being so dumb. And they'd have to show that their "reputation," such as it is, was harmed by what she wrote.
Discovery would be LIT.
Not only would we get to explore exactly how Quartz and Cotton-Poly Blend prop up white nationalism, we'd get to ask them why they think our articles are false and what kind of sketchy sources they get their money from.
I swear there's a lot more there and it just gets better and better and better. So go read it. And, yeah, maybe don't send a bogus legal threat letter to a site that employs a former ACLU 1st Amendment lawyer who is famous for filing a brief in court about how it's legal to say "Eat Shit, Bob!"
As much as I hate frivolous, nuisance lawsuits, I really hope Zircon and Nylon are dumb enough to go through with this one as the discovery process would make so much of the inner workings of the right wing media grift machine a matter of public record.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Entertaining, but....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Entertaining, but....
going thru the site, there is 1 thing thats going to be fun..
the WORD 'Brand'...really comes up allot.
anyone got a registered, listing of That 'Brand"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is that letter even real?
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply