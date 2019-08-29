Man Spends Three Months In Jail Because A Drug Dog And A Field Test Said His Honey Was Methamphetamines
 

The FCC Doesn't Actually Know How Many People Have Broadband

Broadband

from the busted-data dept

Thu, Aug 29th 2019 6:11amKarl Bode

For a country that likes to talk about "being number one" a lot, that's sure not reflected in the United States' broadband networks, or the broadband maps we use to determine which areas lack adequate broadband or competition (resulting in high prices and poor service). Our terrible broadband maps are, of course, a feature not a bug. ISPs have routinely lobbied to kill any efforts to improve data collection and analysis, lest somebody actually realize the telecom market is a broken mono/duopoly whose dysfunction reaches into every aspect of tech.

While these shaky maps have been the norm for several decades, recent bipartisan pressure by states (upset that they're not getting their share of taxpayer subsidies because we don't actually know where broadband is) has finally forced even the Ajit Pai FCC and the telecom industry to take some modest action.

US Telecom, a lobbying org largely backed by AT&T, has been conducting trials in Missouri and Virginia that utilize a new broadband mapping system that integrates hundreds of millions of data points, statistical scoring, and managed crowdsourcing to get a far more accurate assessment of broadband availability. The results? A huge chunk of the areas the FCC has long claimed have broadband, don't:

"In Missouri and Virginia, up to 38% of rural homes and businesses that the FCC counts as having broadband access actually do not, the new research found. That's more than 445,000 unconnected homes and businesses that the FCC would call "served" with its current system.

Given that the new research covered just two states with a combined population of 14.6 million (or 4.5% of the 327.2 million people nationwide), it's likely that millions of homes nationwide have been wrongly counted as served by broadband. A full accounting of how the current data exaggerates access could further undercut FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's claims that repealing net neutrality rules and other consumer protection measures have dramatically expanded broadband access."

Granted most of this is due to the flawed Form 477 data the FCC collects from ISPs. Historically, nobody has confirmed that the data ISPs provided is really accurate, letting ISPs spend years falsely overstating broadband availability. The FCC's methodology had long made the problem worse by determining an entire census blocked "served" with broadband if just one home in that zone had broadband.

The industry has long opposed more accurate mapping because it would only serve to highlight the industry's coverage and competitive shortcomings. That's a major reason why the FCC's $350 million broadband map omits pricing data and largely hallucinates both availability and speeds. And the industry is only finally buckling to pressure now because it knows better mapping efforts are inevitable, and they want to be the ones in control of the data. Some consumer advocates are understandably concerned that less transparency into the raw data may be the industry's broader goal.

Whether the FCC will adopt US Telecom's approach is unclear. But what is clear is that the agency tasked with improving broadband deployment in the US doesn't actually know who has broadband and hasn't for the better part of the last decade. What's also fairly clear is that the Pai FCC's claims that gutting consumer protections (like net neutrality) have dramatically boosted broadband availability, are routinely not supported by, you know, facts. It's kind of hard to claim your policies are having a profound impact on broadband availability when you don't actually know where broadband's available in the first place.

Filed Under: ajit pai, broadband, competition, fcc, mapping

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 29 Aug 2019 @ 6:50am

    Government.... where facts don't matter, just if the campagin donations clear.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Richard Bennett, 29 Aug 2019 @ 7:16am

    Of course we know how many people have broadband. We would tell you, but you pirates keep demanding for Title II. So go fuck yourself, Bodey McBodeface!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    norahc, 29 Aug 2019 @ 8:22am

    This is because when the FCC repealed.net neutrality, it became an FTC matter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 29 Aug 2019 @ 8:32am

    Fixed Headline typo

    The FCC Doesn't Actually CARE How FEW People Have Broadband

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Aug 2019 @ 8:42am

    i dont think that is the only question and i'll bet they dont know the answer to this one either.

    how many homes have broadband that is of a decent speed, particularly when those homes are being ripped off paying for the ISP advertised speeds which are far in excess of what they are actually getting!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Man Spends Three Months In Jail Because A Drug Dog And A Field Test Said His Honey Was Methamphetamines
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:11 The FCC Doesn't Actually Know How Many People Have Broadband (5)
03:11 Man Spends Three Months In Jail Because A Drug Dog And A Field Test Said His Honey Was Methamphetamines (11)

Wednesday

19:23 Canadian Brewery Changes Name Of Brew Due To Peanut Butter Company Bully That Doesn't Ship In Canada (13)
15:03 California's 'Model' Police Use-Of-Force Law Won't Change Much About Deadly Force Deployment (16)
13:08 Guy Sues Facebook For Violating Basically All The Laws, For Shutting Down His Account And For Everything Else Bad Facebook Has Ever Done (42)
10:45 The Patent And Trademark Office Is Apparently Branching Out Into The Immigration Enforcement Business (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle (0)
09:42 Protocols, Not Platforms: A Technological Approach to Free Speech (56)
06:51 New Government Documents Reveal That Backpage Was Actively Helping Law Enforcement Track Down Traffickers (48)
03:49 Court Rejects Plaintiff's Attempt To Seal His Entire Lawsuit Against A Website That Publishes Court Documents (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.