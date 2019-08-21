Potentially Big News: Top CEOs Realizing That 'Maximizing Shareholder Value' Isn't A Great Idea
For the better part of two years, I've been noodling on a post (I've half written it a bunch of times) talking about how perhaps the biggest problem with so much of what we see today can be tied up in two related concepts: "fiduciary duty to shareholders" and the idea of "maximizing shareholder value." I talked a little about this a few weeks back in highlighting how almost all of the problems that people talk about when they complain about big tech can really be traced back to Wall Street and this idea of maximizing shareholder value.
Conceptually, maximizing shareholder value makes some sense, but only if you don't think about it for more than a few minutes. Because the whole thing falls apart as soon as you ask "over what time frame?" I first wrote about this back in 2006, in what I called the "time function of profits," in trying to understand why so many people were claiming that Craigslist's approach to grow slowly (but massively) by leaving most of their site free and not doing all sorts of icky stuff, was seen by some as "leaving money on the table" or even being anti-capitalist. As I pointed out then, that only made sense if you thought in the very short-term. Taking a longer term view suggests that "maximizing" profits in the short run is likely to create significant problems in the long run, whether it be competition or customers annoyed at you and the like. In a follow up post I did in 2008, I pointed out that maximizing profits shouldn't mean screwing your customers. The real issue is the time frame. If you want to maximize profits for just this quarter, then, yes, screwing over your customers is a viable strategy.
However, if it's more long term, then the incentives should change quite a bit. It's just like the Prisoner's Dilemma. If you are playing that game once, the incentives are heavily weighted towards cheating. However, if you're playing it many, many times, the incentive structure changes, and it should move to a more cooperative model. For some reason, however, this hasn't happened that much in real life. Many businesses (and many folks on Wall Street) assume that having a "fiduciary duty" to "maximize shareholder value" or "shareholder profits" means squeezing out every penny of profits right away, with no concern for the future.
Perhaps stating this backwards thought process most clearly was former big record label exec Dick Morris who once famously told Wired magazine that if someone is asking you to give up some money now to make more later, it means that "someone, somewhere, is taking advantage of you." And, of course, one of the foremost proponents of this theory was Milton Friedman, who argued that the only responsibility of a company is to its shareholders, and that companies need to maximize the return to those shareholders. Friedman trashed the idea of social responsibility for corporations, but he, himself, didn't seem to recognize how the long term played against the short term here. Ignoring any sense of social responsibility, in favor of short term maximization, would lead not just to long term social harms, but also to limits on the long term value for shareholders.
In recent years, we've started to see some pushback on these ideas. A few months ago, there was the announcement of a new Long Term Stock Exchange, designed to respond to these challenges, by giving companies more time to accomplish stuff than the usual quarterly heartbeat. But perhaps much bigger news is that the Business Roundtable, a gathering of top CEOs, has now put out a letter saying that shareholder value cannot and should not be the only focus of a corporation.
I'd argue that the letter is not that well-written, and given the signatories, I'm sure it went through millions of dollars worth of lawyering before anyone agreed to sign onto it. However, it does set up a much more thorough framework for thinking about all of the stakeholders that a company should consider in doing business: customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders. It's signed by a bunch of big company CEOs (the letter itself is one page, then there are 11 more with signatures).
Of course, it pays to be cynical about such things. It's one thing to say all of this, another thing altogether to actually walk the walk. And, certainly, some of the signatures come from CEOs who run companies who don't exactly have a strong history of paying attention to most of the stakeholders listed above. Indeed, if you want to find some of the worst behaving companies -- especially towards customers, employees, and communities -- this is a ready-made list (I mean, AT&T's and Comcast's CEOs, Randall Stephenson and Brian Roberts, both signed on to this). So, no one should take this as a real commitment to change.
That's only going to come if the companies are seen to be putting this into action, and that's where the public (and the media) need to come into play. When companies -- especially those who signed onto this document -- are seen behaving badly, it should be called out, and this letter should be referenced. Yes, it's quite probable that many signed onto this thinking that it's a good PR effort to pretend to be good corporate citizens for a day or two. But if we want to enact real change, and have companies get past the short term view of screwing over everyone to "maximize shareholder value," it's only going to happen if these execs are held to the very standards they claim to support.
Typo
That typo almost seems Freudian.
Well, to be fair, somebody is always going to get fucked in this situation.
Re: Typo
Good catch. ;P
Step 1 of 31337 to fixing the problem
Step one is recognizing you have a problem and identifying what it is.
I agree it will be interesting to see what happens going forward but at least they admitted that maybe the way things have been going is hurting the long term gain.
If giving up some money now to make more money in the future means you are being taken advantage of, then you should never invest in anything, since that is exactly what investing is. That solves the problem of maximizing shareholder value by eliminating the shareholders. Who the fuck thought it was a good idea to nominate friedman for a nobel prize?
Harvard also knew about this.
"Serving Shareholders Doesn’t Mean Putting Profit Above All Else"
OCTOBER 12, 2017
https://hbr.org/2017/10/serving-shareholders-doesnt-mean-putting-profit-above-all-else
Sustainability is more.
Just focusing on shortterm profits without monetizing the inexhaustible pool of gullibility humans provide to businesses willing to work with it is not doing your shareholders a favor. Ask Zuckerberg or any other "We are a new $company. We listen to our stupid trusting naïve cattle and will not do this again. And again. And again. And again and again and again. Or this. And this. And this and this and this and this." storyteller.
Re: Sustainability is more.
When a company acts greedy I like to call them a new Scum-pany
Re: Re: Sustainability is more.
...which pegs you at about a 9th grade level of maturity.
Ponzi scheme
The way most corporations work got short term gains at the expense of longer growth reeks of being a ponzi scheme. A CEO comes on board, makes the company look good, then they tank it, and get a lot shares. The cycle repeats, hence new money is used to pay off the old guard.
This would sound better
if their pockets weren't as full as their crocodile tear ducts.
Computer Trading
They are going to need to write a whole bunch of new algorithms for all those computers that trade on nano second reactions. While computer trading did not cause or even start this phenomenon, they sure are likely making it worse. And those new algorithms will not be easy to write, as there is a certain amount of human cognition in the decisions, and there will likely be a variety of strategies in play that will be difficult to quantify. At the same time, there will be a certain amount of secrecy (aka trade secrets) involved in those decisions as no one wants their strategies to be copied.
translation request
...would some charitable person here please translate the original post here into plain English?
Thank You
Re: translation request
Short term profit hunting not necessarily good.
Long term thinking about total results over say a 10 or 20 year plan might be better, depending on the plan.
Re: Re: translation request
what about that "social responsibility" stuff?
Re: Re: Re: translation request
If a company has to pay to clean up after itself, and they make a concerted effort to not make a mess, to avoid the cost of cleanup, then they have accomplished some 'social responsibility' stuff.
If you mean satisfying some unduly passionate spasm of the week, there may or may not be any economic value in that, especially when next weeks spasm might cause courses to be reversed, wasting money.
This is clearly just a PR move to try to assuage the growing discontent with corporate culture. These CEOs have always known that the concept of fiduciary duty to shareholders was bullshit. As long as their financial incentives are tied to artificial stock price goals, nothing is going to change.
Another driving force for the short term thinking, is the federal tax code. It jumps all over the place depending upon who is in office. It is very hard to make a 20 year plan, when the rules of the game change as the game progresses.
Re:
So you accept that the tax rules are subject to change without notice regardless, and plan so you maximize long-term revenue overall and let the changes come as they will. You may not optimize for any particular set of rules, but long-term you'll come out ahead.
Costs vs Benefits in a Social World
Disclaimer: I am a former corporate officer of a US public corporation. I am a current corporate officer of several US nonpublic corporations and limited liability companies. I have been an officer of a US private nonprofit corporation.
People buy shares in a public company for one of two reasons: 1) Long-term growth... I buy it today for X and I sell it next year for much more than X. 2) Short-term profits... I buy it today for X and every quarter I get some money and I sell it when the price drops but my dividends plus the sales price are greater than X.
Either way I expect the corporate officers, directors, managers, and employees to ensure I make a profit... even though the irony is that in the stock market for every dollar I make, someone loses a dollar. [Extra issuance of stock aside. That's an Oroborous problem.]
Fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders, or to society, or to short-term or long-term profits, or even in a nonprofit) are usually spelled out in the incorporation or founding documents. This is vital because if it's not done, than any number of entities [shareholders, customers, vendors, FTC, FDA, etc.] can claim in court a violation of this inviolable requirement.
Corporations are formed because of many reasons, but number one in US corporations is either growth (long term gain but perhaps lose money for 14 years like AMZ.) Then there's bottom-line profit (short term gain, but if you're eking out an existence to reward with dividends, bonuses, or other distributions, you're not able to reinvest into the company.
If the founding documents are in conflict with the focus on either top-line growth or bottom-line revenue then someone will file suit. Suits are expensive because already overworked CEOs, CFOs, etc. now have to sit for depositions, go through documents, and pay hundreds of thousands or millions to lawyers.
The only corporation I've seen in the US in the last two decades that had a high-profile IPO and said they care about society would be GOOG's "Do no evil." That didn't last long, as profits and a large bank balance and DARPA contracts seemed a bit of an easier target.
E
